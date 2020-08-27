RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Jerry Falwell Jr. Furious After Liberty U’s Campus Pastor Calls Out His ‘Sinful’ Behavior
Liberty University’s campus pastor apologized for “sinful behavior” by the evangelical university’s disgraced former president — who was infuriated by the remarks.
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned this week over a sex scandal and alleged extortion plot involving his wife and a former pool boy they had met at a Miami hotel, and campus pastor David Nasser personally apologized to the school’s students for the ousted president’s actions, reported The News & Advance.
“I am sorry,” said Nasser, who also serves as a senior vice president at the university. “In my opinion, you as a Liberty student deserve better, and the embarrassment that’s been brought upon you as a Liberty student, and more importantly brought upon the name of Christ, is wrong.”
“I know that many of you are hurting and that breaks my heart,” he added. “Your concerns — if you’re concerned — are valid. If you’re not concerned, you should be concerned.”
Nasser apologized to students during the first campus-wide worship service of the academic year, and his remarks are the first public criticism of Falwell by a current Liberty official since his resignation Monday.
“It’s okay to call sin, sin,” Nasser told students. “You know why? Because it is the only way to actually start to deal with it. It is not love to simply stay in the dark, and not call shameful what God calls shameful. And if we’re not willing to stand on that truth, then what in the world are we calling ourselves Christians for in the first place?”
Nasser’s apology clearly irked Falwell, who told the newspaper he demanded an explanation afterward.
“I called Nasser and asked him exactly what sin I committed,” Falwell said. “He couldn’t and wouldn’t answer. He just hung up and now won’t answer.”
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Complicated Lifestyle Choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Hypocrisy Buried in Mockery and Disgust After He Refuses to Resign
Jerry Falwell, Jr. reportedly resigned from Liberty University, the conservative Christian college his father founded almost 50 years ago, but now the embattled conservative leader says he is not leaving – and many are slamming him over his hypocrisy.
“I have not resigned, I will be on indefinite leave,” Falwell told Politico, after Liberty University had confirmed his resignation.
Reuters reported Monday that Falwell and his wife had an intimate relationship with their “pool boy,” a man who says they began to engage with him when he was just 20, nine years ago.
“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda says.
The internet has responded with mockery and disgust – with a good dose of ridicule – after he announced he was not stepping down. Falwell, Jr. built his career, like is father before him, claiming to be a moral leader despite denigrating minorities and those who did not follow his supposed biblical beliefs.
Take a look:
Jerry Falwell Jr. prefers to go down swinging https://t.co/gm9wVp1IsL
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 24, 2020
Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Jerry Falwell blamed everything on his wife before we all found out he was for years watching her and the pool boy from the corner. That’s who he is.
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 24, 2020
Why is Falwell humiliating himself like this? Instead of resigning, he allows his board to choose another man while he stands by and watches.
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) August 24, 2020
Jerry Falwell jr refusing to resign despite his complicated lifestyle choice is the surprise ending that this season needed.
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 24, 2020
Mr. Falwell will no longer run the university himself, but will remain on staff to observe another person doing it. https://t.co/Z6bnz3LZa3
— Peter Sagal (@petersagal) August 24, 2020
BREAKING: Jerry Falwell Jr. has declined to speak at the RNC.
He prefers to watch.
— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) August 24, 2020
Jerry Falwell Jr. is maybe the only person it’s ok to kink shame but not because he likes to watch his wife fuck the pool boy, because he is the worst kind of hypocrite.
— Katy Stoll (@katystoll) August 24, 2020
All you suckers who followed @JerryFalwellJr
Just like your parents were suckered by all those other tele-evangelists in 80s & 90s.
How many of these “TV preachers/predators” have to go down in sex scandals before #FakeChristians just come out & admit they’re #FakeChristians?
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 24, 2020
Look, let’s compromise. Liberty’s board appoints another president, but Falwell gets a chair in the corner of the office & can watch the new guy do the job. https://t.co/F9rvkRbpcu
— Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 24, 2020
Jerry Falwell Jr steps down, says he wants to spend more time watching his family.
— Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) August 24, 2020
As we all lament 😂 the downfall of @JerryFalwellJr, please look back at this Twitter fight he had with me over guns and his desire to shoot muslims. If not for his threesome, we would all be hearing from him tonight. He would be another creep screaming about guns and the 2A. https://t.co/OYYDnWa6O5
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 25, 2020
Does anyone else realize that the Trump campaign likely used the dirt on Jerry Falwell to force him into endorsing Trump, instead of Cruz, in order to bring the evangelical whackos into the MAGA fold?
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 24, 2020
Find a man who looks at you the way Jerry Falwell Jr. looks at nope this tweet just isn’t gonna work.
