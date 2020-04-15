Connect with us

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m Proud to Endorse Joe Biden’

Published

on

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has just endorsed Joe Biden for President.

The former Democratic presidential candidate who was an early frontrunner will make a formal endorsement on Wednesday, but has just released a video in which she says, “I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

“Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren says, as CNN notes. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

The well-produced video show Warren has been working on the endorsement for a while, and likely opted to wait for former President Barack Obama to endorse his former vice president first.

Watch:

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Watch: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden – ‘We Need You in the White House’

Published

2 days ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. The two are holding a discussion live, below.

Here’s the key moment:

The program has ended. This was the live-stream:

Click to watch:

Here’s the YouTube embed:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Sanders Out

Published

1 week ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential campaign after losing a large number of state primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden now becomes the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Sanders won just nine primaries or caucuses, garnering 914 pledged delegates. Biden won 19 primaries or caucuses, with 1217 pledged delegates.

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel weighs in:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump Talks to Biden About Coronavirus Pandemic

Published

1 week ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

For the first time in his presidency President Donald Trump has reached out to a former top Obama administration official for help, and it wasn’t President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke Monday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic, after Biden expressed legitimate concerns about how the 45th President is handling the outbreak.

The two spoke by phone, according to CNN and other outlets. The White House has not released a transcript nor any details about what the world leaders said, who called whom, for how long they spoke, or if Trump agreed to take any actions based on the conversation.

Just hours ago President Trump had attacked Biden:

Trump has repeated lied about the former Vice President’s handling of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, including in these tweets, which are false:

Biden and his campaign have been hammering Trump on his mishandling of the crisis, while offering suggestions to help Americans.

 

