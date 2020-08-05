DUDE
‘She’s My Wife’s Assistant’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says He’s Apologized to ‘Everybody’ for Unzipped Pants on Yacht Shot
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he has apologized to “everybody” after posting – then deleting – a disturbing photo showing him on a yacht with his arm around a woman he now says is his wife’s assistant, and in a state of undress that one of his students says would lead to a fine or expulsion.
NCRM found no public apology.
Falwell, Jr. called in to Virginia radio station WLNI on Wednesday, and was asked about the image.
wut is happening pic.twitter.com/8iEOr9EeRQ
— Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020
“You know it was weird, cause she was, she’s pregnant, she couldn’t get her pants up, and I was, trying to like – my, I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped either,” the president of one of the world’s largest Christian universities says on-air.
“And so I just put my belly – I just put my belly out like hers, and it was just, um, she’s my wife’s assistant and she’s a sweetheart. I should never have put it up and embarrassed her because, um, anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”
At the end of the very short segment he mumbles something about it being a “costume party” and “just in good fun.”
The audio can be heard below or here.
On social media some are questioning if he was intoxicated.
Also, is it just me or does Jerry Falwell Jr. sound drunk in this interview? https://t.co/BHy36LcEVc
— Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) August 5, 2020
Jerry Falwell, Jr. inadvertently explains why he posed for an Instagram photo with his pants unzipped (with a young woman not his wife) by calling into a radio station drunk. https://t.co/DNHj680lw7
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 5, 2020
A drunk Jerry Falwell calls into radio show to explain why he and his wife’s asst were photographed with their pants undone.#CantMakeThisUphttps://t.co/2p0PLpWdBp
— Namaste The Fuck Away From Me (@CosmosNobel) August 5, 2020
Falwell calling into a radio station day drunk hammered. https://t.co/tigkalAxRd
— Ellie (@LithiumCupcakes) August 5, 2020
Drunk Falwell Jr: BUT HER EMAILSHSSS! https://t.co/FIvCv6wrS8
— Britton Turner (@BrittonT2) August 5, 2020
Hat tip: Christian Nightmares
DUDE
‘A Nepotism Connection?’: Jared Kushner Burned to the Ground for Claiming John Bolton ‘Didn’t Have What It Took’
In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday on CNN, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner tells CNN’s Fareed Fareed Zakaria that former national security adviser John Bolton — as well as other now-departed White House officials — didn’t “have what it took” to serve under the president.
CNN reports, “Kushner went on to suggest that Bolton and other senior former officials, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House chief of staff John Kelly, didn’t have the chops to perform their jobs to the level needed.”
According to Kushner, Trump “cycled out a lot of the people who didn’t have what it took to be successful here and a lot of the people who have come in and been excellent are not out there complaining and writing books because they’re too busy working.”
As one might expect, Kushner — who is no danger of being fired since he is married to the president’s favorite child — was hammered on Twitter.
See below:
Jared Kushner says Trump critics like John Bolton and other former White House officials “didn’t have what it took” https://t.co/tGpvDSmvUb pic.twitter.com/HTyfM5EhCq
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 1, 2020
Like a willingness to commit crimes? Or a nepotism connection? Or they didn’t read 25 books?
But go ahead and continue to point out how bad Trump is at staffing the White House.
— Oh, I’m just a girl (@dawnlyndel) February 1, 2020
And what it takes is no conscience and being a relative of Trump.
— PaulRyan’sDog (@Peepshowfan2017) February 1, 2020
The president’s daughter’s husband has something he wants to say.
— ?Million Bonobos Demand ? (@otto_maddoxx) February 1, 2020
Neither do you, wax fruit.
— OceanGirl??????????? (@Salacia_sea) February 1, 2020
A willingness to commit crimes?
— Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) February 1, 2020
— Nervis Rex (@Jagenau) February 1, 2020
Nepotism Ken doll has thoughts.
— Brenda Of The North (@BrendaJeanCDN) February 1, 2020
He has the kind of face I could slap for a living
— Galeng1 ? (@Galeng111) February 1, 2020
If only they had married princess Ivanka!
