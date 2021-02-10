Watch: Never Before Seen Security Camera Footage Shows Mike Pence and Family Being Escorted Away From Insurrectionists

On January 6 the insurrectionists incited by President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and minutes later breached the Senate floor. Just before they gained access to the chamber Secret Service agents whisked Vice President Mike Pence and his family out of the room and down a set of stairs to safety.

On Wednesday afternoon impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett, the Delegate to House of Representatives for the U.S. Virgin Islands, detailed Pence’s escape from the domestic terrorists who literally were hunting and calling to assassinate him.

“During the assault on the Capitol,” Del. Plaskett said, “extremists reportedly coordinated online, and discussed how they could ‘hunt down’ the Vice President. Journalists in the Capitol reported they heard rioters say they were looking for Pence in order to execute him.”

Newly released security video shows then-VP Pence being evacuated with his family, as rioters storm the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/9qndgtfPiw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 10, 2021

Just two minutes earlier, as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports, President Trump, inside the White House was “trashing” the Vice President.

Stacey Plaskett says Pence was evacuated to a secure location at 2:26 p.m. Minutes before, Trump was tweeting that Pence didn’t have courage to do what should have been done. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2021

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl posted one of the tweets Trump sent, at 2:24 PM, attacking his own vice president.

As the mob closed in on the Senate chamber — with Mike Pence’s life clearly in danger — Donald Trump tweeted this about his Vice President. pic.twitter.com/evFCIfogfA — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 10, 2021

There were literally seconds between Pence and the angry mob of seditionist insurrectionists.