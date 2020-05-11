LIAR IN CHIEF
Former Federal Prosecutor Shreds Trump for Accusing Obama of a Felony: ‘He Can’t Name What Crime It Is’
President Donald Trump has spent the past few days attacking President Barack Obama, tweeting out “OBAMAGATE” more than half a dozen times on Mother’s Day alone while accusing the 44th president of a felony, but as it turns out he has no idea what he’s talking about.
That’s what former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois for nearly a decade said on Twitter, in response to a question Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker posed of President Trump.
Trump accused Obama of committing “the biggest political crime in American history,” but Trump was unable to describe it, even in general terms.
“What crime exactly are you accusing Obama of committing and do you believe the Justice Dept. should prosecute him?” Rucker asked the President Monday.
“Obamagate. It’s been going for a long time,” Trump replied. “It’s been going on from before I even got elected and it’s a disgrace that it happened and if you look at what’s gone on and if you look at all of this information that’s been released and from what I understand it’s only the beginning.”
“Terrible things happened,” Trump continued, still having not come close to answering Rucker’s question. “And it should never be allowed to happen on our country again. And you’ll be seeing what’s going on, over the coming weeks but I wish you’d write honestly about it but unfortunately you choose not to do so.”
Without pausing Trump then pointed to another reporter to avoid Rucker asking for clarification.
“What is the crime exactly,” Rucker interjected, “that you’re accusing him of?”
“You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody all you have to do is read the newspapers except yours,” Trump concluded, before taking another reporter’s question.
Mariotti said Trump “accused his predecessor of committing a crime, but he can’t name what crime it is because he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about. We’ve gotten so used to nonsense like this that it’s not even surprising anymore.”
And he called it “nonsense.”
Watch:
The President of the United States accused his predecessor of committing a crime, but he can't name what crime it is because he clearly has no idea what he's talking about.
We’ve gotten so used to nonsense like this that it’s not even surprising anymore. pic.twitter.com/5uxG5eWy8p
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 11, 2020
Trump Lies About Telling Americans Coronavirus Patients Are Going to Work and Getting Better: ‘More Fake News’
Wednesday night President Donald Trump called in to Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and falsely claimed that Americans with coronavirus are going to work and getting better.
Now he’s lying about what he said, and blaming “MSDNC” – how he disparagingly refers to MSNBC – along with “the Democrats” for “Fake News and disinformation,” when he’s the one literally spreading dangerous fake news and disinformation.
I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
Here’s what Trump said on “Hannity,” as NCRM reported overnight.
“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of ’em go to work – but they get better.”
Taking Trump’s words at face value, he not only is saying people with coronavirus are going to work and getting better, he’s literally saying people with coronavirus “get better” by “going to work.”
Here’s the video:
In this clip, Trump:
1. Denies WHO’s coronavirus death rate based on “hunch”
2. Calls coronavirus “corona flu”
3. Suggests it’s fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work
4. Compares coronavirus to “the regular flu,” indicating he doesn’t get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020
Earlier Thursday on MSNBC White House reporter for the Washington Post, and MSNBC and NBC News senior political analyst Ashley Parker commented on Trump’s dangerous coronavirus falsehoods, calling him “patient zero for misinformation.”
