25TH AMENDMENT THIS GUY ALREADY

‘More Powerful Than I Imagined’: ‘Deranged’ Trump Pummeled for Lying ‘Practicing Catholic’ Joe Biden Will ‘Hurt God’

President Donald Trump used a supposedly non-political event Thursday afternoon to attack his Democratic opponent with a lie, saying former Vice President Joe Biden will “hurt God” if elected.

In the strange pronouncement on the tarmac in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump falsely claimed that Biden will “take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy.”

Many were quick to criticize the President for his obvious lies, which come just one day after Trump was accused of “anti-religious bigotry” after his campaign promoted its anti-Biden attack ad showing the former VP praying.

Here’s what some are saying today about Trump’s latest lies.

