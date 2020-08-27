Connect with us

RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY

Jerry Falwell Jr. Furious After Liberty U’s Campus Pastor Calls Out His ‘Sinful’ Behavior

Liberty University’s campus pastor apologized for “sinful behavior” by the evangelical university’s disgraced former president — who was infuriated by the remarks.

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned this week over a sex scandal and alleged extortion plot involving his wife and a former pool boy they had met at a Miami hotel, and campus pastor David Nasser personally apologized to the school’s students for the ousted president’s actions, reported The News & Advance.

“I am sorry,” said Nasser, who also serves as a senior vice president at the university. “In my opinion, you as a Liberty student deserve better, and the embarrassment that’s been brought upon you as a Liberty student, and more importantly brought upon the name of Christ, is wrong.”

“I know that many of you are hurting and that breaks my heart,” he added. “Your concerns — if you’re concerned — are valid. If you’re not concerned, you should be concerned.”

Nasser apologized to students during the first campus-wide worship service of the academic year, and his remarks are the first public criticism of Falwell by a current Liberty official since his resignation Monday.

“It’s okay to call sin, sin,” Nasser told students. “You know why? Because it is the only way to actually start to deal with it. It is not love to simply stay in the dark, and not call shameful what God calls shameful. And if we’re not willing to stand on that truth, then what in the world are we calling ourselves Christians for in the first place?”

Nasser’s apology clearly irked Falwell, who told the newspaper he demanded an explanation afterward.

“I called Nasser and asked him exactly what sin I committed,” Falwell said. “He couldn’t and wouldn’t answer. He just hung up and now won’t answer.”

 

RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY

‘Complicated Lifestyle Choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Hypocrisy Buried in Mockery and Disgust After He Refuses to Resign

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Jerry Falwell, Jr. reportedly resigned from Liberty University, the conservative Christian college his father founded almost 50 years ago, but now the embattled conservative leader says he is not leaving – and many are slamming him over his hypocrisy.

“I have not resigned, I will be on indefinite leave,” Falwell told Politico, after Liberty University had confirmed his resignation.

Reuters reported Monday that Falwell and his wife had an intimate relationship with their “pool boy,” a man who says they began to engage with him when he was just 20, nine years ago.

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda says.

The internet has responded with mockery and disgust – with a good dose of ridicule – after he announced he was not stepping down. Falwell, Jr. built his career, like is father before him, claiming to be a moral leader despite denigrating minorities and those who did not follow his supposed biblical beliefs.

Take a look:

RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY

‘Jerry Enjoyed Watching’: Falwell’s Pool Boy Says His ‘Intimate Relationship’ Involved Husband and Wife

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The man known as Jerry Falwell Jr.’s pool boy says he had a sexual relationship with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki Falwell, which began nine years ago when he was just 20 years old.

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda told Reuters in an interview. The news outlet describes Granda as a “business partner” of the conservative Christian couple.

“Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – ‘multiple times per year’ – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.”

Becki Falwell “served on the advisory board of the group Women for Trump, which advocates for the president’s reelection campaign.” Jerry Falwell, Jr. was among the first of the nation’s evangelicals to endorse Donald Trump, paving the road for others to follow.

What is described as a business relationship that soured led to the revelations over the past 24 hours.

Sunday night Falwell released a lengthy statement announcing his wife had had a “fatal attraction” affair.

“Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved,” Falwell wrote.

RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY

Trump-Loving Bishop Blasted for Attacking Biden-Harris as ‘First Time in Awhile’ Dems Not Running a Catholic (They Are)

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin has a long history on entering the political arena with ugly attacks, and barely minutes after the Biden campaign announced U.S. Senator Kamala Harris would be the vice presidential running mate, he struck again.

“Biden-Harris,” Tobin, the Bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, tweeted. “First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad,” he wrote, in Trumpian fashion.

In other words, this Bishop has effectively declared Joe Biden is not a Catholic and not allowed to be a Catholic. It’s an ugly attack on a man who is a devout Catholic – and a similar line of attack the Trump campaign made last week.

Weeks before the 2016 election Tobin posted a message to his followers on Facebook, essentially given his support to Donald Trump, writing: “Only with strong Christian values can we ‘make America great again!’”

Tobin last year generated controversy for posting an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month, and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay “culture” “are especially harmful for children,” an ironic statement given that the Catholic Church itself has proven to be especially harmful for children.

Last year the Boston Globe published an opinion column titled, “If Donald Trump were a bishop, he’d be named Tom Tobin.”

Related: Biden Epically Destroys ‘Insecure Bully’ Trump After President Says He ‘Hurt God’: ‘My Faith Teaches Me to Love My Neighbor’

In 2009 Tobin declared Catholic elected officials owed a duty to their faith first, not to the people they were elected to serve.

“Any Catholic in public office – his first commitment has to be to his faith,” he said.

But Tobin has no problem praising a president who is the epitome of anti-Catholic.

Many are angered by Tobin’s Tuesday evening remarks:

 

 

