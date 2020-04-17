LIES LIES LIES
Trump Campaign Fraudulently Claims ‘Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election’ as President Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
The Trump re-election campaign on Friday accused Democrats of “trying to STEAL THE ELECTION right before our eyes,” in an email blast with the subject line that reads “Cheaters.”
April 17: Trump accuses Democrats of trying to steal the election. pic.twitter.com/V65E5PWiai
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 17, 2020
The email came to some just minutes after President Donald Trump issued a series of tweets that called on Americans to “LIBERATE” three blue states. At least one of them has been subjected to protests by right wing extremists who oppose the governor’s stay-at-home orders. Those orders have worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The protests have been linked to the DeVos family.
Washington Post columnist and University College London assistant professor of global politics Brian Klass warns Trump is laying the groundwork to get “his supporters to reject results” of the November election “and use violence.”
Trump is calling for insurrection with reference to guns at the same time his campaign is falsely claiming that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election. This is what despots do. It’s dangerous. He’s laying the groundwork for his supporters to reject results and use violence. pic.twitter.com/pNCeqq0Phz
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 17, 2020
Earlier this week Trump posted this unhinged tweet:
GET RID OF BALLOT HARVESTING, IT IS RAMPANT WITH FRAUD. THE USA MUST HAVE VOTER I.D., THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST COUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020
In fact, the only “ballot harvesting” that has ever been charged was by a Republican in North Carolina.
EARLIER: Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIES LIES LIES
‘Every Word of This Is a Lie’: Trump’s New White House Press Secretary Flops by Fibbing – Gets Destroyed by Experts
“Soviet-style propagandizing”
President Donald Trump’s brand new White House press secretary has gotten off on the same wrong foot as every one of his other press secretaries have, by lying. And now she’s paying the price, with her reputation, just as Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Stephanie Grisham did.
Kayleigh McEnany, who Trump imported from his re-election campaign, struck out on Twitter Thursday with what many are declaring are complete and total lies about the President’s horrific coronavirus testing record.
(Speaking of records, McEnany’s is that of a racist, a birther, and a hypocrite.)
President Donald Trump likes to claim the U.S. has tested “more people” than any country in the world, but given the U.S. has the third-largest population, that’s not saying much. What matters is per-capita testing – how many tests per million people. And the U.S., thanks to Trump, is doing extremely poorly – and trending worse. Which means more people are dying than would have if Trump had gotten testing right.
For the record, the United States ranks first in the world for total number of coronavirus cases (653,751), and for total number of COVID-19 deaths (33,434). (Note: numbers are constantly being updated.)
The United States, which up until the coronavirus pandemic had been rated one of the most-prepared nations to handle a pandemic, currently ranks a dismal 43rd in the world for coronavirus testing, on a per-capita basis. (On Wednesday it was 49th.)
McEnany’s framing fits right in with the way every Trump administration official speaks about this President, as she shows in this series of tweets.
Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 16, 2020
As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 16, 2020
Many are outraged over her falsehoods and truth-twisting.
Global health activist, epidemiologist, and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health Gregg Gonsalves makes quite clear McEnany’s claims are false.
Every word of this is a lie including “the” & “and”. Instead of getting to work, @realDonaldTrump does some Soviet-style propagandizing. We botched the scale-up of testing from day 1 and continue to do so. We need 2-3M tests a week at a minimum. We do ~147,000 a day now.
— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 16, 2020
The Nation’s sports editor Dave Zirin, a highly-respected journalist, apparently agreed – but had a few more points to make:
You’re a racist liar. WHERE ARE THE TESTS?!?!?!?
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 16, 2020
Cornell Law law professor Josh Chafetz:
This is just a straight up lie. See https://t.co/7EYWhT9pyD https://t.co/mwsik2Nj7j
— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) April 16, 2020
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent:
This tweet from Trump’s new propagandist neatly demonstrates that empty, nonsensical, insulting displays like this is all they have left, as I tried to argue today: https://t.co/yWKpVzBxnl https://t.co/vLTPtlxc8H
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 16, 2020
Former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, former TIME managing editor, author Richard Stengel:
Under President @realDonaldTrump‘s failed leadership, we have had botched testing at the federal level that does not allow an accurate picture nationally of who is infected and who is not. That’s what people around the world see. https://t.co/yMtXq9VS8S
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) April 16, 2020
Contributor to The Nation Joshua Holland:
#COVID19 tests per 1,000 people:
Switzerland: 23.4
Germany: 20.9
Italy: 18.9
Ireland: 18.5
Canada: 11.4
South Korea: 10.4
United States: 9.3 https://t.co/BqTOyFtBN5
— Joshua Holland ? (@JoshuaHol) April 16, 2020
Writer at The New Yorker John Cassidy:
New WH press secretary going 1984 from the getgo. https://t.co/toHgbKH2q5
— John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) April 16, 2020
Newsweek White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg:
FACT CHECK: The U.S. still lags behind Germany, Italy, Australia, Denmark, and South Korea in tests per capita, which is the metric that actually matters. (source: https://t.co/Lf67SssOEe) https://t.co/LV4PnIJWVm pic.twitter.com/3hJk8q5WPH
— AndrewFeinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 16, 2020
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
LIES LIES LIES
‘I’m Not Homophobic’: Franklin Graham Claims He’s Not ‘Bashing People Because They May Be Homosexual’
Franklin Graham is doing some public relations work for his Samaritan’s Purse conservative Christian non-profit after the organization was met with great concern and warnings for requiring its medical professionals and even its volunteers working at its Central Park coronavirus field hospital in New York City to sign a document agreeing to support Graham’s anti-LGBTQ beliefs.
After Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has an ugly history of anti-LGBTQ and white nationalist remarks, announced on-air Wednesday that she was sending Samaritan’s Purse a “significant” donation, she asked Graham why the left is concerned about his anti-LGBTQ policies.
“We have a statement of faith, Laura,” Graham said, as Media Matters reports (video below).
“We believe that marriage is between a man and a woman. And that’s — that goes back to the beginning of time to the first man and woman that God created,” Graham claimed. “And this is our standard, and so for people that we hire — we are a Christian organization. We are a religious organization, so we want to hire people of like mind, and we have a statement of faith that we require our employees to sign. And in that is ‘a marriage is between a man and a woman,’ and this is very offensive to some people and the gay community.”
It’s also very offensive to the majority of Americans. Last year Gallup found nearly three out of four Americans (73%) believe same-sex relationship should be legal, and more than six in 10 (63%) believe marriages of same-sex couples should be legal.
“And listen,” Graham continued, “I’m not homophobic, and I’m certainly not going around bashing people because they may be homosexual.”
Graham literally is going around bashing people because they are gay.
“I believe in that God loves all of us. He created us all, but we also are sinners, and our sins separate us from God. And I want people to know how they can have a relationship with God, and that’s through faith in his son Jesus Christ. So, I don’t bash homosexuals. I want homosexuals to know the truth, that God does love them.”
Graham also wants gay people to know “the truth of the Gospel,” he has said, but as he preaches it.
“I’m not afraid of homosexuals, I’m really not — matter of fact, I love them,” Graham has said, “I love them enough to care to warn them that if they want to continue living like this, it’s the flames of hell for you.”
Last year Graham infamously warned Pete Buttigieg he will suffer “eternal damnation” if he does not “repent” his homosexuality.
“God’s Word defines homosexuality as sin,” Graham added, criticizing the former Indiana mayor for kissing his husband in public. It’s “something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised, or politicized.”
Graham’s use of the Bible as a weapon is very selective, as NCRM reported last year.
In 2018 he claimed now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged attempted rape was just something “he did as a teenager” – apparently no repentance required – unlike being gay, according to Graham.
He has also called an alleged child abuser (the details are horrific and sickening) a “great patriot.” Apparently no repentance required there, either.
And Graham has defended Trump’s affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels as “nobody’s business” — although he insisted in 1998 that Bill Clinton’s “sins are not private.”
Watch Graham and Ingraham on Fox News via Media Matters:
RELATED:
Franklin Graham Calls for School Boards to Be Majority Christian to Stop LGBT ‘Agenda to Indoctrinate’
Franklin Graham’s Astonishing Ungodly Hypocrisy
LIES LIES LIES
‘Obscene, Orwellian Lie’: Trump Destroyed for Saying ‘I Saved Pre-Existing Conditions’ – When He’s Trying to Kill ObamaCare
Continuing his policy of taking credit for good things while having done nothing to earn it, President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he is the person responsible for protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage. That is false, as many on social media reminded him.
