Connect with us

LIES LIES LIES

Trump’s New Coronavirus Advisor Is a Junk Science Promoting Fox News Guest Who Calls Not Opening Schools ‘Hysteria’

Published

on

President Donald Trump has just hired another adviser to the President, a medical doctor who frequently appears on Fox News, has been an advisor to Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign, and calls the movement to not re-open schools “hysteria.”

Dr. Scott Atlas is also the physician press secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoted when she made her infamous remarks, saying, “science should not stand in the way” of re-opening schools.

CNN reports that “unlike the government’s medical experts who have advised Trump until now,” Dr. Atlas “has adopted a public stance on the virus much closer to Trump’s.”

Trump told reporters earlier this week that Atlas is “working with us and will be working with us on the coronavirus.”

“And he has many great ideas. And he thinks what we’ve done is really good, and now we’ll take it to a new level.”

Telling Trump what he’s done is really good and adopting a public stance much closer to the president’s seems to be a prerequisite to getting a White House job in this administration.

But if all that weren’t enough, Atlas has been “pushing for the resumption of college sports.”

CNN notes that President Trump “first noticed Atlas on Fox News, where he asserted it doesn’t matter ‘how many cases’ there are in the US, wrongly claimed those under 18 years old have ‘essentially no risk of dying,’ implied teachers who are at high risk for contracting Covid-19 should ‘know how to protect themselves,’ baselessly claimed ‘children almost never transmit the disease’ and without evidence blamed a rise in cases in southern states on protests and border crossings.”

Just five weeks ago San Diego’s KUSI reported Dr. Atlas is a “a critic of the fear mongering tactics health officials have been using when it comes to reporting data from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Atlas pushed back “against a recent model from the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation that projects over 134,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 by August 4th.”

Dr. Atlas said “we should look at the evidence. We don’t need to rely on hypothetical projections.”

He was correct – the projections were wrong. The actual death totals were much higher. One week later, the U.S. death toll now stands at 168,417.

Atlas was even mire wrong than the projections

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

LIES LIES LIES

Trump Slammed for Lie US COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is ‘Just About the Lowest in the World!’ When America Is Number 2

Published

1 month ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.

According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from  COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.

This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:

Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.

And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.

Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:

Here’s how some are responding:

 

 

Continue Reading

LIES LIES LIES

Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ and Says He Was ‘Spying’ on Campaign – Offers No Evidence

Published

2 months ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday accused former President Barack Obama of “treason,” and claimed his predecessor was “spying” on the Trump campaign. Trump offered up no evidence to back his claim, and said he’s staying away from a DOJ investigation to avoid appearing political.

“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody at the White House on Monday, as The Hill reported.

The allegation comes just one day after Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News the DOJ’s investigation into the Obama administration’s actions is progressing.

“They’d been spying on my campaign,” the President charged. “Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”

Barr last year assigned the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, John Durham, to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation. Some believe the investigation is a political hit job to attack the Obama administration.

But just last month Barr announced, to great outrage for politicizing an investigation, he did not expect Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to be charged.

In his wide-ranging rant Trump dug up conspiracy theories about former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the supposed “insurance policy” and Trump’s debunked “spygate” conspiracy theories.

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

LIES LIES LIES

‘Vaccine or No Vaccine, We’re Back’: Trump Holds Disastrous Presser as Protesting Truckers’ Horns Drown Out Speakers

Published

3 months ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.

“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”

The convoy of  truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.

“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”

The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.

Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.

He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.

So did the Secretary of Defense.

And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.

“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.