Trump: Cops Who Shoot Americans in the Back Are Just Like Golfers Who ‘Choke’ on a 3-Foot Putt (Video)
President Donald Trump says police officers like the one in Kenosha who shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in the back seven times at point-blank range are just like golfers who “choke” on a three-foot putt.
“You know a choker, they choke,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview inside the White House Monday night.
“Shooting the guy, shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different?” the president asked rhetorically. “Couldn’t you have wrestled him, you know, I mean, in the meantime, he might have been going for a weapon and, you know, it’s a whole big thing here, but they choke.”
“Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt, and I’m saying people choke, people choke.”
The president made the remarks to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, one of the networks’ most extreme prime-time hosts, who immediately tried to warn and correct him.
Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, where the shooting of Jacob Blake took place, despite pleas from Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to not come for fear of inciting more violence.
Earlier Monday Trump refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, offering an excuse to the AR-15-wielding 17-year old who is charged with shooting two protestors to death and wounding a third.
Watch:
Trump: You know a choker they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times couldn’t you have done something different… in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon… but they choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a 3 foot putt…. pic.twitter.com/HkzEX9ghZj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020
Trump Dogwhistles to White Voters ‘Living Their Suburban Lifestyle Dream’ With Lie About ‘Low Income’ Housing and Crime
From Air Force One on his way to a high-dollar Texas fundraiser President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon tweeted lies about Americans who live in affordable housing. Contrary to numerous studies, including those from the Dept. of Health and Human Services, Trump is falsely claiming “low income” housing causes housing prices to drop and crime to increase.
“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted.
“Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!” he added.
The nation is in great need of much more affordable housing, especially as Americans are being evicted at increasing rates during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday night Trump held a “tele-rally” with Iowa voters, during which he shared a similar message, although even more racist than the one he just tweeted.
Trump declared Democrats “don’t mind if low-income housing is built in a neighborhood, in a beautiful suburb of Iowa, but a beautiful suburb anywhere in the country. They want low – and this has been going on for years, Obama made it much worse, and now they want Cory Booker to run that program, Cory Booker of New Jersey, to run that program and make it many times worse than it is right now.”
Senator Booker has nothing to do with affordable housing.
Trump had been trying to court Black voters but after he fired Brad Parscale and installed Bill Stepien as his new campaign manager the plan now appears to try to appeal to white suburban women, who has left him in droves.
Trump in fact did roll back an Obama-era fair housing rule last week – a rule he’s never enforced.
“In a move squarely aimed at courting white conservative suburban voters,” ABC News reported, “the Trump administration on Thursday officially dismantled an Obama-era rule that sought to lessen the impact of decades of racial segregation in America’s neighborhoods.”
As NCRM reported overnight, Vox examined a 2016 study that found “adding low-income housing to poor neighborhoods lowers crime and boosts property values.”
The Dept. of Health and Human Services found that the opening of an affordable housing development in Mount Laurel, NJ, “was not associated with trends in crime, property values, or taxes, and discuss management practices and design features that may have mitigated potential negative externalities.”
‘Racist AF’: Internet Slams Trump’s ‘Flaming Racism’ After He Says Dems ‘Want Cory Booker to Run Low-Income Housing’
During a Facebook Live “telerally” Tuesday night President Donald Trump served up to Iowa supporters a wide menu of racism, fear-mongering, lies, and mistruths. Among them, that “they” – presumably Democrats – want U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to “run low income housing” in the Hawkeye State.
“They want to end school choice, they want to abolish charter schools, it’s ridiculous, they want to abolish and really hurt the suburbs, because under their plan, that’s very much agreed to by them, they want to make it worse,” Trump said, according to a transcript posted by CNN Politics reporter DJ Judd.
“They don’t mind if low-income housing is built in a neighborhood, in a beautiful suburb of Iowa, but a beautiful suburb anywhere in the country. They want low – and this has been going on for years, Obama made it much worse, and now they want Cory Booker to run that program, Cory Booker of New Jersey, to run that program and make it many times worse than it is right now.”
“People have gone to the suburbs, they want the beautiful homes, they don’t have to have a low-income housing development built in their community, which is going to reduce, which has reduced the prices of their homes, and also increased crime substantially.”
CNN’s Judd on Twitter noted that Trump is “appealing to racial anxiety in white suburban voters.”
Trump is also lying. Vox reported on a 2016 study that found “adding low-income housing to poor neighborhoods lowers crime and boosts property values.”
And the federal government’s own Dept. of Health and Human Services found that the opening of an affordable housing development in Mount Laurel, NJ, “was not associated with trends in crime, property values, or taxes, and discuss management practices and design features that may have mitigated potential negative externalities.”
Here’s how some responded to Trump’s remarks:
Trump – being racist af here. Just blatant: https://t.co/gclJjtCQrH
— Laura Walker ???? ??????? (@LauraWalkerKC) July 29, 2020
I do in fact care if low income housing is built in my suburb – I care that it gets built, there isn’t enough housing for the poor here. Build the damn housing! https://t.co/lZlhBlzU4U
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) July 29, 2020
Just flaming racism https://t.co/lg3d0RWbwH
— Shandy (@Shandy556) July 29, 2020
is this the new tone https://t.co/tvwfiCNivK
— Chris “Self-Quarantining” in California (@CoastalElite28) July 29, 2020
Not that Cory Booker would be a bad choice for Biden’s cabinet, it’s just that… HUD is the only role Trump can imagine a black man filling because Trump is a racist.
— Dave Sund (@davesund) July 29, 2020
racist https://t.co/Sf8AInfzCq
— Chapstick Mamba (@ChapstickMamba) July 29, 2020
Cory Booker has nothing to do with whatever program the president is referencing here–but he is Black https://t.co/aHuFdPKBa7
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 29, 2020
Trump brings up Cory Booker here just to be extra racist lol. https://t.co/5Q667BsWns
— Lonnie Luna II (@LLunaTrexing) July 29, 2020
The President is a RACIST! https://t.co/zL7l1yrr9O
— Malik Knows (@MalikKnows1) July 29, 2020
not that I’m necessarily implying Trump knows this, but here’s the story of Cory Booker’s parents desegregating a suburb https://t.co/3GKa1Iglt0 pic.twitter.com/pYU3dS076L
— counterfactual ? (@counterfax) July 29, 2020
This is Trump saying @CoryBooker will make things worse because he’s black. That’s what he’s saying. Trump is a racist piece of shit. https://t.co/lkLbGIeOQ2
— The Resistance (@ResistTrump045) July 29, 2020
‘Grand Wizard’ Trump Blasted for Saying Black NASCAR Driver Should Apologize for Noose ‘Hoax,’ Confederate Flag Ban
President Donald Trump is attacking NASCAR’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and blaming him for his crew finding a noose in his NASCAR garage, which Trump is calling a “HOAX.” The President is also blaming Wallace for NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban and what he falsely claims are the sport’s “lowest ratings EVER!”
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” Trump tweeted Monday. “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”
That is false.
Wallace’s crew, not Wallace himself, discovered and reported the noose, just weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, which President Trump appears to have decided deserves equal protection, along with Confederate monuments to racist slavery defenders.
Bubba Wallace, just 26 years old, has an impressive resume, and had called on NASCAR to stop allowing the traitorous flag at its events. NASCAR’s president announced after an investigation by federal authorities into the noose that “Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this.”
Yet, according to President Trump, Wallace should apologize for all that, and for what Trump wrongly alleges are NASCAR’s ratings. In reality, June 24th’s was one of the “most-watched” since 1994.
Many took to Twitter to blast the President’s racism and anti-Americanism.
1. Wallace didn’t report the noose, someone else did.
2. I never thought I would see a day during my lifetime that an American president would openly praise an anti-American, racist flag.
3. No one sacrificed anything walking around a track against racism. https://t.co/fRqdXa4ekG
— Black Lives Matter (@jenmillsap) July 6, 2020
Trump is more critical of Bubba Wallace than of Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/U8NVrAvIIt
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 6, 2020
Wherein the president believes the Cup Series’ only black driver should apologize to the sport’s white drivers for the noose in the garage…AND the sports’ ratings… https://t.co/9F1kvp8kSf
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 6, 2020
this should be considered a violation of Facebook & Twitter’s targeted harassment policies.
Wallace didn’t even see or report anything; NASCAR informed him a noose was hanging in his garage.
Trump is blatantly trying to direct racial animus toward him. https://t.co/v4WXN66BJl
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) July 6, 2020
The president is saying the decision of NASCAR to ban the confederate flag from its races is hurting ratings. He is standing up for the confederate flag and also says he’ll veto a bill that could lead to the removal of the names of confederate generals from US military bases. https://t.co/F0ipiWzzlk
— Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) July 6, 2020
This man is running for president on a neo-Confederate platform and that should be plainly stated by U.S. media
The term “hoax” has lost all meaning under this president, except as a means to lie about his own crimes and brutalize innocent people of color https://t.co/kKYFDNU1Or
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 6, 2020
Has @realDonaldTrump apologized to the families of 130k dead from the virus because it just wasn’t his responsibility? https://t.co/AByHUADxEr
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 6, 2020
Trump is going full culture war until November. https://t.co/Ry1zmqftAy pic.twitter.com/SSgFaqO2wE
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 6, 2020
Dear Republicans: Your leader today smeared the only Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace with lies and slammed NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag. Unless we hear GOP leaders loudly protest, we will assume you agree with Trump’s WHITE SUPREMACY-Trump is the GOP and GOP is Trump https://t.co/YqKRElVsLn
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2020
FYI: Bubba Wallace did not see or report the rope. NASCAR officials told him about it. https://t.co/9SEIT78bFs
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2020
Trump always resorts to racism. https://t.co/xz6bm4BWBZ
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 6, 2020
In this Tweet, Trump is also now defending the Confederate flag. Trump is not just the head of the GOP, he’s their Grand Wizard https://t.co/YqKRElVsLn
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2020
Trump issues a new, race-baiting tweet almost every day. https://t.co/psLZzOexRl
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) July 6, 2020
Reminder:@realDonaldTrump has not ever apologized to everyone for pushing the hoax about President Obama’s birthplace, or for pushing the death penalty for the Central Park Five. https://t.co/cHlOQBvp5t
— Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) July 6, 2020
