LIES LIES LIES
Trump’s New Coronavirus Advisor Is a Junk Science Promoting Fox News Guest Who Calls Not Opening Schools ‘Hysteria’
President Donald Trump has just hired another adviser to the President, a medical doctor who frequently appears on Fox News, has been an advisor to Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign, and calls the movement to not re-open schools “hysteria.”
Dr. Scott Atlas is also the physician press secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoted when she made her infamous remarks, saying, “science should not stand in the way” of re-opening schools.
CNN reports that “unlike the government’s medical experts who have advised Trump until now,” Dr. Atlas “has adopted a public stance on the virus much closer to Trump’s.”
Trump told reporters earlier this week that Atlas is “working with us and will be working with us on the coronavirus.”
“And he has many great ideas. And he thinks what we’ve done is really good, and now we’ll take it to a new level.”
Telling Trump what he’s done is really good and adopting a public stance much closer to the president’s seems to be a prerequisite to getting a White House job in this administration.
But if all that weren’t enough, Atlas has been “pushing for the resumption of college sports.”
CNN notes that President Trump “first noticed Atlas on Fox News, where he asserted it doesn’t matter ‘how many cases’ there are in the US, wrongly claimed those under 18 years old have ‘essentially no risk of dying,’ implied teachers who are at high risk for contracting Covid-19 should ‘know how to protect themselves,’ baselessly claimed ‘children almost never transmit the disease’ and without evidence blamed a rise in cases in southern states on protests and border crossings.”
Just five weeks ago San Diego’s KUSI reported Dr. Atlas is a “a critic of the fear mongering tactics health officials have been using when it comes to reporting data from the coronavirus pandemic.”
Atlas pushed back “against a recent model from the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation that projects over 134,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 by August 4th.”
Dr. Atlas said “we should look at the evidence. We don’t need to rely on hypothetical projections.”
He was correct – the projections were wrong. The actual death totals were much higher. One week later, the U.S. death toll now stands at 168,417.
Atlas was even mire wrong than the projections
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIES LIES LIES
Trump Slammed for Lie US COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is ‘Just About the Lowest in the World!’ When America Is Number 2
President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.
According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.
This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:
Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.
And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.
Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:
BREAKING NEWS: The Mortality Rate for the China Virus in the U.S. is just about the LOWEST IN THE WORLD! Also, Deaths in the U.S. are way down, a tenfold decrease since the Pandemic height (and, our Economy is coming back strong!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
Donald Trump knew dangers of COVID19 beginning of January. He should have been pushing social distancing, lockdowns, school closures, medical supply production, mask wearing all beginning of February, not late-March. He screwed up big time. Don’t let anyone forget the facts
— ???? Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 6, 2020
FACT! 9th-worst is a synonym for best! #MAGA https://t.co/RA3Zo8yg9h pic.twitter.com/Xdu8TdUrcg
— Space Sayaka?? (@BuffaloBellchan) July 6, 2020
The US observed case-fatality ratio is 6th in the world among the 20 most affected counties, according to Johns Hopkins https://t.co/Rfft42YmS4 https://t.co/sCaOnjtJmL
— David Charter (@DavidCharter) July 6, 2020
Literally NONE of this is true. https://t.co/B0vuYE1JT0
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 6, 2020
The "just about the lowest in the world!" claim is not even remotely close to true.https://t.co/9RtxV5N5nc https://t.co/DmbKOws2h4
— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) July 6, 2020
Where in the hell is he getting his numbers from? https://t.co/O67XLbwBdi pic.twitter.com/A6mYjwLWxk
— Elizabeth Elliot (@ElizabethElliot) July 6, 2020
This is false. Among the 20 countries most affected by #COVID19 right now, the U.S. has the 6th-highest mortality rate at 4.5%. And no matter how you spin it… 130,000+ Americans have died. https://t.co/q6qF8Lftp7 pic.twitter.com/SJUAdi7Rex
— Bryan Luhn (@bryluhn) July 6, 2020
There is no way you live on the same planet as everyone else https://t.co/hhsMNCGcEa
— Devin (@Mixedd_) July 6, 2020
LIES LIES LIES
Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ and Says He Was ‘Spying’ on Campaign – Offers No Evidence
President Donald Trump on Monday accused former President Barack Obama of “treason,” and claimed his predecessor was “spying” on the Trump campaign. Trump offered up no evidence to back his claim, and said he’s staying away from a DOJ investigation to avoid appearing political.
“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody at the White House on Monday, as The Hill reported.
The allegation comes just one day after Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News the DOJ’s investigation into the Obama administration’s actions is progressing.
“They’d been spying on my campaign,” the President charged. “Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”
Barr last year assigned the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, John Durham, to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation. Some believe the investigation is a political hit job to attack the Obama administration.
But just last month Barr announced, to great outrage for politicizing an investigation, he did not expect Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to be charged.
In his wide-ranging rant Trump dug up conspiracy theories about former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the supposed “insurance policy” and Trump’s debunked “spygate” conspiracy theories.
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on what crime President Obama would have been potentially committing regarding the previous administration spying on his campaign: “Treason. It’s treason.” Watch the explosive clip from my White House interview with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/IFui3fNigS
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 22, 2020
LIES LIES LIES
‘Vaccine or No Vaccine, We’re Back’: Trump Holds Disastrous Presser as Protesting Truckers’ Horns Drown Out Speakers
Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.
“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”
Trump with horns in background: And you hear that outside, that beautiful sound. Those are truckers that are with us all the way. There protesting in favor of President Trump as opposed to against…. That’s the sign of love pic.twitter.com/VN7ID7dMMK
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
The convoy of truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.
“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”
The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.
The horns are making the briefing a disaster pic.twitter.com/mxNCSK2cie
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.
Trump: Many of the states have so much testing, the testers are waiting for people to show up. It’s great pic.twitter.com/Ay7ana1Y0X
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.
Every expert has said that there will be no vaccine before the end of the year, but here is Trump repeating his lie that he wants a vaccine by the end of the year or sooner. pic.twitter.com/iDN8J9cqSD
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 15, 2020
So did the Secretary of Defense.
ESPER: "Winning matters and we will deliver by the end of this year a vaccine at scale." (That's a very bold promise.) pic.twitter.com/lKKEzBMCJp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020
And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.
“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”
Trump: “Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”
Live updates: https://t.co/sG1OSfOCu3pic.twitter.com/SzdK7nu8lh
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2020
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
- News3 days ago
‘Angry’ Trump Michigan Voters Admit They Want ‘This Nightmare to End’ in November
- AMERICAN IDIOTS1 day ago
George Conway Burns to the Ground Trump Supporters Who Are Suckered by His Lies
- RACISM2 days ago
911 Called After Black Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Homeless Man – Cops Show Up and Draw Guns on the Kids
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
‘George Washington Would Have Had a Hard Time Beating Me’: Trump Brags His Poll Numbers Are ‘Going Up Like a Rocket’
- WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?2 days ago
‘Colonizing in the Name of Jesus’: Missionary Leader Blasted for Trying to Convert Indigenous People to Christianity
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY22 hours ago
Trump-Loving Bishop Blasted for Attacking Biden-Harris as ‘First Time in Awhile’ Dems Not Running a Catholic (They Are)
- SURE JAN SURE3 days ago
Trump Swears Dems Are Calling Him Begging to Negotiate on the Stimulus — but He ‘Got Everything He Wanted’ Already