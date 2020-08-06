25TH AMENDMENT THIS GUY ALREADY
‘More Powerful Than I Imagined’: ‘Deranged’ Trump Pummeled for Lying ‘Practicing Catholic’ Joe Biden Will ‘Hurt God’
President Donald Trump used a supposedly non-political event Thursday afternoon to attack his Democratic opponent with a lie, saying former Vice President Joe Biden will “hurt God” if elected.
In the strange pronouncement on the tarmac in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump falsely claimed that Biden will “take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy.”
A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will "hurt God" if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020
Many were quick to criticize the President for his obvious lies, which come just one day after Trump was accused of “anti-religious bigotry” after his campaign promoted its anti-Biden attack ad showing the former VP praying.
Here’s what some are saying today about Trump’s latest lies.
In Ohio, Trump tells voters that Biden will "hurt the Bible, hurt God."
This guy said that. pic.twitter.com/Wp1iZd9RG8
— Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) August 6, 2020
BIDEN 2020: I WILL HURT GOD
— Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) August 6, 2020
One advantage of him being such a gibberish psychopath is that people just tune out this noise after awhile. No serious person believes Joe Biden will “hurt the Bible” and “hurt God,” and all the unserious people are already lined up on Trump’s side anyway. https://t.co/IIyUMJkFCx
— Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) August 6, 2020
He said Biden will hurt God. Hmmm, imagine the hubris of this deformed human stain that he thinks God needs his help to withstand Joe. https://t.co/gAotWUA7U3
— Bruce Mainzer (@bmainzer) August 6, 2020
Joe Biden will hurt God? Wow. Biden is much more powerful than I ever imagined.
— Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) August 6, 2020
Our non-religious president says Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, will hurt God? That's a pretty impressive superpower. https://t.co/8AvHDWxfLd
— յօհղ (@OrAroundTen) August 6, 2020
This demon actually said Biden would hurt God …. if white folks don’t wake up i don’t know what will happen to them https://t.co/y6TmIuUXBE
— Laura for the People 💛🐝 (@Laura4Senate) August 6, 2020
Coming from a guy who had federal forces tear gas members of the clergy https://t.co/MRWIt35kYC
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) August 6, 2020
The biased media isn't reporting on the METHOD that Biden will use to hurt God and the Bible (incentivizing low-income housing)
— Ben Mathis-Lilley (@BenMathisLilley) August 6, 2020
