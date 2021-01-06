Trump Cabinet Secretaries Discussing Invoking 25th Amendment to Remove President: Report

CBS News is reporting U.S. Cabinet Secretaries are discussing using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Margaret Brennan, the “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News’ Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent broke the news.

“What is being discussed, whispered about, by some Cabinet Members today,” Brennan said on-air (video below) Wednesday night, “and that is whether to move forward with formal proceedings to try to invoke the 25th Amendment. That would allow for the removal of President Trump from office and for Mike Pence to effectively become Commander-in-Chief.”

She cautions the proposal has not been presented to Pence.

“This is not about to happen, it is, however, being discussed.”

“I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” Brennan added.

CBS News is reporting Trump Cabinet members are discussing potentially invoking the 25th Amendment. But @margbrennan notes it has not been formally presented to Vice President Pence. pic.twitter.com/fN47wX1phx — The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2021

The news comes as President Trump supported a deadly violent coup attempt that included sending armed insurrectionists to breach the U.S. Capitol building, which they succeeded Wednesday. Trump in a video now removed from Twitter and Facebook told the right wing domestic terrorists, “we love you.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman adds President Trump has “lost it.”