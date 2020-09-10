LIAR IN CHIEF
‘I Didn’t Lie’ Trump Says When Reporter Asks Why He’s Been Lying for Months About Coronavirus – ‘That’s the Answer’
President Donald Trump told reporters he did not lie about the coronavirus despite lying to the American people for months. In a series of 18 recorded interviews President Donald Trump in January and February told Watergate reporter Bob Woodward he knew how deadly the coronavirus was, while publicly downplaying its danger.
“Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked Trump.
“Terrible question, and the phraseology. I didn’t lie,” Trump said, lying. “What I said is we have to be calm, we can’t be panicked.”
“I knew that the tapes were there,” the the president continued, “these were a series of phone calls that we had mostly phone calls, and Bob Woodward is somebody that I respect just from hearing the name for many many years, not knowing too much about his work and not caring about his work, but I thought it would be interesting to talk to him for a period of you know calls. So we did that. I don’t know if it’s good or bad, I don’t even know if the book is good or bad, but certainly if he thought that was a bad statement, he would have reported it because he thinks that you know you don’t want to have anybody that is going to suffer medically because of some fact, and he didn’t report it because he didn’t think it was bad. Nobody thought it was bad, and your question, the way you phrase that is such a disgrace it’s a disgrace to ABC Television Network, it’s a disgrace to your employer. And that’s the answer are you ready, because I love.”
Watch:
REPORTER: Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say —
TRUMP: That's a terrible question and the phraseology. I didn't lie. What I said, we have to be calm. pic.twitter.com/TZrvRa5fpU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2020
‘Running a White Power Message’: Trump Destroyed Over Racist Tweet Proving ‘I Don’t Want to Create a Panic’ Is a Lie
President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared amazingly unaware that Bob Woodward had released audio from their 18 hours of interviews, but seized on the only defense available when a reporter handed it to him at a press conference.
The right wing echo chamber immediately upgraded to the new talking point: Trump lied about the deadly dangers of the coronavirus because he didn’t want to create panic.
“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Woodward in March. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”
Trump’s entire campaign, as former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill said Wednesday evening, is about creating fear and panic.
“He is running a campaign based on fear and panic. All he campaigns on is that the suburbs have to be scared to death of Black people moving in, or that they have to be scared to death of riots in the city, that there’s carnage on the streets. He is all about fear in his campaign.”
It took less than a day for the President to prove his claim he didn’t want to create panic was a lie.
“The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That’s where they are coming from. If I don’t win, America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, ‘Friendly Protesters,'” he said epithetically Thursday morning in a racist 1950’s fear-mongering tweet.
It’s almost as if he was telegraphing McCaskill’s condemnation and twisting it into as tweet.
So much for not wanting to panic people.
The Internet rose up in anger and mockery.
he’s begging us not to panic so please calm down everyone https://t.co/yYiy3OQf9W
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 10, 2020
All those, on left and right, who claimed Trump won by appealing to the #economicanxiety of working-class voters need to explain why he constantly conflates “low income” Americans with “Anarchists, Agitators, Looters”? https://t.co/wE5E8iHaAi
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2020
The president cares deeply about preventing public fear and panic. https://t.co/EAbrhW9siE
— David French (@DavidAFrench) September 10, 2020
“If I don’t win, white folks might have to live next to Black and brown people” is a rather desperate threat https://t.co/WAY9sOhh3O
— rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) September 10, 2020
This is the man who lied to us and killed 200,000 Americans because he “wanted to avoid a panic.” https://t.co/mcDO5aXUbx
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 10, 2020
A lot of people are taking the “don’t panic” explanation at pure face value when this is what the Twitter feed has looked like for a decade https://t.co/LoaVdvEZlf
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 10, 2020
“OVERRUN with Low Income Projects” means “I’m signaling to my racist supporters just how much I have their backs.”
