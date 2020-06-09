TRUMP IS A PIG
‘Despicable’ Trump Slammed for Smearing 75 Year Old Hospitalized Man Shoved by Buffalo Cops Who Left Him Bleeding
President Donald Trump is now attacking victims of police violence.
On Tuesday morning the President of the United States went after the 75-year old Buffalo man who was shoved by police last Thursday. In disturbing video Martin Gugino can be seen falling to the ground. The sound of his head hitting concrete is especially disconcerting. The cops left the scene without helping him and apparently without even calling 911 as blood could be seen coming out of Gugino’s ear.
(Caution: graphic image)
“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump tweeted. “75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”
OANN is One America News Network, the far right wing conspiracy theory news outlet Trump likes to promote as a foil when he’s angry at Fox News.
NCRM could find no reputable news reports to substantiate Trump’s claims.
Martin Gugino, according to multiple news reports, is not a member of “ANTIFA,” but he is a “longtime peace activist” and human rights activist. His Twitter feed also shows he opposes Trump.
He is still hospitalized.
Jesuit priest and editor at large of the Catholic magazine America posted this over the weekend:
#MartinGugino, the 75 year old man knocked to the ground by police in Buffalo, is a longtime peace activist and volunteer at the Catholic Worker, a movement dedicated to justice and peace, founded by Servant of God Dorothy Day, who also took to the streets to advocate for justice pic.twitter.com/9SxDS0705Y
— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 6, 2020
Many are outraged over the President’s remarks.
I am actually shocked by the callous cruelty of this statement: President Trump is a horrible human being.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 9, 2020
To recap: The President is accusing a 75 year old man of conspire to being pushed by the police, fall on his head and bleed from the ear. After watching TV. And without any evidence or due process, of being part of a terror group the President invented. After watching TV.
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 9, 2020
Trump’s definition of ANTIFA is anyone who isn’t a Trump supporter. That’s just so he can classify all Democrats as a terrorist organization.
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 9, 2020
Do you think the blood we saw come from his ear was fake? How did he convince those Buffalo cops to ignore him and just walk by as he lay there bleeding?
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 9, 2020
Good Lord. Donald Trump is spreading an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory involving the 75-year-old activist in Buffalo who was viciously shoved to the ground by police. He’s claiming it was a set up.
Was the blood pouring from his ears fake too?
What a sick human being he is! pic.twitter.com/7m6SAgZ7Br
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 9, 2020
You are a disgrace.
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 9, 2020
The President without any evidence accusing a victim of police brutality of being a member of a group the President just a few days ago without any proof claimed to be a terror group.
This is law and order? https://t.co/vaBt38y9ol
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 9, 2020
The President of the United States calling the old man an Antifa provacateur when he was a victim of elder abuse is just outrageous. Trump has no empathy whatsoever for actual human beings. He can also label anyone he wants as Antifa, which is scary and extremely arbitrary.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 9, 2020
Oh my, you are diseased.
— John Sipher (@john_sipher) June 9, 2020
And there it is. The fake president of the United States supports police brutality. But we all knew that in the first place. Now he’s radicalizing his base into thinking this is normal and decent Behavior. And that is the problem with Trump. He is radicalizing Americans
— KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) June 9, 2020
Despicable.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2020
