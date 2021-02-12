LIES LIES LIES
Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer ‘Deliberately Lied’ by Claiming Democrats Didn’t Give Them Security Videos: Reports
During their arguments Friday afternoon a Trump attorney claimed Democrats did not share with the defense team never-before seen security camera footage from the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
That’s a lie, according to multiple reports.
Here’s national political reporter Hugo Lowell:
Source confirms to me Trump defense attorney David Schoen deliberately lied that they didn’t have access to House managers’ evidence: “The trial rules required us giving them the videos before we started.”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 12, 2021
“On Wednesday of this week countless news outlets repeated the Democrat talking points about the power of never before seen footage,” Schoen said in his opening remarks, per a C-Span transcript. “Let me ask you this: Why was this footage never seen before?” Schoen asked, angrily.
“Shouldn’t the subject of an impeachment trial, this impeachment trial, President Trump have the right to see the so-called new evidence against him? More importantly, the riot and the attack on the storied building was a major event that shocked and impacted all Americans. Shouldn’t the American people have seen this footage as soon as it was available? For what possible reason that the House managers withheld it from the American people and President Trump’s lawyers? For political gain.”
On MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace also reports, citing her source, Schoen lied and Democrats did hand over the evidence, before the trial, as the rules require.
“I have some new reporting though from a source familiar with the impeachment managers’ preparation and their communications with Donald Trump’s defense team,” Wallace told viewers.
“They tell me this, ‘every piece of evidence including new videos,’ he’s talking about the security videos, ‘were given to the defense team before the trial. They could have played them. He lied,'” she reports. “He turns out to be Mr Schoen, ‘when he said they never saw them. That was part of the rules we voted on, that they had to have those, they could have played them on Tuesday. Mr Schoen started by saying that we withheld these videos to shock the jury, and to illustrate that there’s no proof of due process that the trial rules required us giving them the videos before we started and we did that, when you don’t have a case. That’s what you do.'”
Watch:
“Every piece of evidence, including new videos, were given to the defense team before the trial,” @NicolleDWallace reports, citing source familiar with House manager preparation and communication with Trump defense team. “The trial rules required us giving them the videos” pic.twitter.com/P40jCj6ytq
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 12, 2021
LIES LIES LIES
New Revelations in Leaked Trump Campaign Documents Show Brad Parscale Lied to Congress
Associate professor of media design David Carrell walked through transcripts of Congressional interviews with former digital director turned ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale.
“The Cambridge Analytica saga breaks wide open again,” he tweeted on Monday. “The proof is finally being revealed. We always knew the truth was right there in the data.
He cited Channel 4 News which cited a Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as “Deterrence” in an effort to get them to not vote.
??Tonight at 7pm:??
EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ – to try to stop them voting in 2016.#DeterringDemocracy pic.twitter.com/wkxKfbynu6
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 28, 2020
When Parscale testified to Congress, Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) asked Parscale if the campaign targeted people like “white men.”
“I did not target by race specifically in GOTV and/or persuasion efforts,” Parscale testified under oath.
The new leaked data revealed that Parscale lied.
He was also asked, “Did you participate in a voter suppression operation targeting African Americans? ”
Again, he lied, saying, “no.”
Related –
Trump Campaign Profiled 3.5 Million Black Voters to Suppress Turnout and Deter Them From Voting in 2016: Report
Sunday, Parscale barricaded himself inside his Ft. Lauderdale home with an arsenal of weapons claiming that he would kill himself. A friend of his who is an officer ultimately got him to come out and he was taken to the hospital. Police records show an unfortunate history of spousal abuse. Trump allies have blamed Democrats.
See the documents below:
@RepSpeier asked the question. Parscale responded with a false statement that tonight’s @Channel4News exposé will clearly and unambiguously reveal.#DeterringDemocracy pic.twitter.com/zY5dfAnH12
— David Carroll ? (@profcarroll) September 28, 2020
LIES LIES LIES
Trump’s New Coronavirus Advisor Is a Junk Science Promoting Fox News Guest Who Calls Not Opening Schools ‘Hysteria’
President Donald Trump has just hired another adviser to the President, a medical doctor who frequently appears on Fox News, has been an advisor to Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign, and calls the movement to not re-open schools “hysteria.”
