‘More Powerful Than I Imagined’: ‘Deranged’ Trump Pummeled for Lying ‘Practicing Catholic’ Joe Biden Will ‘Hurt God’

President Donald Trump used a supposedly non-political event Thursday afternoon to attack his Democratic opponent with a lie, saying former Vice President Joe Biden will “hurt God” if elected.

In the strange pronouncement on the tarmac in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump falsely claimed that Biden will “take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy.”

A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will "hurt God" if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020

Many were quick to criticize the President for his obvious lies, which come just one day after Trump was accused of “anti-religious bigotry” after his campaign promoted its anti-Biden attack ad showing the former VP praying.

Here’s what some are saying today about Trump’s latest lies.

In Ohio, Trump tells voters that Biden will "hurt the Bible, hurt God." This guy said that. pic.twitter.com/Wp1iZd9RG8 — Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) August 6, 2020

BIDEN 2020: I WILL HURT GOD — Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) August 6, 2020

One advantage of him being such a gibberish psychopath is that people just tune out this noise after awhile. No serious person believes Joe Biden will “hurt the Bible” and “hurt God,” and all the unserious people are already lined up on Trump’s side anyway. https://t.co/IIyUMJkFCx — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) August 6, 2020

He said Biden will hurt God. Hmmm, imagine the hubris of this deformed human stain that he thinks God needs his help to withstand Joe. https://t.co/gAotWUA7U3 — Bruce Mainzer (@bmainzer) August 6, 2020

Joe Biden will hurt God? Wow. Biden is much more powerful than I ever imagined. — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) August 6, 2020

Our non-religious president says Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, will hurt God? That's a pretty impressive superpower. https://t.co/8AvHDWxfLd — յօհղ (@OrAroundTen) August 6, 2020

This demon actually said Biden would hurt God …. if white folks don’t wake up i don’t know what will happen to them https://t.co/y6TmIuUXBE — Laura for the People 💛🐝 (@Laura4Senate) August 6, 2020

Coming from a guy who had federal forces tear gas members of the clergy https://t.co/MRWIt35kYC — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) August 6, 2020