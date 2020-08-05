SHAME ON YOU MR. PRESIDENT
‘Sign of Desperation’: Trump Slammed for ‘Anti-Religious Bigotry’ Over New Attack Ad Showing Biden Praying in a Church
A new anti-Biden attack ad from the Trump campaign is filled with falsehoods, and ends by mocking the Democratic presumptive presidential nominee praying in a church. Some on social media are slamming the President and his campaign for “anti-religious bigotry” and “demonizing prayer.”
“Deep in the heart of Delaware Joe Biden sits in his basement, alone, hiding, diminished,” the ad begins.
Many Americans are sitting in their basements – that’s where Biden’s office and TV studio are – and they’re sitting alone, and hiding, and diminished, so to speak, as a New York Times opinion column notes. But they are doing so because of Trump’s horrific handling of the pandemic – the worst management of the coronavirus crisis in the world.
The ad goes on to make ludicrous claims, including one that in the ad’s small print cites something from 2013.
It closes with a voiceover claiming, “Biden has no answers,” which is demonstrably false – and projection on Trump’s part.
“And after five decades of failure, he never will,” the narrator says.
The final photo (above) shows the former Vice President, wearing a mask, seated, head down, hands clasped.
As The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel notes, Biden is in a church, praying. “An image meant to make him look defeated/old is of him praying in church!”
Weigel points to the photograph’s source, which says it was taken June 1 at Bethel AME church by an AP photographer.
That day, June 1, for over an hour Biden met “with community leaders at a black church in Delaware,” to discuss the George Floyd protests.
“Donald Trump is the only president in our history to tear gas peaceful Americans and kick a priest out of their church so he could profane it for a photo op,” Joe Biden’s Director of Rapid Response says. “Which makes it unsurprising – but no less sickening – that the Trump campaign just denigrated Joe Biden for praying.”
Here’s what others are saying:
The “stuck in his basement” bit is such a weird line of attack. We’re all stuck in our basements now! Especially the white-collar suburban types the campaigns are trying to reach.
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) August 5, 2020
To Trump, the act of prayer is showing weakness
— #FreeJoeKelly (@RealJacobPerry) August 5, 2020
Two church photos, one obvious choice this November. https://t.co/yv4F2aJu6B pic.twitter.com/NzU4fOs9zc
— Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) August 5, 2020
I think we both know no such picture exists
— Jed Oliver (@Jed_Oliver) August 5, 2020
Whoever worked on this is a pro-Biden guy/gal.
— Morehouse (@art_morehouse) August 5, 2020
As a Christian, this offends me.
Shame on you, @TeamTrump. This kind of anti-religious bigotry is disgusting. https://t.co/Fq9hYnlELp
— O. Okafor 🌐🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@realOOkafor) August 5, 2020
To be fair, Trump thinks Catholics need guns to pray, if his “Catholics love the 2nd Amendment” thing is to be believed.
— Voodont Split Hairs; Black Lives Matter (@VoodontWoW) August 5, 2020
The Trump campaign is now demonizing prayer, I guess! https://t.co/i565FYlrwD
— Tyler McNally (@Tyler_McNally) August 5, 2020
Yep this is a sign of desperation from the Trump campaign ..
— MARY HAMILTON (@MaryHam34145462) August 5, 2020
“Accidentally” gives the Trump campaign way too much credit.
They made this same “mistake” last month, using the image of Biden kneeling in a church.
Pretty sure it’s intentional! https://t.co/KLn7Ntri0n
— Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) August 5, 2020
Make no mistake. @realDonaldTrump and his campaign knew exactly what this photo was and used it anyway.
It’s a slap in the face to people of faith. https://t.co/673pq7g5xv
— Matt Fuehrmeyer (@mfuehrme) August 5, 2020
@realDonaldTrump where is your head bowed in prayer pic? Oh, just the holding a bible upside down at St. John’s after gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park for your publicity stunt #TrumpTheSnake 🐍#RepublicansForBiden @ProjectLincoln
— Julie Mahoney – Child & Adolescent Therapist (@asecurebase) August 5, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
SHAME ON YOU MR. PRESIDENT
75 Year Old Man Smeared by Trump After Being Shoved to the Ground by Buffalo Cops Has Suffered ‘Brain Injury’
The nation collectively winced in horror as it watched video of a tall, white-haired 75-year old man being shoved to the ground by Buffalo, New York police officers, then gasped as the sound of his head hit the concrete. Those officers walked away, not even calling 911 to help him. Bystanders had to pull out their cell phones to get the older man, Martin Gugino, desperately needed medical help as blood poured out his left ear.
Days later, the President of the United States, without reason, attacked Martin Gugino on social media, smearing him with an insane and totally meritless conspiracy theory. When asked about it, the White House press secretary defending Trump, insisting questions had to be asked and saying the president had every right to do so.
Gugino, contrary to Trump’s suggestion, is not Antifa. He is not a radical or an anarchist. He is a well-known local peace and civil rights activist.
And now he has been diagnosed with a brain injury.
Related: Trump Declares Dems ‘Domestic Terrorists,’ ‘Ugly Anarchists,’ ‘Antifa’ and ‘Radical Left’ – And That Was Just Today
Gugino “suffered a brain injury as a result of the incident, his lawyer revealed Thursday,” NBC 4 New York reports.
“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now. Because of this, he told me that he is not interested in media interviews right now,” Kelly Zarcone said about her client in a statement, as CNN reports. “He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps.”
“He is looking forward to healing and determining what his ‘new normal’ might look like,” she concluded, suggesting, unsurprisingly, the injury may permanently affect him.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Now-Deleted Photo Allegedly of Jerry Falwell Jr. With Unzipped Pants in the Company of ‘Good Friends’ Stuns Internet
- News2 days ago
President ‘Dementia J. Trump’ Mocked for Not Saying ‘One Coherent Thing’ During Press Briefing
- OMG1 day ago
Internet Explodes Watching Trump Reduced to ‘Global Laughingstock’ in ‘Soul-Crushing Devastating’ Interview (Video)
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Openly Solicits Payment to US Treasury for His ‘Approval’ of TikTok Sale – Which He Is Forcing
- IT WAS THEIR CAR1 day ago
Cops Handcuff Four Black Children at Gunpoint, Have Them Lie Face Down on Hot Pavement After Pulling Over Wrong Vehicle
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Trump Attacks Pelosi for Criticizing Birx – Then Attacks Birx for Telling the Truth Pandemic Is ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Dangerous’ Anti-LGBTQ Trump Appointee Who Calls US a ‘Homo-Empire’ Quits – Will Partner With Con Man Jacob Wohl
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
Expert on Authoritarian Regimes Explains How Trump Is Creating a Crisis to ‘Cling to Power’