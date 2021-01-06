Twitter Threatens Trump With ‘Permanent Suspension’ After He Tells Armed Insurrectionists ‘We Love You’

Twitter is finally taking action against President Donald Trump, threatening him with “permanent suspension.”

About an hour ago the social media company totally blocked from view two of Trump’s tweets, including a video in which he told violent insurrectionists attempting a coup on his behalf that he “loves” them.

“We love you. You’re very special,” Trump said in the video which has since been removed. Facebook and YouTube also pulled the video.

In another tweet Twitter blocked Trump calls the deadly, armed insurrection “things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

That is a lie.

“Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” Trump urged supporters.

Both those tweets are now blocked from view.

“This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules,” labels on the tweets read.

“Twitter on Wednesday said it would lock the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours after Trump posted tweets continuing to make false claims about the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election,” CNBC reports. “Additionally, the company warned that if Trump continues to violate the company’s rules, it ‘will result in the permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.'”