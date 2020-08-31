Liberty University Opens Forensic Investigation Into Falwell’s Handling of ‘Financial, Real Estate and Legal Matters’

In the wake of now-former president and chancellor Jerry Falwell, Jr.‘s resignation under a cloud of scandal, shame and rumors Liberty University has announced it is opening a “thorough investigation” into his handling of “financial, real estate and legal matters.”

The New York Times reports Liberty’s board of trustees “announced on Monday that it had retained an independent forensic firm to conduct an investigation into the school’s operations under Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last week in the wake of a sex scandal after serving as its president and chancellor since 2007.”

(By definition a “forensic” investigation may suggest there might be concern of criminal activity.)

Giancarlo Granda, the “pool boy” who says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell, Jr. “watched,” has been sharing details of the threesome’s “intimate relationship.”

Liberty’s board, quoting the Bible and citing “a lack of spiritual stewardship” by Falwell, Jr., issued a statement announcing the investigation.

“This past week challenged all of us to the core,” it begins. “While we had been willing to extend grace and understanding to Jerry Falwell, Jr. before, once the revelations about his past personal life came more fully to light, we acted swiftly and decisively to ask for his immediate resignation, which we received.”

“Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week. It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week. While we still didn’t know the full scope of the matter, we have learned enough about the past to know that we had no choice but to take the leadership of Liberty University in a new direction.”

Related: ‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview