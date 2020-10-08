Trump Says ‘Unlikable’ Kamala Harris Is ‘a Communist’ and a ‘Monster’ in Off-the-Rails Fox Interview

President Donald Trump says Democratic U.S. Senator and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is “unlikable,” a “Communist,” and a “monster.”

“I thought that wasn’t even a contest last night,” Trump told Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo in a phone interview Thursday morning, after the vice presidential debate. “She was terrible. She was. I don’t think you could get worse and totally unlikable, and she is. She’s a Communist, she’s left of Bernie. She’s rated left of Bernie by everybody,” Trump rattled on, referring to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“She’s a Communist,” the president repeated in the wild, off-the-rails interview.

“We’re gonna have a Communist? And she’s going to be in it, in my opinion within a month,” he said, appearing to claim she will be president soon. “Look I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe’s not lasting two months as President. Okay, that’s my opinion.”

“No, she’s a communist. She’s not a socialist she’s well beyond a socialist take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country,” he said, which is a lie.

Trump then almost reprised his original campaign announcement.

“It’s hard to get into our country and when we do have people in our country that are bad I throw them out. We’re throwing out thousands, tens of thousands of people and they’re murderers, and rapists.

"She's a communist," Trump says of Kamala Harris, adding without a shred of irony that "Biden won't make it two months as president" pic.twitter.com/DpwtPh6NSF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Later in the interview President Trump called Senator Harris a “monster.”

Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "this monster" pic.twitter.com/hcnUpV8PBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

This article has been updated to include references to Trump calling Harris a “monster.”