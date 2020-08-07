BYE
‘Falwell Should Step Down’: GOP Leader Calls for Liberty University to Find a New President After ‘Appalling’ Behavior
The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.
“Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.
“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down,” Walker said.
“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better,” he explained.
Walker was a baptist pastor prior to his political career.
Falwell, Jr. has been in a scandal ofter posting — and then deleting — a picture of him holding a woman who is not his wife on a yacht — with both of the pants unbuttoned.
Trump Jr Ripped for ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Stupidity’ as Group Releases New #ByeDonJr Ad
The leader of the free world’s namesake son has become a 2020 campaign issue.
On Monday evening, the group “Meidas Touch” released an online video blasting Donald Trump, Jr. for the hypocrisy in his attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism,” the group said while announcing the new video.
They included the hashtag #ByeDonJr.
Watch:
? NEW VIDEO
Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism.
We need 5,000 retweets in the first thirty minutes on this.#ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/Z3gRxKqK2g
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 14, 2020
Viral Video Leads to Fast Firing of Investment Banker Who Confronted Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Property
A San Francisco man has been fired by the investment bank Raymond James after a viral video shows him and a woman confronting a man who was stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a wall on his own property, The Daily Beast reports. The video has been viewed over 15 million times since it was posted Friday. The couple are white, the man who has lived there for nearly two decades is a person of color.
The man, whose name was not confirmed by the company but says in the video his name is “Robert,” was with a woman who asked the homeowner “Is this your property?” She then told him it wasn’t, claiming they knew the owner. “Robert” asked, “Are you defacing private property?”
“You’re free to express your opinions, but not on people’s property,” he added. Later in the encounter “Robert” insisted the man, James Juanillo, was performing an illegal act.
The woman in the video was identified as the CEO of the skincare company LaFace, NBC Bay Area reports. She has issued an apology, saying she had not been “aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities.”
Raymond James in a statement says it has “concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James.”
Watch the video:
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP
— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
NASCAR Driver Who Quit Over Confederate Flag Ban Slammed Dems Over Checks to ‘Illegals’ and Mocked Protests as ‘Riot Season’
It took stock-car racing driver Ray Ciccarelli just a few hours to respond to the news Wednesday that NASCAR is banning the Confederate flag from all its events and properties. He quit.
In an angry Facebook post Ciccarelli insisted he doesn’t care about the Confederate flag, but was quitting on principal. People “love” the Confederate flag and that doesn’t make them racist, he claimed.
“I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag, but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f*cking one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”
Soon after that post Ciccarelli shuttered his Facebook page, but before he did NCRM was able to screenshot some of his posts.
In this post from June 3 Ciccarelli mocks the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd and the calls for racial justice and police reform, referring to them as “Riot Season,” while asking if he needs “a mask or a rifle.”
Last month Ciccarelli slammed Democrats and “illegals” over a coronavirus pandemic relief bill in a post with a photo of a Fox News graphic.
“typical Democrats bs,” Ciccarelli wrote, “i didnt get a f*cking check why should illegals.” He also appears to suggest Democrats were trying to rig the election through mail-in voting.
Image by Zach Catanzareti Photo via Flickr and a CC license
