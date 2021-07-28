RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Catholic Bishops Spend Nearly $240,000 to Fight Michigan Group’s Goal of Expanding Protections for LGBTQ People
Catholic Bishops in Michigan have spent over $238,000 – nearly a quarter of a million dollars – to fight a civil rights group’s goal of expanding protections for the state’s LGBTQ people via a proposed 2022 ballot initiative.
“Campaign finance reports filed on Monday show the Lansing-based Michigan Catholic Conference, which bills itself as ‘the official voice of the Catholic Church in Michigan on matters of public policy,’ has made $238,874.80 in direct and in-kind contributions to Citizens for Equality, Fairness and Justice, an organization formed in April that has actively opposed the LGBTQ initiative,” MiBiz’s Andy Balaskovitz reports. “The MCC made up nearly all of the committee’s $204,175 in direct contributions this funding cycle.”
The ballot initiative is supported by many major businesses. According to the group that initiated the ballot drive, Fair and Equal Michigan, business leaders including Jim Fitterling, Chief Executive Officer, Dow; Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer, Apple; Andi Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Herman Miller; and Ron Bieber, President of the Michigan AFL-CIO, support the initiative.
“The Catholic Church’s opposition to LGBTQ equal rights is unfortunate, but it was not unexpected,” Fair and Equal Michigan spokesperson Josh Hovey told the Michigan Advance. “It is well known that they have been out of touch with the majority of voters in Michigan and across the country on this issue, and that we are thankful that campaign finance disclosure laws make their anti-equality position known to all.”
“At the end of the day,” Hovey added, “what opponents to our initiative are asking for is to continue being able to use religion as a license to discriminate.”
Currently, the ballot initiative is stalled. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers says Fair and Equal Michigan has not secured enough valid signatures to get the issue on the ballot. The group plans to appeal.
Image: Fair and Equal Michigan/Facebook
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Just the Worst. I’m Sorry but She Is’: Internet Slams Meghan McCain for Claiming Biden ‘Doing Grave Spiritual Harm’
Meghan McCain is attacking President Joe Biden with the sword of religion and the Internet is not having it. Having once presented herself as a moderate, McCain has increasingly moved to the far right, but her latest diatribe may be her most extreme yet.
“I believe that he is doing gave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country,” McCain said of President Biden, over his support of a woman’s right to choose abortion.
McCain decided to side with the majority of U.S. Catholic Bishops, who themselves are violating a Vatican directive to not “weaponize” of politicize the most sacred rituals of the Roman Catholic Church.
“He’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do,” she added, “and reconcile his politics with his personal faith.”
Biden, who is 78, is a devout and practicing Catholic who attends church at least weekly. McCain is 36. Her spouse is Ben Domenech, co-founder and publisher of far right wing website The Federalist.
Many online were furious with McCain, who just four years ago said, “I love this Pope,” referring to Pope Francis, adding she had just read an article promoting the idea the the GOP should follow the Pope and “live in the real world.”
The Pope, or his officials, told U.S. Bishops to not go down the road they are going, trying to withhold communion from Biden and other Catholic lawmakers over their support of abortion.
I’m pro life. But where does Meghan McCain get off imposing her faith on another human being’s faith? Who is she to say what Joe Biden must say to his creator? None of us know the truth, so all of us should be humble enough to allow each of us to profess our own personal faith. https://t.co/42ZuH4VKqy
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 21, 2021
The government must stay out of womens reproductive decisions!Religion is for those who believe in it.
Meghan McCain lashes out at faithful Joe Biden for doing ‘great spiritual damage to himself and harm to the country’ https://t.co/Z0qUwwrZGP
— A Zauberzeh (@zauberzeh) June 21, 2021
Utter nonsense by Meghan McCain. President Biden’s personal faith is just that personal. He can’t make American’s follow the tenets of his Catholic faith. He is the President of all Americans. I don’t really know why that is so hard for her to understand.
— Lynn Clark (@sage4sam) June 21, 2021
@MeghanMcCain Biden doesn’t agree with abortion personally but as POTUS he understands it’s not his place to push his religion upon others. Once again, you fail to understand separation of church and state, Ms. McCain. Read about it: Article VI of the U.S. Constitution.
— Ruby Darcy (@RubyDarcy2015) June 21, 2021
She is just the worst. I’m sorry but she is. I mean my god. https://t.co/0dRoVk8Pbh
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 21, 2021
Meghan McCain is a talentless, hypocritical, vapid hack, who has traded on her name for far too long.
She gets to use a massive platform to spew utter nonsense and inconsistent blabber.
