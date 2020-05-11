Michigan Gov. Whitmer Repeatedly Threatened With Assassination for COVID-19 Policies as Protestors Plan Rally: Report

Members of several large, private Facebook groups are calling for the assassination of Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her policies to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranks number four in total coronavirus deaths and number eight in total cases.

There is another armed anti-Whitmer protest slated forThursday, again at the State Capitol. One of last month’s protests drew hundreds of demonstrators, many of them armed.

“Assassinating Whitmer is a common theme among members of the groups. Dozens of people have called for her to be hanged,” reports the Detroit Metro Times. “Others suggested she be shot, beaten, or beheaded.”

“We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have,” one post reads, according to the Metro Times. The post was made in a group with 9000 members, called “People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.”

“Drag that tyrant governor out to the front lawn. Fit her for a noose,” another post says.

“Either President Trump sends in the troops or there is going to be a midnight lynching in Lansing soon,” reads another.

“Plain and simple she needs to eat lead and send a statement to the rest of the democrats that they are next,” says yet another post.

“Wonder how long till she’s hit with a shotgun blast,” reads still another.

And then there’s this: “Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down,” In March President Donald Trump called Gov. Whitmer “that woman from Michigan.”

Another anti-Whitmer Facebook group has over 385,000 members. In it one person wrote: “Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants.”

“Voting is too late we need to act now,” another person wrote, saying demonstrators need to be “armed to the teeth.”

