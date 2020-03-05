Connect with us

LIAR IN CHIEF

Trump Lies About Telling Americans Coronavirus Patients Are Going to Work and Getting Better: ‘More Fake News’

Published

on

Wednesday night President Donald Trump called in to Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and falsely claimed that Americans with coronavirus are going to work and getting better.

Now he’s lying about what he said, and blaming “MSDNC” – how he disparagingly refers to MSNBC – along with “the Democrats” for “Fake News and disinformation,” when he’s the one literally spreading dangerous fake news and disinformation.

Here’s what Trump said on “Hannity,” as NCRM reported overnight.

“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of ’em go to work – but they get better.”

Taking Trump’s words at face value, he not only is saying people with coronavirus are going to work and getting better, he’s literally saying people with coronavirus “get better” by “going to work.”

Here’s the video:

Earlier Thursday on MSNBC White House reporter for the Washington Post, and MSNBC and NBC News senior political analyst Ashley Parker commented on Trump’s dangerous coronavirus falsehoods, calling him “patient zero for misinformation.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.