Why?
Because of her dad.
That’s it.
That’s the single reason she gets to be on television.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 21, 2021
Joe Biden’s “politics” is to not force his personal beliefs on the rest of us, which is a position I wish more elected officials held.
— Nicole David 💛🐝 (@obbiecole) June 21, 2021
Just curious. When they talk to their creator, are her and her husband going to have to explain them being bankrolled by white supremacists?
What exactly gets you through the pearly gates? https://t.co/lh4rfcuZEx
— Eamon Paton-Usry (@Eamon2Please) June 21, 2021
Meghan McCain: “Abortion is murder.”
Also Meghan McCain: “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America. I’m not living without guns …if you’re talking about taking people’s guns, there’s going to be a lot of violence.” https://t.co/XgdL08n7Kr
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 21, 2021
I would tag Ms. McCain but she blocked me. Please see Article VI of the U.S. Constitution: “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” Also see the First Amendment. Thanks. Bye. https://t.co/owwiTH1BES
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 21, 2021
When @MeghanMcCain first started grifting off her father’s name, she was loudly pro marriage equality, pro marijuana legalization, and “nuanced” on abortion.
Now she uses her father’s name to trash his old friends and make a buck. https://t.co/MOSbeY6Rmy
— Tío Sam (@TioSamSays) June 21, 2021
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Scandalous Scion Jerry Falwell Jr. Sued for $10 Million by Liberty University
Jerry Falwell, Jr. is being sued by the school his father founded. Liberty University has filed a $10 million complaint against its former president.
“The new suit, which alleges breach of contract and fiduciary duty, claims that Mr. Falwell withheld scandalous and potentially damaging information from Liberty’s board of trustees, while negotiating a generous new contract for himself in 2019 under false pretenses. Mr. Falwell also failed to disclose and address ‘his personal impairment by alcohol,’ the suit alleges, according to The New York Times.
But according to Talking Points Memo, which published the entire complaint, the lawsuit is far more scandalous.
“The evangelical institution claims in the suit, filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court in Virginia, that Falwell concealed his relationship with Giancarlo Granda from the university.”
“Had Liberty’s Executive Committee known in 2018 and 2019 that Granda was attempting to extort Falwell Jr. and thus planning to damage Liberty, and had it known the full circumstances of Granda’s extortion of Falwell Jr., then the Executive Committee would have refrained from entering into the 2019 Employment Agreement,” the suit states.
“The actions of Falwell Jr. and Granda have injured Liberty’s enrollment, impacted its donor base, disrupted its faculty, enabled the 2019 Employment Agreement that proved detrimental to Liberty’s interests, and damaged Liberty’s reputation,” the suit reads.
The suit also adds that “Granda had plenty of information that could have been deeply damaging to Falwell Jr. in the eyes of the evangelical community.”
Falwell, Jr.’s social media posts are infamous, and some are included in the lawsuit.
In August of 2020 before leaving Liberty, Falwell said his wife had had a “fatal attraction” extramarital relationship with the man identified as Giancarlo Granda.
“Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved – it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about,” Falwell claimed.
But Granda responded by accusing Falwell of being involved in that relationship.
“Jerry enjoyed watching,” Granda alleged.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Cannot Bless Sin’: Vatican Launches Unprovoked Attack on Same-Sex Marriages
Declaring that the Vatican “cannot bless sin,” the Roman Catholic Church on Monday launched an unprovoked attack on the marriages of same-sex couples and on LGBTQ people in general, issuing a very public response to a question no one except the Vatican’s had been asking.
“Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?” the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, asked, as the Catholic News Agency reports.
“Negative,” was the answer from the Congregation, also known as the Vatican’s “Holy Office.”
What followed was a nearly 1000-word explanation to a question no LGBTQ or other civil rights group had posed.
It includes the claim: “’God loves every person and the Church does the same,’” rejecting all unjust discrimination.”
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, also known as the “Holy Office,” is one of the oldest congregations and was founded to protect the Church from “heresy.” It is notable this is the vessel the Vatican chose to issued a doctrinal rebuke of same-sex marriage.
Late last year, saying gay peoplke have a “right to a family,” Pope Frances made headlines when he insisted governments should “legally” protect same-sex couples via civil unions. The Vatican quickly walked that statement back and insisted that LGBTQ people having a “right to a family” only meant acceptance by their own families – not a right to form families, and not a right to marriage.
UPDATE:
The Associated Press updates its reporting to note the statement attacking same-sex marriage was “approved by Pope Francis.”
Image via Shutterstock
