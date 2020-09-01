Trump Spins New Wild Conspiracy Theory: Biden Controlled by ‘People in the Dark Shadows’ That ‘You’ve Never Heard Of’

In an off-the-rails interview Monday President Donald Trump spun a new, wild conspiracy theory in an attempt to paint his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, as being controlled by “thugs” and “people in the dark shadows.”

“Who do you think is pulling Biden’s strings?” Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked President Trump, as if the former vice president isn’t charting his own course – a familiar yet false Fox News and GOP talking point.

“People that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows –” Trump said, only to have Ingraham interject, admitting, “that sounds like conspiracy theory.”

“No, they’re people that you haven’t heard of, they’re people that are on the streets, they’re people that are controlling the streets. We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane it was almost completely loaded with with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that.”

Asked where, Trump continued to spin.

“I’ll tell you sometime but it’s under investigation right now, but they came from a certain city, and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention. And they were like seven people on the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage,” Trump claimed, suggesting the RNC was targeted.

“This was all this is all happening, and money is coming from some very stupid rich people that have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which had won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves like –”

Also in that interview Trump compared the shooting of unarmed Americans by police to golfers choking on a three-foot putt.

Watch: