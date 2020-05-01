ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Warren Top Pick to Be Biden’s Running Mate – and by Large Margin Especially on Critical Question
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is the top pick among Democrats to be Joe Biden’s vice president, a new poll finds, and on one critical question she’s number one by a very large margin.
In every category, in fact, the Massachusetts progressive who last fall was seen as the Democratic party’s presidential frontrunner beats out all other possible VP nominees, as Vox reports.
Progressive polling firm Data for Progress asked Democrats which of six women should be Biden’s VP. The former Obama vice president has committed to choosing a woman as his running mate, and this week launched a committee to identify and vet candidates.
Warren came in first, the poll shows, at 31%, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris at 18%, Stacey Abrams at 10%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar also at 10%, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at 3%, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto at 1%.
Warren was first among women, men, Biden supporters, Sanders supporters, voters over 45, voters under 45, white voters, Black or African American voters, college-educated voters, and voters without a college education.
When Democrats were asked if they would be more likely to vote for Biden if each of the six were his running mate, Warren came out on top as well, with voters saying they would be more likely to vote for the former vice president if she were on the ticket.
And when asked who of the six are most ready to be president – possibly the most critical consideration when choosing a vice presidential running mate, Warren excelled by a huge margin.
Warren was also the number one pick when asked which of the six would be best at handling the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that policies benefit working class people, and implementing policies effectively.
The poll has one downside: a small sample size. Data for Progress polled only 605 Democratic likely voters.
But the results line up with several polls over the past year, before Warren suspended her campaign.
In one poll voters who did not support Warren as their first choice said they would be least upset if she were the presidential nominee. That same poll found voters said they were most enthusiastic about the Massachusetts Senator. In another poll voters who had not chosen Warren as their first pick overwhelmingly said she was their second choice. And in yet another poll voters said if they could skip the election, wave a “magic wand” and install a president today, they would choose Elizabeth Warren.
Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m Proud to Endorse Joe Biden’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has just endorsed Joe Biden for President.
The former Democratic presidential candidate who was an early frontrunner will make a formal endorsement on Wednesday, but has just released a video in which she says, “I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”
“Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren says, as CNN notes. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”
The well-produced video show Warren has been working on the endorsement for a while, and likely opted to wait for former President Barack Obama to endorse his former vice president first.
Watch:
In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020
Watch: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden – ‘We Need You in the White House’
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. The two are holding a discussion live, below.
Here’s the key moment:
Sen. @BernieSanders to @JoeBiden: "Today, I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every Independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support you candidacy, which I endorse." pic.twitter.com/PSKkUa3q1X
— CSPAN (@cspan) April 13, 2020
The program has ended. This was the live-stream:
We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I’m joining @JoeBiden‘s livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020
Here’s the YouTube embed:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Sanders Out
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential campaign after losing a large number of state primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden now becomes the presumptive Democratic nominee.
BREAKING: In an all staff call @BernieSanders has told his team he is suspending his campaign for president. He will address his supporters later today.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 8, 2020
Sanders won just nine primaries or caucuses, garnering 914 pledged delegates. Biden won 19 primaries or caucuses, with 1217 pledged delegates.
The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel weighs in:
By suspending his campaign today, Sanders will almost certainly get fewer than 25% of available delegates. That will prevent his bloc from challenging Dem platform/rules changes at convention.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 8, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
