RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Trump-Loving Bishop Blasted for Attacking Biden-Harris as ‘First Time in Awhile’ Dems Not Running a Catholic (They Are)
Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin has a long history on entering the political arena with ugly attacks, and barely minutes after the Biden campaign announced U.S. Senator Kamala Harris would be the vice presidential running mate, he struck again.
“Biden-Harris,” Tobin, the Bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, tweeted. “First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad,” he wrote, in Trumpian fashion.
In other words, this Bishop has effectively declared Joe Biden is not a Catholic and not allowed to be a Catholic. It’s an ugly attack on a man who is a devout Catholic – and a similar line of attack the Trump campaign made last week.
Weeks before the 2016 election Tobin posted a message to his followers on Facebook, essentially given his support to Donald Trump, writing: “Only with strong Christian values can we ‘make America great again!’”
Tobin last year generated controversy for posting an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month, and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay “culture” “are especially harmful for children,” an ironic statement given that the Catholic Church itself has proven to be especially harmful for children.
Last year the Boston Globe published an opinion column titled, “If Donald Trump were a bishop, he’d be named Tom Tobin.”
In 2009 Tobin declared Catholic elected officials owed a duty to their faith first, not to the people they were elected to serve.
“Any Catholic in public office – his first commitment has to be to his faith,” he said.
But Tobin has no problem praising a president who is the epitome of anti-Catholic.
Thank you President Trump! Why should PP receive tax-payer dollars to support their evil work of abortion? https://t.co/p59lpklpDU
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) February 23, 2019
Many are angered by Tobin’s Tuesday evening remarks:
funny, during the decade I spent as a youth minister and the 40 years I’ve spent on this planet as a Catholic, I was taught that being baptized into the Body of Christ was permanent, I didn’t know bishops were empowered to delete your baptism via tweet
— Claire Willett (@clairewillett) August 11, 2020
You allowed children to be abused for years under you watch. You’re an embarrassment to Catholicism and a truly shameful human being.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 11, 2020
It’s weird to define someone’s religion entirely by their abortion stance, but I guess it’s something you can all agree to put the Spotlight on.
— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) August 11, 2020
Have you invalidated his baptism or excommunicated him or are you a disciple of Trump?
— David Bayne (@bayned) August 11, 2020
Biden lost his wife young children to an automobile accident and a grown son to cancer. My Aunt-in-law is a church-going Catholic. Trump’s talk about Biden “hurting God and hurting the Bible” is enough of blasphemy for her vote Democratic the first time in her life. #ShameOnYou
— SFDiva (@SFDiva2) August 11, 2020
(1) “a while” is two words
(2) Joe Biden is Catholic
(3) Saying otherwise because you think women are state-owned wombs is an example of the No True Scotsman fallacy
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) August 11, 2020
Biden is a Catholic. Are you not aware or did you just decide his baptism isn’t valid?
— ConsistentLifeEthic (@ProLifeAll) August 11, 2020
You need help. Your religion is dying faster than Trump’s re-election campaign.
You also need a communications professional.
You’re a joke without being funny.
— kathleenlayton (@kathleenlala) August 11, 2020
Biden is a life long practicing Catholic.
Trump couldn’t quote you one Bible verse.
Do your research.
— DeborahB66 (@B66Deborah) August 11, 2020
Biden is a practicing Catholic – he was baptized Catholic – kind of a weird take from a Bishop. But you know Trump – a 2x divorcee who has 5 kids from 3 mothers and cheated on all 3 of his wives. And you all wonder why people are leaving the church in droves.
— mo chroi (@mochroi30) August 11, 2020
No. You’re NOT pro-life unless you are speaking out against Trump every day. His incompetence is killing real BORN Americans. You are pro-fetus & would force a woman to risk her life to carry a pregnancy to term. And, hon. Judge not lest ye also be judged is a thing.
— Karen Pearce (@FairMountain) August 11, 2020