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 24, 2020
He’s NOT resigning? It’s almost as if Jerry Falwell Jr. WANTS to watch Liberty University’s reputation get fucked….oh wait
https://t.co/3oxXmIVTyt
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 24, 2020
Christian hypocrites always fall, but they rarely Falwell.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 24, 2020
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Jerry Enjoyed Watching’: Falwell’s Pool Boy Says His ‘Intimate Relationship’ Involved Husband and Wife
The man known as Jerry Falwell Jr.’s pool boy says he had a sexual relationship with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki Falwell, which began nine years ago when he was just 20 years old.
“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda told Reuters in an interview. The news outlet describes Granda as a “business partner” of the conservative Christian couple.
“Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – ‘multiple times per year’ – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.”
Becki Falwell “served on the advisory board of the group Women for Trump, which advocates for the president’s reelection campaign.” Jerry Falwell, Jr. was among the first of the nation’s evangelicals to endorse Donald Trump, paving the road for others to follow.
What is described as a business relationship that soured led to the revelations over the past 24 hours.
Sunday night Falwell released a lengthy statement announcing his wife had had a “fatal attraction” affair.
“Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved,” Falwell wrote.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Trump-Loving Bishop Blasted for Attacking Biden-Harris as ‘First Time in Awhile’ Dems Not Running a Catholic (They Are)
Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin has a long history on entering the political arena with ugly attacks, and barely minutes after the Biden campaign announced U.S. Senator Kamala Harris would be the vice presidential running mate, he struck again.
“Biden-Harris,” Tobin, the Bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, tweeted. “First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad,” he wrote, in Trumpian fashion.
In other words, this Bishop has effectively declared Joe Biden is not a Catholic and not allowed to be a Catholic. It’s an ugly attack on a man who is a devout Catholic – and a similar line of attack the Trump campaign made last week.
Weeks before the 2016 election Tobin posted a message to his followers on Facebook, essentially given his support to Donald Trump, writing: “Only with strong Christian values can we ‘make America great again!’”
Tobin last year generated controversy for posting an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month, and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay “culture” “are especially harmful for children,” an ironic statement given that the Catholic Church itself has proven to be especially harmful for children.
Last year the Boston Globe published an opinion column titled, “If Donald Trump were a bishop, he’d be named Tom Tobin.”
In 2009 Tobin declared Catholic elected officials owed a duty to their faith first, not to the people they were elected to serve.
“Any Catholic in public office – his first commitment has to be to his faith,” he said.
But Tobin has no problem praising a president who is the epitome of anti-Catholic.
Thank you President Trump! Why should PP receive tax-payer dollars to support their evil work of abortion? https://t.co/p59lpklpDU
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) February 23, 2019
Many are angered by Tobin’s Tuesday evening remarks:
funny, during the decade I spent as a youth minister and the 40 years I’ve spent on this planet as a Catholic, I was taught that being baptized into the Body of Christ was permanent, I didn’t know bishops were empowered to delete your baptism via tweet
— Claire Willett (@clairewillett) August 11, 2020
You allowed children to be abused for years under you watch. You’re an embarrassment to Catholicism and a truly shameful human being.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 11, 2020
It’s weird to define someone’s religion entirely by their abortion stance, but I guess it’s something you can all agree to put the Spotlight on.
— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) August 11, 2020
Have you invalidated his baptism or excommunicated him or are you a disciple of Trump?
— David Bayne (@bayned) August 11, 2020
Biden lost his wife young children to an automobile accident and a grown son to cancer. My Aunt-in-law is a church-going Catholic. Trump’s talk about Biden “hurting God and hurting the Bible” is enough of blasphemy for her vote Democratic the first time in her life. #ShameOnYou
— SFDiva (@SFDiva2) August 11, 2020
(1) “a while” is two words
(2) Joe Biden is Catholic
(3) Saying otherwise because you think women are state-owned wombs is an example of the No True Scotsman fallacy
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) August 11, 2020
Biden is a Catholic. Are you not aware or did you just decide his baptism isn’t valid?
— ConsistentLifeEthic (@ProLifeAll) August 11, 2020
You need help. Your religion is dying faster than Trump’s re-election campaign.
You also need a communications professional.
You’re a joke without being funny.
— kathleenlayton (@kathleenlala) August 11, 2020
Biden is a life long practicing Catholic.
Trump couldn’t quote you one Bible verse.
Do your research.
— DeborahB66 (@B66Deborah) August 11, 2020
Biden is a practicing Catholic – he was baptized Catholic – kind of a weird take from a Bishop. But you know Trump – a 2x divorcee who has 5 kids from 3 mothers and cheated on all 3 of his wives. And you all wonder why people are leaving the church in droves.
— mo chroi (@mochroi30) August 11, 2020
No. You’re NOT pro-life unless you are speaking out against Trump every day. His incompetence is killing real BORN Americans. You are pro-fetus & would force a woman to risk her life to carry a pregnancy to term. And, hon. Judge not lest ye also be judged is a thing.
— Karen Pearce (@FairMountain) August 11, 2020
