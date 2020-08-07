Jerry Falwell Jr. on Leave of Absence After Request From Board of Trustees – Just Days After Unzipped Pants Shot

Jerry Falwell, Jr., the President and Chancellor of Liberty University, has been asked to take an indefinite leave of absence, just days after he posted, deleted, and later offered a strange and some say possibly intoxicated explanation about a photo showing him and a young woman in a strange state of undress.

MSNBC’s Jesse Rodriguez:

Jerry Falwell Jr has been asked to take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 7, 2020

National Review’s David French adds the request came from the Board of Trustees:

This is good news. Necessary: pic.twitter.com/SLNdDEuD8A — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 7, 2020

Liberty University is one of the world’s largest Christian universities. Falwell, Jr. is a close ally to President Donald Trump. This is far from his first stunning scandal.

This is one of a few photos he posted Monday. There was a strange video as well. All were quickly deleted.

wut is happening pic.twitter.com/8iEOr9EeRQ — Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020

Falwell, Jr. then called into a local Virginia radio station, explaining the woman his arm was wrapped around was his wife’s assistant.

“You know it was weird, cause she was, she’s pregnant, she couldn’t get her pants up, and I was, trying to like – my, I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped either,” Falwell told WLNI. “And so I just put my belly – I just put my belly out like hers, and it was just, um, she’s my wife’s assistant and she’s a sweetheart. I should never have put it up and embarrassed her because, um, anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) called Falwell’s behavior “appalling,” and called for him to step down.

Related:

Trump-Loving Jerry Falwell Jr Personally Approved $1.2 Million No Money Down Real Estate Sale for His Personal Trainer

Jerry Falwell Jr Sends Racy Photos of His Wife to University Officials — and Rants About His Penis Size: Report

Jerry Falwell Jr’s Denials Backfire — as Photographer Posts More Shots of Him Partying at Miami Beach Nightclub

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.