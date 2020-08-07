RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Jerry Falwell Jr. on Leave of Absence After Request From Board of Trustees – Just Days After Unzipped Pants Shot
Jerry Falwell, Jr., the President and Chancellor of Liberty University, has been asked to take an indefinite leave of absence, just days after he posted, deleted, and later offered a strange and some say possibly intoxicated explanation about a photo showing him and a young woman in a strange state of undress.
MSNBC’s Jesse Rodriguez:
Jerry Falwell Jr has been asked to take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University.
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 7, 2020
National Review’s David French adds the request came from the Board of Trustees:
This is good news. Necessary: pic.twitter.com/SLNdDEuD8A
— David French (@DavidAFrench) August 7, 2020
Liberty University is one of the world’s largest Christian universities. Falwell, Jr. is a close ally to President Donald Trump. This is far from his first stunning scandal.
This is one of a few photos he posted Monday. There was a strange video as well. All were quickly deleted.
wut is happening pic.twitter.com/8iEOr9EeRQ
— Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020
Falwell, Jr. then called into a local Virginia radio station, explaining the woman his arm was wrapped around was his wife’s assistant.
“You know it was weird, cause she was, she’s pregnant, she couldn’t get her pants up, and I was, trying to like – my, I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped either,” Falwell told WLNI. “And so I just put my belly – I just put my belly out like hers, and it was just, um, she’s my wife’s assistant and she’s a sweetheart. I should never have put it up and embarrassed her because, um, anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”
Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) called Falwell’s behavior “appalling,” and called for him to step down.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Liberty University Student Unloads on Jerry Falwell Jr’s Hypocrisy After Bizarre Yacht Party Photos Emerge
A photo recently posted then deleted by Jerry Falwell Jr. left people scratching their heads after a screen shot of the image started making the rounds on social media.
The photo shows the Liberty University president on a yacht with his pants unzipped and his shirt pulled up exposing his belly, with a woman he identified as a “friend” standing next to him with her pants similarly unzipped as Falwell has his hand around her waist, holding a glass containing some sort of dark liquid. According to Liberty student Alexandra Green, the photo shows Falwell to be even more of a hypocrite than people realize.
The photo “should actively anger you on behalf of the students who have faced significant consequences on campus for the *same* actions,” Green wrote in a series of tweets.
“Drinking? Smoking? Possession of cigarettes/alcohol? Against the rules regardless of age,” Green said, referring to Liberty’s rules for students. “Could result in a ‘$300 fine, 30 hours community service, and/or expulsion.’ Real people who could not afford the fines have been fined for this. Real people were kicked out for this.”
Green says that unbuttoning one’s pants could get someone “$150 and/or 15 hours or community service for being in ‘any state of undress with a member or the opposite sex.’”
Re: Jerry Falwell yacht photo.
The impulse is to laugh in disgust/horror at the photo.
But it should actively anger you on behalf of the students who have faced significant consequences on campus for the *same* actions.
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
Drinking? Smoking? Possession of cigarettes/alcohol? Against the rules regardless of age. Could result in a “$300 fine, 30 hours community service, and/or expulsion.”
Real people who could not afford the fines have been fined for this. Real people were kicked out for this. pic.twitter.com/1yjBxnIyFH
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
Oh and unbuttoning your pants? Could cost you $150 and/or 15 hours or community service for being in “any state of undress with a member or the opposite sex.” pic.twitter.com/ScuYAyx7M5
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
*also* what half of those women were wearing would disallow them from attending a class, going to the gym, or walking around on campus so as to not risk the purity of men. Guess Falwell’s not too concerned about his “purity” ? pic.twitter.com/Xp4ORRlmUs
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
Again, *real* students have suffered *real* consequences for these actions. *Real* students have been kicked off extracurricular activities, have had to forego groceries to pay fines, have lost their ability to attend LU, because of these policies. Which apply on *or off* campus.
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
If you place Jerry in a vacuum, I don’t give a *whole hoot* what he does in his free time.
