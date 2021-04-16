RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Scandalous Scion Jerry Falwell Jr. Sued for $10 Million by Liberty University
Jerry Falwell, Jr. is being sued by the school his father founded. Liberty University has filed a $10 million complaint against its former president.
“The new suit, which alleges breach of contract and fiduciary duty, claims that Mr. Falwell withheld scandalous and potentially damaging information from Liberty’s board of trustees, while negotiating a generous new contract for himself in 2019 under false pretenses. Mr. Falwell also failed to disclose and address ‘his personal impairment by alcohol,’ the suit alleges, according to The New York Times.
But according to Talking Points Memo, which published the entire complaint, the lawsuit is far more scandalous.
“The evangelical institution claims in the suit, filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court in Virginia, that Falwell concealed his relationship with Giancarlo Granda from the university.”
“Had Liberty’s Executive Committee known in 2018 and 2019 that Granda was attempting to extort Falwell Jr. and thus planning to damage Liberty, and had it known the full circumstances of Granda’s extortion of Falwell Jr., then the Executive Committee would have refrained from entering into the 2019 Employment Agreement,” the suit states.
“The actions of Falwell Jr. and Granda have injured Liberty’s enrollment, impacted its donor base, disrupted its faculty, enabled the 2019 Employment Agreement that proved detrimental to Liberty’s interests, and damaged Liberty’s reputation,” the suit reads.
The suit also adds that “Granda had plenty of information that could have been deeply damaging to Falwell Jr. in the eyes of the evangelical community.”
Falwell, Jr.’s social media posts are infamous, and some are included in the lawsuit.
In August of 2020 before leaving Liberty, Falwell said his wife had had a “fatal attraction” extramarital relationship with the man identified as Giancarlo Granda.
“Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved – it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about,” Falwell claimed.
But Granda responded by accusing Falwell of being involved in that relationship.
“Jerry enjoyed watching,” Granda alleged.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Cannot Bless Sin’: Vatican Launches Unprovoked Attack on Same-Sex Marriages
Declaring that the Vatican “cannot bless sin,” the Roman Catholic Church on Monday launched an unprovoked attack on the marriages of same-sex couples and on LGBTQ people in general, issuing a very public response to a question no one except the Vatican’s had been asking.
“Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?” the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, asked, as the Catholic News Agency reports.
“Negative,” was the answer from the Congregation, also known as the Vatican’s “Holy Office.”
What followed was a nearly 1000-word explanation to a question no LGBTQ or other civil rights group had posed.
It includes the claim: “’God loves every person and the Church does the same,’” rejecting all unjust discrimination.”
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, also known as the “Holy Office,” is one of the oldest congregations and was founded to protect the Church from “heresy.” It is notable this is the vessel the Vatican chose to issued a doctrinal rebuke of same-sex marriage.
Late last year, saying gay peoplke have a “right to a family,” Pope Frances made headlines when he insisted governments should “legally” protect same-sex couples via civil unions. The Vatican quickly walked that statement back and insisted that LGBTQ people having a “right to a family” only meant acceptance by their own families – not a right to form families, and not a right to marriage.
UPDATE:
The Associated Press updates its reporting to note the statement attacking same-sex marriage was “approved by Pope Francis.”
Image via Shutterstock
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Drunk and Disgraced Jerry Falwell Jr. Lost ‘A Lot of Blood’ After Fall, Wife Becki Told 911: Report
Jerry Falwell, Jr. fell down, cut himself, and lost “a lot of blood,” his wife Becki Falwell told the 911 operator the night the disgraced and now-former Liberty University chancellor and president officially resigned.
HuffPost obtained a copy of the call to Bedford County, Virginia emergency officials around 2:30 AM on the morning of August 31.
Becki Falwell said she received a call from her husband around 11 PM when she was at church. He said he was bleeding and had cuts on his face. She said when she arrived home she had to break down the locked back door with a chair.
It’s unclear why 911 was not called until hours after Falwell, Jr. reportedly contacted Becki Falwell.
“The dispatcher asked whether her husband had been drinking alcohol; Becki Falwell said ‘yes.’ When asked if he had been drinking ‘heavily,’ she said, ‘I’m not going to answer that question.'”
“The more I tell you the name, the more you’re going to understand why we’re not talking to you right now,” Becki Falwell said. Dispatch logs, obtained by HuffPost via a public records request, state that “He won’t let her take him to the hospital as he is stubborn. Caller was not forthcoming.”
An officer dispatched to the Falwell home said, “Jerry had slurred and slowed speach (sic) and would repeat things already asked.”
Related: ‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview
Emergency responders found “empty alcohol containers,” and “observed lacerations on Jerry Falwell Jr.’s face, including under his left eye, across the bridge of his nose, and above both his right and left eyes.”
“Jerry Falwell Jr. said he hit his head on a trash can, and that there was ‘blood in the area he indicated,'” HuffPost reports the responders noted.
Jerry Falwell, Jr. infamously resigned after the couple’s former “pool boy” revealed they had had an intimate relationship with him. Carlos Granda says for years he would have sex with Becki Falewell while Jerry Falwell, Jr. “enjoyed watching.”
Liberty University announced it has hired a forensic investigator to examine “financial, real estate and legal” matters related to Falwell’s management of the university.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Liberty University Opens Forensic Investigation Into Falwell’s Handling of ‘Financial, Real Estate and Legal Matters’
In the wake of now-former president and chancellor Jerry Falwell, Jr.‘s resignation under a cloud of scandal, shame and rumors Liberty University has announced it is opening a “thorough investigation” into his handling of “financial, real estate and legal matters.”
The New York Times reports Liberty’s board of trustees “announced on Monday that it had retained an independent forensic firm to conduct an investigation into the school’s operations under Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last week in the wake of a sex scandal after serving as its president and chancellor since 2007.”
(By definition a “forensic” investigation may suggest there might be concern of criminal activity.)
Giancarlo Granda, the “pool boy” who says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell, Jr. “watched,” has been sharing details of the threesome’s “intimate relationship.”
Liberty’s board, quoting the Bible and citing “a lack of spiritual stewardship” by Falwell, Jr., issued a statement announcing the investigation.
“This past week challenged all of us to the core,” it begins. “While we had been willing to extend grace and understanding to Jerry Falwell, Jr. before, once the revelations about his past personal life came more fully to light, we acted swiftly and decisively to ask for his immediate resignation, which we received.”
“Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week. It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week. While we still didn’t know the full scope of the matter, we have learned enough about the past to know that we had no choice but to take the leadership of Liberty University in a new direction.”
Related: ‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report
- 'VIRTUE SIGNALING'2 days ago
Trump Supporters Explode in Rage at Ivanka After She Encourages Others to Get Vaccinated
- 'THAT IS NOT FREE SPEECH'3 days ago
Swearing and Taking the Lord’s Name in Vain Banned on Mike Lindell’s New ‘Judeo-Christian’ Free Speech Platform
- NO2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Former Gov. Pat McCrory Launches US Senate Run in Trumpish ‘America First’ Video Targeting Kamala Harris
- CRIME3 days ago
Federal Agents Investigating Matt Gaetz Obtained a Search Warrant and Seized His iPhone: Report
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
‘Rise of the Woke Corporation’: Cruz, Hawley, Lee File Unconstitutional Bill to Punish MLB’s Support of Voting Rights
- BYE2 days ago
Powerful Anti-LGBTQ GOP Congressman Calling It Quits After Quarter Century
- News2 days ago
‘Constantly Rubbing Dirt in Our Face’: GOP Senators Complain Biden Keeps Passing Bills Without Them