Flynn’s Lawyers File Motion Demanding Federal Judge Grant DOJ’s Request to Drop Case Against Him
Attorneys for Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI twice, have decided they are not pleased the judge in the case is pursuing possible contempt of court charges and hasn’t blindly granted the Dept. of Justice’s motion to drop all charges against him. On Tuesday Flynn’s lawyers filed a 36-page motion in federal appeals court demanding the judge in his case let him off scot-free.
Joshua Geltzer, the Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a Georgetown Law professor called the move “Bonkers.”
Whoa.
I didn’t think Flynn & his lawyers could find a way to anger his judge even more.
But they just did.
Running to an appeals court partly to stop a brief specifically requested by the judge even from being filed??
Bonkers. https://t.co/3Hz4PzegCV
— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 19, 2020
Last week Judge Emmet Sullivan surprised all parties by tapping a retired judge to criminal contempt charges for perjury were warranted. Flynn swore in court he lied to the FBI, then retracted that plea.
The retired judge, John Gleeson, was also appointed to “present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”
By law the judge is required to rule based on what is best for the people, not Flynn.
Judge Gleeson had penned an op-ed titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over.” In it, he argued the DOJ’s “record reeks of improper political influence.”
“The department now says it cannot prove its case,” Gleeson adds. “But Flynn had already admitted his guilt to lying to the FBI, and the court had accepted his plea.”
In it he also suggested the Dept. of Justice is a party to corruption and political influence.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirscher, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, called the move a “stunt,” and “desperate and frivolous.”
This is a stunt by Flynn’s lawyers. A writ of mandamus is appropriate ONLY when a judge is legally required to do something & refuses. The applicable rule of procedure ITSELF indicates the judge has a say in deciding the motion to dismiss. This is a desperate play by Flynn/Barr. https://t.co/RNYSqdAJDU
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 19, 2020
The attempt by Flynn’s lawyers to get the appellate court to force Judge Sullivan to dismiss Flynn’s case (via a writ of mandamus) is equal parts desperate and frivolous, and should be summarily rejected. Courts should combat – not capitulate to – corruption.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 19, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trump Unveils New Oddly Familiar Space Force Logo – and Star Trek’s George Takei Jokes He’s ‘Expecting Some Royalties’
President Donald Trump unveiled his new Space Force logo Friday afternoon, and many immediately noticed a strong similarity to the Star Trek logo. Even the original “Star Trek” series’ actor George Takei had a lot of fun at Trump’s expense – including demanding some royalties.
I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi–I mean, designing this.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
Many others had a good time as well:
“What if we just use the Star Trek logo?”
“We could never get away with that.”
“I dunno, the President’s pretty dumb.”
“You don’t think…”
“C’mon. Let’s try.”https://t.co/2a19FgI3yN
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 24, 2020
Anyone know who holds the copyright to the logo from Star Trek? They might want to call their lawyers.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 24, 2020
Donald Trump decided to rip off his Space Force logo from Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek, one day after everyone just watched Star Trek Picard and got reminded of what the Starfleet logo looks like.
Trump is the world’s dumbest criminal, and it’s not even close.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 24, 2020
Many people are saying Trump plagiarized the Space Farce logo from Star Trek… https://t.co/8OJL4XriTO
— William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) January 24, 2020
Space Force is apparently going to use the Starfleet insignia as its symbol because of course it is. https://t.co/3owXpNhWBD
— VICE (@VICE) January 24, 2020
Conservative national security commentator and analyst John Noonan weighed in enough to ruin some of the fun:
to be clear, the Air Force definitely stole the Star Trek logo. It just happened decades ago!
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020
For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo.
The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020
‘The President Is Not Very Smart’: George Conway Tells CNN How Trump Played Right Into Adam Schiff’s Hands
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about withholding key documents from impeachment investigators — and conservative attorney George Conway said that statement would blow up in his face.
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats “don’t have all the material” that they need to make their case of the president’s guilt and also asserted that “we have all the material.”
While appearing on CNN, Conway predicted that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would use this statement as further evidence that the president has violated his oath of office by obstruction Congress, as the reason that impeachment investigators don’t have “all the material” is because the White House has refused to hand it over.
“The president is actually not a very smart man,” said Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “What he did here, he’s undercutting the arguments that he needs to make to keep the material from coming out. He’s not able to think one step beyond what’s coming out of his mouth — he’s just not that smart. That’s what he did here, he’s undercutting his own defense!”
Watch the video below.
Watch: Seth Meyers Does Epic Super-Cut of Trump’s Sniffling, Stuttering Mess of a Speech
“Late Night” comedian Seth Meyers came back from the holiday break to a country on the brink of war. In his Wednesday night show, Meyers reviewed the “sniffling” and “stuttering” mess of President Donald Trump’s address to the nation.
The problems began when Trump entered the hallway on the second floor of the White House from the double doors of the Blue Room. Behind him was a flood of light that Meyers said looked remarkably similar to nuclear Mr. Burns glowing with radiation poisoning.
“And like Mr. Burns, Trump claimed to want peace, but the whole thing was incoherent and bizarre,” Meyers continued. “For example, after he descended from his blue tractor beam, he launched into the speech before he addressed the audience.”
Instead of opening his press conference by saying, “good morning,” Trump proclaimed Iran would never get nuclear weapons. Then told the press, “good morning.”
“And good morning to you?” Meyers asked. “It would be fun if Trump started every conversation like that. ‘As long as I’m president, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. I’ll have a Filet-of-fish and six Big Macs.’ And if you were thrown off balance by Trump’s wild swings, from starting a conflict to claiming he stopped one, you’re not alone. Because Trump himself seemed off-kilter and had trouble reading the TelePrompter.”
Meyers played the clip of Trump struggling to say the word “tolerated,” instead pronouncing it “tolor-adeded.”
“Yes, tolaraddd,” Meyers said. “I love when he gets in trouble halfway through a word and then rather than just stop and reboot, reaches in his mind for what the rest of the word is. ‘Toleraded. Talleradded, Toblerone?’ Trump must have been blinded by that blue light. And it probably only got worse when the speech ended, and Trump had to go back through the doors and into the light again.”
Meyers described the speech as swinging “wildly” from “bluster to threats,” then flat-out lies. Since last week Fox News and the right-wing have tried to say that former President Barack Obama is to blame for the Iran attacks, saying he delivered cash to Iran for signing the treaty. In fact, the money was Irans, to begin with, and was held up in sanctions so the country couldn’t access it. The United States never gave Iran any money, that would require Congressional authorization.
Obama has been out of office for three years and pursued a peace treaty with Iran, something Trump has also criticized. So, it seems the right can’t decide whether Obama’s action or inaction was to blame.
“But it doesn’t matter to these guys,” Meyers said of the GOP members and Fox News hosts. “They’re obsessed with Obama.”
Meyers said that next, they’d blame Obama for telling Trump to breathe in through his nose like he’s about to go underwater.
Watch the hilarious video below:
