LIAR IN CHIEF
Trump Lies About Telling Americans Coronavirus Patients Are Going to Work and Getting Better: ‘More Fake News’
Wednesday night President Donald Trump called in to Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and falsely claimed that Americans with coronavirus are going to work and getting better.
Now he’s lying about what he said, and blaming “MSDNC” – how he disparagingly refers to MSNBC – along with “the Democrats” for “Fake News and disinformation,” when he’s the one literally spreading dangerous fake news and disinformation.
I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
Here’s what Trump said on “Hannity,” as NCRM reported overnight.
“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of ’em go to work – but they get better.”
Taking Trump’s words at face value, he not only is saying people with coronavirus are going to work and getting better, he’s literally saying people with coronavirus “get better” by “going to work.”
Here’s the video:
In this clip, Trump:
1. Denies WHO’s coronavirus death rate based on “hunch”
2. Calls coronavirus “corona flu”
3. Suggests it’s fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work
4. Compares coronavirus to “the regular flu,” indicating he doesn’t get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020
Earlier Thursday on MSNBC White House reporter for the Washington Post, and MSNBC and NBC News senior political analyst Ashley Parker commented on Trump’s dangerous coronavirus falsehoods, calling him “patient zero for misinformation.”