Actually, does it even count as signaling when it’s this thinly veiled? https://t.co/FiCE7EgI7s
— Yonathan Reches (@YonathanReches) September 10, 2020
tfw your dog whistle is a tugboat horn https://t.co/jhqos2RsMj https://t.co/6CNkRsQXsB
— Gillian Brockell (@gbrockell) September 10, 2020
Trump is running a white power message. It’s still largely considered impolite to acknowledge that. https://t.co/WlTfXm72mx
— Susan J. Demas ? (@sjdemas) September 10, 2020
Democrats want to murder your family. Calm, no panic! https://t.co/wHdh5ENTO6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2020
look guys he’s all about keeping calm and not making people panic, why don’t you understand that? https://t.co/KQDXrSliKn
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 10, 2020
So good at projecting calm, he’s basically FDR. https://t.co/uxVZTgmEX2
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 10, 2020
Former Federal Prosecutor Shreds Trump for Accusing Obama of a Felony: ‘He Can’t Name What Crime It Is’
President Donald Trump has spent the past few days attacking President Barack Obama, tweeting out “OBAMAGATE” more than half a dozen times on Mother’s Day alone while accusing the 44th president of a felony, but as it turns out he has no idea what he’s talking about.
That’s what former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois for nearly a decade said on Twitter, in response to a question Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker posed of President Trump.
Trump accused Obama of committing “the biggest political crime in American history,” but Trump was unable to describe it, even in general terms.
“What crime exactly are you accusing Obama of committing and do you believe the Justice Dept. should prosecute him?” Rucker asked the President Monday.
“Obamagate. It’s been going for a long time,” Trump replied. “It’s been going on from before I even got elected and it’s a disgrace that it happened and if you look at what’s gone on and if you look at all of this information that’s been released and from what I understand it’s only the beginning.”
“Terrible things happened,” Trump continued, still having not come close to answering Rucker’s question. “And it should never be allowed to happen on our country again. And you’ll be seeing what’s going on, over the coming weeks but I wish you’d write honestly about it but unfortunately you choose not to do so.”
Without pausing Trump then pointed to another reporter to avoid Rucker asking for clarification.
“What is the crime exactly,” Rucker interjected, “that you’re accusing him of?”
“You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody all you have to do is read the newspapers except yours,” Trump concluded, before taking another reporter’s question.
Mariotti said Trump “accused his predecessor of committing a crime, but he can’t name what crime it is because he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about. We’ve gotten so used to nonsense like this that it’s not even surprising anymore.”
And he called it “nonsense.”
Watch:
The President of the United States accused his predecessor of committing a crime, but he can’t name what crime it is because he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about.
We’ve gotten so used to nonsense like this that it’s not even surprising anymore. pic.twitter.com/5uxG5eWy8p
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 11, 2020
Trump Lies About Telling Americans Coronavirus Patients Are Going to Work and Getting Better: ‘More Fake News’
Wednesday night President Donald Trump called in to Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and falsely claimed that Americans with coronavirus are going to work and getting better.
Now he’s lying about what he said, and blaming “MSDNC” – how he disparagingly refers to MSNBC – along with “the Democrats” for “Fake News and disinformation,” when he’s the one literally spreading dangerous fake news and disinformation.
I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
Here’s what Trump said on “Hannity,” as NCRM reported overnight.
“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of ’em go to work – but they get better.”
Taking Trump’s words at face value, he not only is saying people with coronavirus are going to work and getting better, he’s literally saying people with coronavirus “get better” by “going to work.”
Here’s the video:
In this clip, Trump:
1. Denies WHO’s coronavirus death rate based on “hunch”
2. Calls coronavirus “corona flu”
3. Suggests it’s fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work
4. Compares coronavirus to “the regular flu,” indicating he doesn’t get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020
Earlier Thursday on MSNBC White House reporter for the Washington Post, and MSNBC and NBC News senior political analyst Ashley Parker commented on Trump’s dangerous coronavirus falsehoods, calling him “patient zero for misinformation.”