But policies backed by Jerry, signed off by Jerry, reflected on by Jerry, are hurting real young people while Jerry gets to claim religious political persecution on a yacht. Gross.
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
Romans 2:21a – “thou therefore which teachest another, teachest thou not thy self?”
Romans 2:23 – “Thou that makest thy boast of the law, through breaking the law dishonourest thou God?”
If you’re going to set a law, you must be the first to follow it.
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
The most common reactions to this thread have been: “just leave” or “the students must be just like him if they chose to go there.” Here’s a condensed thread of top-level responses to these ideas: https://t.co/n7pBUZLG0J
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 4, 2020
As Relevant Magazine points out, a deleted video suggests that Falwell and guests were possibly attending a party that was themed after the TV show Trailer Park Boys.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Now-Deleted Photo Allegedly of Jerry Falwell Jr. With Unzipped Pants in the Company of ‘Good Friends’ Stuns Internet
A Houston Chronicle reporter posted what appears to be a screenshot from Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr’s Instagram account, and it’s going viral on social media. The unconfirmed photo appears to be of Falwell Jr., with his arm around a young woman, his pants unzipped with underwear showing. He is holding a glass.
“More vacation shots,” the caption reads. “Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promised that’s only black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”
Robert Downen, whose bio says he reports on “All things faith/religion” for the Houston Chronicle, tweeted out the screenshot.
wut is happening pic.twitter.com/8iEOr9EeRQ
— Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020
Downen says the post is “real,” citing three sources.
Hi Chris. OG tweeter of said photo/religion reporter. Three people have independently told me it’s real. https://t.co/6ToTIXSu8z
— Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020
Relevant magazine, which says it is “the leading platform reaching Christian twenty- and thirtysomethings,” also called it “a bizarre Instagram post.”
Pulpit & Pen News, which says it is “is a media outreach of the Fellowship Baptist Church,” also reported on the photo, saying: “To say that this behavior is unbecoming and scandalous for a president of a Christian university is an understatement.”
They say Falwell Jr. also posted and then deleted a video of they describe as “Trailer Park Boys” on a yacht.
Some online responses:
First, the pool boy. Now, this unzipped drunken debauchery.
Are you starting to – finally – understand why “Christian” scold, Jerry Falwell, Jr., has no problem supporting the adulterous liar Donald J. Trump? pic.twitter.com/mID1k0eexa
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 3, 2020
It’s interesting that Jerry Falwell felt the need to explain what he’s drinking over the other more obvious issues here… pic.twitter.com/8WHLuvjcYe
— Jimmy Humphrey (@TableJimmys) August 3, 2020
Jerry Falwell Jr. just posted a picture of himself in his underwear so we have officially reached the low point of 2020. It has to get better, right? Right?
— Jacob Denhollander (@JJ_Denhollander) August 3, 2020
Re: Jerry Falwell yacht photo.
The impulse is to laugh in disgust/horror at the photo.
But it should actively anger you on behalf of the students who have faced significant consequences on campus for the *same* actions.
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
Last Sept., Falwell said that a photo of him at a Miami nightclub was “likely photo-shopped”. He later said he was at the nightclub. When I asked him about it, this was his response: https://t.co/NfUnsEsqtN
— Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) August 3, 2020
Nothing to see here folks, just the Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. posing with his pants open with a woman who isn’t his wife (also with her pants open) partying it up on a billionaire’s yacht and making fun of people who live in trailer parks. Just like Jesus! pic.twitter.com/X3oAe6V7g2
— John Smith Chicago (@JohnSmithChgo) August 3, 2020
In his own way, Falwell is the best thing to happen to free thought since Bertrand Russell or Tom Paine. https://t.co/SrqnScyFff
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 3, 2020
Re: Jerry Falwell Jr’s vacay ‘gram: That photo would be insane for ANYONE to post, not just an evangelical leader (let alone one who’s a university president). Like, if anyone in a normal family posted that, phone-tree would for sure go off and the next reunion would be weird.
— Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) August 3, 2020
