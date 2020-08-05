Connect with us

‘She’s My Wife’s Assistant’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says He’s Apologized to ‘Everybody’ for Unzipped Pants on Yacht Shot

Published

on

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he has apologized to “everybody” after posting – then deleting – a disturbing photo showing him on a yacht with his arm around a woman he now says is his wife’s assistant, and in a state of undress that one of his students says would lead to a fine or expulsion.

NCRM found no public apology.

Falwell, Jr. called in to Virginia radio station WLNI on Wednesday, and was asked about the image.

“You know it was weird, cause she was, she’s pregnant, she couldn’t get her pants up, and I was, trying to like – my, I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped either,” the president of one of the world’s largest Christian universities says on-air.

“And so I just put my belly – I just put my belly out like hers, and it was just, um, she’s my wife’s assistant and she’s a sweetheart. I should never have put it up and embarrassed her because, um, anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”

At the end of the very short segment he mumbles something about it being a “costume party” and “just in good fun.”

The audio can be heard below or here.

On social media some are questioning if he was intoxicated.

 

Hat tip: Christian Nightmares

‘A Nepotism Connection?’: Jared Kushner Burned to the Ground for Claiming John Bolton ‘Didn’t Have What It Took’

Published

6 months ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday on CNN, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner tells CNN’s Fareed Fareed Zakaria that former national security adviser John Bolton — as well as other now-departed White House officials — didn’t “have what it took” to serve under the president.

CNN reports, “Kushner went on to suggest that Bolton and other senior former officials, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House chief of staff John Kelly, didn’t have the chops to perform their jobs to the level needed.”

According to Kushner, Trump “cycled out a lot of the people who didn’t have what it took to be successful here and a lot of the people who have come in and been excellent are not out there complaining and writing books because they’re too busy working.”

As one might expect, Kushner — who is no danger of being fired since he is married to the president’s favorite child — was hammered on Twitter.

See below:

Matt Gaetz Probably Isn’t the Best to Go After Someone’s Drug Use: Internet Cautions Republican Congressman

Published

8 months ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) probably isn’t the best person to make an argument against driving under the influence given his own arrests. Even Rep Hank Johnson (D-GA) cautioned against “the pot calling the kettle black,” during the Thursday House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Gaetz was arrested for a DUI in 2008 on suspicion of a DUI after he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. Just two years later he was elected to the Florida state legislature and by 2016 he was in Congress.

According to the arrest report, Gaetz was driving home from a nightclub when he was pulled over for driving 48 in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was driving a BMW that belonged to his father, state Sen. Don Gaetz. The case was subsequently dropped.

“I’m of the view that that is part of who I am,” said the Fort Walton Beach Republican, who in 2016 will seek the seat now held by his father, Senate President Don Gaetz. “I made bad decisions that resulted in an arrest, and that is sort of something that we all live with.”

Related: Top MAGA Congressman Mocked for ‘Threatening to Retroactively Impeach Obama’

It was something the internet cautioned should probably be addressed by anyone other than Gaetz if they’re going to somehow go after the former vice president’s son for drug use.

You can see Rep. Johnsons’ comments here.

You can read the tweets below:

Losing Kentucky GOP Governor Matt Bevin Formally Requests ‘Recanvass’ of Election Results

Published

9 months ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

Republican Governor Matt Bevin, who lost his re-election race Tuesday night despite tremendous support from President Donald Trump, has refused to concede. His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, has been declared the winner by news organizations.

The one-term Tea Party Republican governor who went into election day as the second-most disliked governor in the nation on Wednesday formally petitioned the Kentucky Secretary of State to “recanvass” the election results.

Bevin, who was ushered in by an anti-LGBT element after he embraced embattled county Clerk Kim Davis (photyo), spent a good portion of his time as governor waging war against the state’s teachers so viciously he even, without evidence or proof, blamed striking teachers for the rape of children. No rapes were reported during that single-day strike.

Secretary of State Allison Grimes posted Bevin’s request, in which he claims there were “multiple reports of voting irregularities.”

She has granted his request. The recanvass, which could be described as a light recount of totals only, not a recount of votes, will be performed next week on Thursday.

Kentucky, unlike many other states, has no formal recount mandate. Some states by law are required to perform a recount if the results are within a certin number of votes or if the number of margin of votes falls below a certain percentage.

Bevin lost to Beshear by just over 5000 votes, about a 0.4% margin.

Calling Bevin’s questionable claims “dangerous for democracy,” election law and voting rights professor Josh Douglas is calling on Bevin to produce evidence of “irregularities,” saying he is unaware there were any.

Meanwhile, some have expressed suspicion about the GOP’s possible efforts to somehow undermine the results.

Journalist, and voting rights and elections expert Daniel Nichanian earlier Wednesday issued what could be considered a warning:

