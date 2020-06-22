Connect with us

LIES LIES LIES

Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ and Says He Was ‘Spying’ on Campaign – Offers No Evidence

Published

on

President Donald Trump on Monday accused former President Barack Obama of “treason,” and claimed his predecessor was “spying” on the Trump campaign. Trump offered up no evidence to back his claim, and said he’s staying away from a DOJ investigation to avoid appearing political.

“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody at the White House on Monday, as The Hill reported.

The allegation comes just one day after Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News the DOJ’s investigation into the Obama administration’s actions is progressing.

“They’d been spying on my campaign,” the President charged. “Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”

Barr last year assigned the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, John Durham, to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation. Some believe the investigation is a political hit job to attack the Obama administration.

But just last month Barr announced, to great outrage for politicizing an investigation, he did not expect Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to be charged.

In his wide-ranging rant Trump dug up conspiracy theories about former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the supposed “insurance policy” and Trump’s debunked “spygate” conspiracy theories.

Watch:

 

LIES LIES LIES

‘Vaccine or No Vaccine, We’re Back’: Trump Holds Disastrous Presser as Protesting Truckers’ Horns Drown Out Speakers

Published

1 month ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.

“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”

The convoy of  truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.

“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”

The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.

Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.

He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.

So did the Secretary of Defense.

And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.

“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”

 

LIES LIES LIES

Trump Campaign Fraudulently Claims ‘Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election’ as President Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States

Published

2 months ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The Trump re-election campaign on Friday accused Democrats of “trying to STEAL THE ELECTION right before our eyes,” in an email blast with the subject line that reads “Cheaters.”

The email came to some just minutes after President Donald Trump issued a series of tweets that called on Americans to “LIBERATE” three blue states. At least one of them has been subjected to protests by right wing extremists who oppose the governor’s stay-at-home orders. Those orders have worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The protests have been linked to the DeVos family.

Washington Post columnist and University College London assistant professor of global politics Brian Klass warns Trump is laying the groundwork to get “his supporters to reject results” of the November election “and use violence.”

Earlier this week Trump posted this unhinged tweet:

In fact, the only “ballot harvesting” that has ever been charged was by a Republican in North Carolina.

EARLIER: Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States

 

LIES LIES LIES

‘Every Word of This Is a Lie’: Trump’s New White House Press Secretary Flops by Fibbing – Gets Destroyed by Experts

Published

2 months ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

“Soviet-style propagandizing”

President Donald Trump’s brand new White House press secretary has gotten off on the same wrong foot as every one of his other press secretaries have, by lying. And now she’s paying the price, with her reputation, just as Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Stephanie Grisham did.

Kayleigh McEnany, who Trump imported from his re-election campaign, struck out on Twitter Thursday with what many are declaring are complete and total lies about the President’s horrific coronavirus testing record.

(Speaking of records, McEnany’s is that of a racist, a birther, and a hypocrite.)

President Donald Trump likes to claim the U.S. has tested “more people” than any country in the world, but given the U.S. has the third-largest population, that’s not saying much. What matters is per-capita testing – how many tests per million people. And the U.S., thanks to Trump, is doing extremely poorly – and trending worse. Which means more people are dying than would have if Trump had gotten testing right.

For the record, the United States ranks first in the world for total number of coronavirus cases (653,751), and for total number of COVID-19 deaths (33,434). (Note: numbers are constantly being updated.)

The United States, which up until the coronavirus pandemic had been rated one of the most-prepared nations to handle a pandemic, currently ranks a dismal 43rd in the world for coronavirus testing, on a per-capita basis. (On Wednesday it was 49th.)

McEnany’s framing fits right in with the way every Trump administration official speaks about this President, as she shows in this series of tweets.

Many are outraged over her falsehoods and truth-twisting.

Global health activist, epidemiologist, and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health Gregg Gonsalves makes quite clear McEnany’s claims are false.

The Nation’s sports editor Dave Zirin, a highly-respected journalist, apparently agreed – but had a few more points to make:

Cornell Law law professor Josh Chafetz:

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent:

Former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, former TIME managing editor, author Richard Stengel:

Contributor to The Nation Joshua Holland:

Writer at The New Yorker John Cassidy:

Newsweek White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg:

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

