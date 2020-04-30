Connect with us

AT WHAT POINT IS IT TERRORISM?

‘This Is Terrorism’: Internet Scorches Michigan Armed Right Wingers’ Dangerous Wall-to-Wall Anti-Social Distancing ‘Protest’

Published

on

Armed Michigan right wingers extremists angry they are being required to stay-at-home and wear masks when in public to avoid spreading coronavirus on Thursday took over the Statehouse in a near-riot tantamount to an armed occupation. Some are calling it terrorism. According to reports the State Police and Sergeants at Arms are all that stood between them and access to the House floor. The target of their protest is Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

As the videos below shows, their wall-to-wall “protest” has created a dangerous laboratory for the deadly coronavirus, as they stand shoulder to shoulder chanting and yelling, almost urging the coronavirus to infect them.

Here are a few videos.

Many took to social media to lambast the right wing nuts.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the devastating at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, weighed in:

Former HRC press secretary:

Mom’s Demand founder:

Michigan Congresswoman:

More:

 

 

