‘This Is Terrorism’: Internet Scorches Michigan Armed Right Wingers’ Dangerous Wall-to-Wall Anti-Social Distancing ‘Protest’
Armed Michigan right wingers extremists angry they are being required to stay-at-home and wear masks when in public to avoid spreading coronavirus on Thursday took over the Statehouse in a near-riot tantamount to an armed occupation. Some are calling it terrorism. According to reports the State Police and Sergeants at Arms are all that stood between them and access to the House floor. The target of their protest is Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
As the videos below shows, their wall-to-wall “protest” has created a dangerous laboratory for the deadly coronavirus, as they stand shoulder to shoulder chanting and yelling, almost urging the coronavirus to infect them.
Here are a few videos.
Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W
— Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020
At the MI Capitol pic.twitter.com/IuYoBhstIg
— Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020
Many took to social media to lambast the right wing nuts.
Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the devastating at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, weighed in:
WHAT THE FUCK!!! NOT WHAT WE DO IN AMERICA!
“Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer & blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor.
NO MORE BULLSHIT ABOUT PROTECTING 2A. ARREST THEM!pic.twitter.com/UhygGJyh6z
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 30, 2020
Former HRC press secretary:
This is not protesting. This is terrorism. https://t.co/m6A8xnkJb2
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) April 30, 2020
Mom’s Demand founder:
Armed protesters inside the Michigan statehouse are screaming Heil Whitmer, according to media. #mileg https://t.co/VK6XrquSSX
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 30, 2020
Michigan Congresswoman:
Black people get executed by police for just existing, while white people dressed like militia members carrying assault weapons are allowed to threaten State Legislators and staff.
📣Our gun laws are so broken. https://t.co/w6Vw97kTV9
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 30, 2020
More:
Inside the Michigan Capitol right now. pic.twitter.com/wuo8AXRUM4
— Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 30, 2020
Would officers show this much restraint if black men were yelling in their faces? I seriously doubt it. Wait…hell no. #MichiganProtest https://t.co/Wk91isTes5
— Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 (@MarcuswevansSr) April 30, 2020
It’s not a peaceful protest when one side brings a heavily armed vigilante force with them.
That’s fear. That’s intimidation. That’s unacceptable. #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/P38tBYLXau
— Guns Down America (@GunsDownAmerica) April 30, 2020
At what point can we call the armed, non-PPE-wearing “protesters” that stormed the Michigan Capitol terrorists? #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/1L2M528vbM
— Mike (@michaelbrazell) April 30, 2020
Are we are likely hours if not minutes from Trump calling these angry white “protestors” armed with semi-automatic guns, and no masks or social distancing, very fine people and offering his support. #MichiganProtest
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 30, 2020
In 24 hours 2,390 American’s died from Covid-19, 30,000 NEW cases yesterday and as of an hour ago 63,500 have died in the last 8 weeks. Do Michigan protesters care? No. When was the last time you ever saw democrats with arms protesting like this? NEVER EVER. #MichiganProtest https://t.co/alRwvhHR1o
— Laurie Black #Resister Grandmother missing family (@LaurieBlackSD) April 30, 2020
As a man who identifies as both Black and Muslim, I can guarantee that if I walked up into a State building armed to the teeth with a gripe, my Black Muslim ass would be shot on site, no questions asked. #MichiganProtest
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 30, 2020
“Responsible gun owners” my ass.
These are vigilantes who as a country we have deemed somehow deserve to have highly dangerous weapons. What the hell are we doing. #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/CU3Xqx5TS7 https://t.co/k18fTWDGgK
— Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) April 30, 2020
If this was black or brown people with guns it would be called riot. They would be there for different reasons though, and should be. #MichiganProtest https://t.co/fL57yHmAQY
— Rosemary Kirincic (@Galileoglowing) April 30, 2020
Curious about the racial demographics of the gunmen who have stormed the statehouse. https://t.co/bVRoEg2xYO
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) April 30, 2020
Imagine going to a state capitol armed to the teeth in a transparent attempt to incite an armed incident because you disagree with a public health measure to prevent the spread of a deadly pathogen. #MichiganProtest
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 30, 2020
These are not protesters. They’re domestic terrorists. ARREST THEM.#MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/5IdkgawlHQ
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) April 30, 2020
I always said trump was going to use his base to be his own personal vigilante army
Today we saw it played out
Question is who is funding these white terrorists?#MichiganProtest
— ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) April 30, 2020
