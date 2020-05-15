‘Vaccine or No Vaccine, We’re Back’: Trump Holds Disastrous Presser as Protesting Truckers’ Horns Drown Out Speakers

Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.

“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”

Trump with horns in background: And you hear that outside, that beautiful sound. Those are truckers that are with us all the way. There protesting in favor of President Trump as opposed to against…. That’s the sign of love pic.twitter.com/VN7ID7dMMK — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020

The convoy of truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.

“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”

The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.

The horns are making the briefing a disaster pic.twitter.com/mxNCSK2cie — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020

Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.

Trump: Many of the states have so much testing, the testers are waiting for people to show up. It’s great pic.twitter.com/Ay7ana1Y0X — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020

He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.

Every expert has said that there will be no vaccine before the end of the year, but here is Trump repeating his lie that he wants a vaccine by the end of the year or sooner. pic.twitter.com/iDN8J9cqSD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 15, 2020

So did the Secretary of Defense.

ESPER: "Winning matters and we will deliver by the end of this year a vaccine at scale." (That's a very bold promise.) pic.twitter.com/lKKEzBMCJp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020

And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.

“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”