“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare,” Trump falsely claimed. “I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions,” he added, which is also false.
Trump’s administration has signed on to a lawsuit designed to kill the entire Affordable Care Act, and even asked the courts to literally void ObamaCare from the books.
He also falsely claimed that he has brought “your healthcare” to “the best place in many years.”
That too is false. Thanks to President Trump ObamaCare premiums increased dramatically when he tried for several years to instill uncertainty into the program, causing insurance companies to jack up rates, which they continue to do.
….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
Trump’s healthcare tweets are being called “bald faced lies,” and many are pointing to his actions that have greatly harmed the ObamaCare system.
Take a look:
This is an absurd lie. The Trump administration is currently urging the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/SceGwUX3mh
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 13, 2020
Republicans are suing in 20 states that mandating insurance companies to provide pre-existing condition insurance coverage options is unconstitutional. Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to defend against these lawsuits putting coverage options at risk
— ???? Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 13, 2020
From day one in office, @realDonaldTrump has waged an all-out war on our health care, and protections for the 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions have been his number one target.
The American people know better than to believe his bald-faced lies. #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/I74iOOLIu9
— Obamacare (@Obamacare) January 13, 2020
An obscene, Orwellian lie, and Dems need to actually make a stink about it rather than just count on fact checkers to do it for them. Otherwise, every other Republican will parrot the lie and the acquiescent media will report that views on who saved pre-ex protections differ. https://t.co/YMqlkpcoD0
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 13, 2020
Another big fat lie from the traitor in the White House. Sad that we have to endure your crap on a daily basis like this.
— Mike Mulligan (@mikemulligan13) January 13, 2020
This is a bald-faced lie.
Having changed its position, the Justice Department is now actively asking the federal courts to throw out the entire ACA—including, more than a little cynically, the (entirely constitutional) requirement that insurers cover pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/VvI6M6RuMQ
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 13, 2020
Trump is pursuing a lawsuit RIGHT NOW to declare protections for people with pre-exisiting conditions unconstitutional https://t.co/fQY8EK4jdf
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 13, 2020
You are the most notorious liar in political history. So don’t talk about false advertising.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 13, 2020
There is no nuance here: Republicans are trying to use Republican Supreme Court to kick 20+ million off of healthcare. No replacement, off of healthcare. Full Stop.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 13, 2020
This is colossal BS. The Trump Administration is pushing to overturn all of Obamacare, and with it protections for pre-existing conditions. But Trump is so afraid that this will hurt him politically that he has asked the Supreme Court to DELAY any ruling until after the election
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) January 13, 2020
You tried to repeal the ACA and have a lawsuit literally at this moment to releal pre existing conditions / the ACA. You have tried to end pre existing conditions and have failed.
But what’s the worst is that your followers who rely on this coverage believe your bs.
— The Holy Spirit (@TweetOfSpirit_) January 13, 2020
This is the lie of the fucking year and perhaps of your entire time in office. You have waged a relentless war on health care and pre-ex protections. John McCain, in fact, cast the vote that stopped repeal which you have whined about like a baby for 3 years.1/
— Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) January 13, 2020
Your entire presidency has been a festival of lying.
— Steven Thomas (@TheStevenThomas) January 13, 2020
Trending
- MOCKING DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Kentucky Republicans Celebrate After Making It More Difficult for People to Vote During Coronavirus Crisis
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response
- GRIFTERS3 days ago
Mnuchin’s Treasury Dept. Is Letting Banks Seize Coronavirus Relief Checks Up to Full $1200 to Pay Off Debts
- ARROGANCE1 day ago
‘Big Marie Antoinette Energy’: Ivanka Trump Trounced for Traveling to NJ After Urging Americans to ‘Please Stay Home’
- News3 days ago
READ: Washington Post Publishes Trump Administration Draft Plan on How to Re-Open the Nation for Business–Starting May 1
- WHAT LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE3 days ago
Speaker Pelosi Flays ‘Weak’ and ‘Incompetent’ Donald Trump – He ‘Caused Unnecessary Death and Disaster’
- ABUSE OF POWER3 days ago
Emergency Coronavirus Support Checks Delayed So Trump’s Name Can Appear
- News2 days ago
Leaked CDC Report: ‘Significant Risk of Resurgence of the Virus’ Under Trump’s Plan to Reopen the Economy