— Texas Karen (@karenroepke) February 1, 2020
..Does he mean nepotism? WTF?
— General Kanye_Trump. (Space Force)? (@Barack_McBush) February 1, 2020
A father-in-law who is the president
— Don Campbell (@doncamp7) February 1, 2020
Pore-less skin and robot like emotions?
— CJ (@pnwrunnerlass) February 1, 2020
BY that he means a rich daddy who went to jail
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 1, 2020
oh, jared kushner. i wonder why he has “what it takes” and if “what it takes” is anything other than being the husband of princess trump.
— NO SCOOTERS™? (@no_scooters) February 1, 2020
DUDE
Matt Gaetz Probably Isn’t the Best to Go After Someone’s Drug Use: Internet Cautions Republican Congressman
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) probably isn’t the best person to make an argument against driving under the influence given his own arrests. Even Rep Hank Johnson (D-GA) cautioned against “the pot calling the kettle black,” during the Thursday House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Gaetz was arrested for a DUI in 2008 on suspicion of a DUI after he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. Just two years later he was elected to the Florida state legislature and by 2016 he was in Congress.
According to the arrest report, Gaetz was driving home from a nightclub when he was pulled over for driving 48 in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was driving a BMW that belonged to his father, state Sen. Don Gaetz. The case was subsequently dropped.
“I’m of the view that that is part of who I am,” said the Fort Walton Beach Republican, who in 2016 will seek the seat now held by his father, Senate President Don Gaetz. “I made bad decisions that resulted in an arrest, and that is sort of something that we all live with.”
Related: Top MAGA Congressman Mocked for ‘Threatening to Retroactively Impeach Obama’
It was something the internet cautioned should probably be addressed by anyone other than Gaetz if they’re going to somehow go after the former vice president’s son for drug use.
You can see Rep. Johnsons’ comments here.
You can read the tweets below:
Whenever you see #DUIs trending, you just know before you click that it’s probably referring to our friend, Tipsy Matt Gaetz.
— TheRonAndBrianPodcast (@RonBrianPodcast) December 12, 2019
gaetz now attacking hunter biden for driving under the influence…irony is dead
— angrygiantsfan (@sfgiantsfangeo1) December 12, 2019
oh no gaetz lol
— trill cosby (@jay__all__day) December 12, 2019
Matt Gaetz talking about substance abuse problems.
Priceless.
— La Vida Loca (@VidaLoca7676) December 12, 2019
Gaetz doesn’t wanna bring up something’s substance abuse but yet he’s being it up
— Marcus Martinez (@texanfan3485) December 12, 2019
Matt Gaetz really trying to call somebody out for substance abuse???#impeachgaetz
— Mike E (@mikelus1988) December 12, 2019
Now Gaetz is using the hearing as a chance to smear Hunter Biden, a private citizen, reading an article about his crack addiction. While claiming he’s not casting aspersions on people with substance abuse problems. He’s just saying. #impeachmentDebate
— ?Rev Magdalen |This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) December 12, 2019
@CNNPolitics Rep Matt Gaetz looks like he does lines too.
— tay47 (@tay4712) December 12, 2019
Gaetz should know! How many DUI’S? pic.twitter.com/PFi0xaX35G
— Vic (@SlickVicUno) December 12, 2019
Gaetz is seriously going after someone’s driving record?
— Brian (@Go_GoSox) December 12, 2019
Someone needs to introduce Gaetz’s DUIs into the record. What a shameless disgrace of a human being…
— Mike (@miketheadguy) December 12, 2019
Matt Gaetz being concerned with an elected official’s son having a conflict of interest in business deals is rich with irony. #impeachmentDebate
— Sticky Advent Bandit??? (@JeremyBiz) December 12, 2019
Gaetz the drunk is talking about Hunter Biden#ImpeachmentMarkups
— Suzanne DJohnso?? (@SuzanneinLGB) December 12, 2019
Someone should take matt gaetz keys just to be safe.