Dr. Scott Atlas is also the physician press secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoted when she made her infamous remarks, saying, “science should not stand in the way” of re-opening schools.
CNN reports that “unlike the government’s medical experts who have advised Trump until now,” Dr. Atlas “has adopted a public stance on the virus much closer to Trump’s.”
Trump told reporters earlier this week that Atlas is “working with us and will be working with us on the coronavirus.”
“And he has many great ideas. And he thinks what we’ve done is really good, and now we’ll take it to a new level.”
Telling Trump what he’s done is really good and adopting a public stance much closer to the president’s seems to be a prerequisite to getting a White House job in this administration.
But if all that weren’t enough, Atlas has been “pushing for the resumption of college sports.”
CNN notes that President Trump “first noticed Atlas on Fox News, where he asserted it doesn’t matter ‘how many cases’ there are in the US, wrongly claimed those under 18 years old have ‘essentially no risk of dying,’ implied teachers who are at high risk for contracting Covid-19 should ‘know how to protect themselves,’ baselessly claimed ‘children almost never transmit the disease’ and without evidence blamed a rise in cases in southern states on protests and border crossings.”
Just five weeks ago San Diego’s KUSI reported Dr. Atlas is a “a critic of the fear mongering tactics health officials have been using when it comes to reporting data from the coronavirus pandemic.”
Atlas pushed back “against a recent model from the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation that projects over 134,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 by August 4th.”
Dr. Atlas said “we should look at the evidence. We don’t need to rely on hypothetical projections.”
He was correct – the projections were wrong. The actual death totals were much higher. One week later, the U.S. death toll now stands at 168,417.
Atlas was even mire wrong than the projections
LIES LIES LIES
Trump Slammed for Lie US COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is ‘Just About the Lowest in the World!’ When America Is Number 2
President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.
According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.
This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:
Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.
And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.
Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:
BREAKING NEWS: The Mortality Rate for the China Virus in the U.S. is just about the LOWEST IN THE WORLD! Also, Deaths in the U.S. are way down, a tenfold decrease since the Pandemic height (and, our Economy is coming back strong!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
Donald Trump knew dangers of COVID19 beginning of January. He should have been pushing social distancing, lockdowns, school closures, medical supply production, mask wearing all beginning of February, not late-March. He screwed up big time. Don’t let anyone forget the facts
— ???? Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 6, 2020
FACT! 9th-worst is a synonym for best! #MAGA https://t.co/RA3Zo8yg9h pic.twitter.com/Xdu8TdUrcg
— Space Sayaka?? (@BuffaloBellchan) July 6, 2020
The US observed case-fatality ratio is 6th in the world among the 20 most affected counties, according to Johns Hopkins https://t.co/Rfft42YmS4 https://t.co/sCaOnjtJmL
— David Charter (@DavidCharter) July 6, 2020
Literally NONE of this is true. https://t.co/B0vuYE1JT0
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 6, 2020
The "just about the lowest in the world!" claim is not even remotely close to true.https://t.co/9RtxV5N5nc https://t.co/DmbKOws2h4
— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) July 6, 2020
Where in the hell is he getting his numbers from? https://t.co/O67XLbwBdi pic.twitter.com/A6mYjwLWxk
— Elizabeth Elliot (@ElizabethElliot) July 6, 2020
This is false. Among the 20 countries most affected by #COVID19 right now, the U.S. has the 6th-highest mortality rate at 4.5%. And no matter how you spin it… 130,000+ Americans have died. https://t.co/q6qF8Lftp7 pic.twitter.com/SJUAdi7Rex
— Bryan Luhn (@bryluhn) July 6, 2020
There is no way you live on the same planet as everyone else https://t.co/hhsMNCGcEa
— Devin (@Mixedd_) July 6, 2020
