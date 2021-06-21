‘Just the Worst. I’m Sorry but She Is’: Internet Slams Meghan McCain for Claiming Biden ‘Doing Grave Spiritual Harm’

Meghan McCain is attacking President Joe Biden with the sword of religion and the Internet is not having it. Having once presented herself as a moderate, McCain has increasingly moved to the far right, but her latest diatribe may be her most extreme yet.

“I believe that he is doing gave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country,” McCain said of President Biden, over his support of a woman’s right to choose abortion.

McCain decided to side with the majority of U.S. Catholic Bishops, who themselves are violating a Vatican directive to not “weaponize” of politicize the most sacred rituals of the Roman Catholic Church.

“He’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do,” she added, “and reconcile his politics with his personal faith.”

Biden, who is 78, is a devout and practicing Catholic who attends church at least weekly. McCain is 36. Her spouse is Ben Domenech, co-founder and publisher of far right wing website The Federalist.

Many online were furious with McCain, who just four years ago said, “I love this Pope,” referring to Pope Francis, adding she had just read an article promoting the idea the the GOP should follow the Pope and “live in the real world.”

The Pope, or his officials, told U.S. Bishops to not go down the road they are going, trying to withhold communion from Biden and other Catholic lawmakers over their support of abortion.

I’m pro life. But where does Meghan McCain get off imposing her faith on another human being’s faith? Who is she to say what Joe Biden must say to his creator? None of us know the truth, so all of us should be humble enough to allow each of us to profess our own personal faith. https://t.co/42ZuH4VKqy — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 21, 2021

The government must stay out of womens reproductive decisions!Religion is for those who believe in it. Meghan McCain lashes out at faithful Joe Biden for doing ‘great spiritual damage to himself and harm to the country’ https://t.co/Z0qUwwrZGP — A Zauberzeh (@zauberzeh) June 21, 2021

Utter nonsense by Meghan McCain. President Biden’s personal faith is just that personal. He can’t make American’s follow the tenets of his Catholic faith. He is the President of all Americans. I don’t really know why that is so hard for her to understand. — Lynn Clark (@sage4sam) June 21, 2021

@MeghanMcCain Biden doesn’t agree with abortion personally but as POTUS he understands it’s not his place to push his religion upon others. Once again, you fail to understand separation of church and state, Ms. McCain. Read about it: Article VI of the U.S. Constitution. — Ruby Darcy (@RubyDarcy2015) June 21, 2021

She is just the worst. I’m sorry but she is. I mean my god. https://t.co/0dRoVk8Pbh — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 21, 2021

Meghan McCain is a talentless, hypocritical, vapid hack, who has traded on her name for far too long.

She gets to use a massive platform to spew utter nonsense and inconsistent blabber.

Why?

Because of her dad.

That’s it.

That’s the single reason she gets to be on television. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 21, 2021

Joe Biden’s “politics” is to not force his personal beliefs on the rest of us, which is a position I wish more elected officials held. — Nicole David 💛🐝 (@obbiecole) June 21, 2021

Just curious. When they talk to their creator, are her and her husband going to have to explain them being bankrolled by white supremacists? What exactly gets you through the pearly gates? https://t.co/lh4rfcuZEx — Eamon Paton-Usry (@Eamon2Please) June 21, 2021

Meghan McCain: “Abortion is murder.” Also Meghan McCain: “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America. I’m not living without guns …if you’re talking about taking people’s guns, there’s going to be a lot of violence.” https://t.co/XgdL08n7Kr — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 21, 2021

I would tag Ms. McCain but she blocked me. Please see Article VI of the U.S. Constitution: “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” Also see the First Amendment. Thanks. Bye. https://t.co/owwiTH1BES — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 21, 2021