‘Falwell Should Step Down’: GOP Leader Calls for Liberty University to Find a New President After ‘Appalling’ Behavior

The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.

“Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.

“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down,” Walker said.

“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better,” he explained.

Walker was a baptist pastor prior to his political career.

Falwell, Jr. has been in a scandal ofter posting — and then deleting — a picture of him holding a woman who is not his wife on a yacht — with both of the pants unbuttoned.