— Loud Voice Guy (@LoudVoiceGuy) December 12, 2019
Hank Johnson just dragged Matt Gaetz all the way out to the sidewalk.
What a time to be alive. #impeachmentdebate pic.twitter.com/QPfcGuNnqw
— Jean Dunn ? (@jeandunn52) December 12, 2019
Gaetz was 26, driving from a nightclub in BMW REGISTERED to his Dad, then-Florida Sen. Don Gaetz.
With watery and bloodshot eyes, swayed n staggered when he got out of the car and smelled of alcohol
Admitted he had two beers but refused field sobriety & breath tests, arrested
— AboveAvgJoe (@Joeharrison31) December 12, 2019
That was amazing! I was seriously about to spit fire when Gaetz started talking about crack and Biden. Pretty brazen for someone with his record.
— No longer accepting the things I can’t change (@tkwolfe1) December 12, 2019
Not just the gallery laughing at Gaetz, the whole world https://t.co/aWXdLmIIRP
— the heady horseman (@StinkyZeke) December 12, 2019
Gaetz is the drunk calling the coke head stoned.
— Sonny Goldreich (@sgoldreich) December 12, 2019
What did Gaetz do that his Daddy had to fix?
— MissMarple (@ValerieBrysK) December 12, 2019
DUDE YOU LOST
Losing Kentucky GOP Governor Matt Bevin Formally Requests ‘Recanvass’ of Election Results
Republican Governor Matt Bevin, who lost his re-election race Tuesday night despite tremendous support from President Donald Trump, has refused to concede. His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, has been declared the winner by news organizations.
The one-term Tea Party Republican governor who went into election day as the second-most disliked governor in the nation on Wednesday formally petitioned the Kentucky Secretary of State to “recanvass” the election results.
Bevin, who was ushered in by an anti-LGBT element after he embraced embattled county Clerk Kim Davis (photyo), spent a good portion of his time as governor waging war against the state’s teachers so viciously he even, without evidence or proof, blamed striking teachers for the rape of children. No rapes were reported during that single-day strike.
Secretary of State Allison Grimes posted Bevin’s request, in which he claims there were “multiple reports of voting irregularities.”
She has granted his request. The recanvass, which could be described as a light recount of totals only, not a recount of votes, will be performed next week on Thursday.
My office has received a recanvass request from @GovMattBevin. The recanvass will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 14th at 9:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lwpCTk8ncm
— Alison L. Grimes (@KySecofState) November 6, 2019
Kentucky, unlike many other states, has no formal recount mandate. Some states by law are required to perform a recount if the results are within a certin number of votes or if the number of margin of votes falls below a certain percentage.
Bevin lost to Beshear by just over 5000 votes, about a 0.4% margin.
Calling Bevin’s questionable claims “dangerous for democracy,” election law and voting rights professor Josh Douglas is calling on Bevin to produce evidence of “irregularities,” saying he is unaware there were any.
It is dangerous for democracy for Bevin and his campaign to claim "voting irregularities" without providing any evidence whatsoever. He must explain these alleged reports immediately. #KYGov https://t.co/N4OVlfYZ9x
— Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) November 6, 2019
He MUST immediately disclose what kind of "voting irregularities" he is citing.
Saying this without evidence undermines people's confidence in the legitimacy of our elections. Officials from all sides must call him out and demand that he provide evidence or stop these claims. https://t.co/WWFDjk57Vj
— Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) November 6, 2019
Meanwhile, some have expressed suspicion about the GOP’s possible efforts to somehow undermine the results.
Journalist, and voting rights and elections expert Daniel Nichanian earlier Wednesday issued what could be considered a warning:
Read coverage of Scott’s 2014 or 2018 candidacies, or read coverage of Bevin’s campaign, or read coverage of FL 2020.
We are too attached to acting as though we live in a healthy democracy to treat these elections for what they are. And these politicians know, & exploit, that.
— Taniel (@Taniel) November 6, 2019
