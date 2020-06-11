LOL
As President’s Polls Plummet RNC Announces GOP Convention Will Now Be in ‘Crucial to Victory’ State of Florida
Despite two years of planning the 2020 Republican National Convention will now be held in Florida.
President Donald Trump will no longer accept the GOP’s nomination in North Carolina, as planned for the past two years, but in the Sunshine State, because, according to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, it is “crucial to victory.”
We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump‘s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!
Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory.
We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 12, 2020
It’s no secret the Trump campaign and Republicans are growing increasingly nervous, with Trump’s poll numbers dropping to his all-time low and some national polls showing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating the incumbent president by up to 14 points.
“Because the party signed a contract to hold the convention in Charlotte, they are obligated to hold some portion of the convention in the North Carolina city,” CNN reports. “But the announcement now guarantees that this year’s Republican convention will be unlike any other in modern history, where delegates officially elect their nominee in one location, while the nominee accepts the nomination hundreds of miles away.”
Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license

Flynn’s Lawyers File Motion Demanding Federal Judge Grant DOJ’s Request to Drop Case Against Him
Attorneys for Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI twice, have decided they are not pleased the judge in the case is pursuing possible contempt of court charges and hasn’t blindly granted the Dept. of Justice’s motion to drop all charges against him. On Tuesday Flynn’s lawyers filed a 36-page motion in federal appeals court demanding the judge in his case let him off scot-free.
Joshua Geltzer, the Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a Georgetown Law professor called the move “Bonkers.”
Whoa.
I didn’t think Flynn & his lawyers could find a way to anger his judge even more.
But they just did.
Running to an appeals court partly to stop a brief specifically requested by the judge even from being filed??
Bonkers. https://t.co/3Hz4PzegCV
— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 19, 2020
Last week Judge Emmet Sullivan surprised all parties by tapping a retired judge to criminal contempt charges for perjury were warranted. Flynn swore in court he lied to the FBI, then retracted that plea.
The retired judge, John Gleeson, was also appointed to “present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”
By law the judge is required to rule based on what is best for the people, not Flynn.
Judge Gleeson had penned an op-ed titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over.” In it, he argued the DOJ’s “record reeks of improper political influence.”
“The department now says it cannot prove its case,” Gleeson adds. “But Flynn had already admitted his guilt to lying to the FBI, and the court had accepted his plea.”
In it he also suggested the Dept. of Justice is a party to corruption and political influence.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirscher, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, called the move a “stunt,” and “desperate and frivolous.”
This is a stunt by Flynn’s lawyers. A writ of mandamus is appropriate ONLY when a judge is legally required to do something & refuses. The applicable rule of procedure ITSELF indicates the judge has a say in deciding the motion to dismiss. This is a desperate play by Flynn/Barr. https://t.co/RNYSqdAJDU
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 19, 2020
The attempt by Flynn’s lawyers to get the appellate court to force Judge Sullivan to dismiss Flynn’s case (via a writ of mandamus) is equal parts desperate and frivolous, and should be summarily rejected. Courts should combat – not capitulate to – corruption.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 19, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Trump Unveils New Oddly Familiar Space Force Logo – and Star Trek’s George Takei Jokes He’s ‘Expecting Some Royalties’
President Donald Trump unveiled his new Space Force logo Friday afternoon, and many immediately noticed a strong similarity to the Star Trek logo. Even the original “Star Trek” series’ actor George Takei had a lot of fun at Trump’s expense – including demanding some royalties.
I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi–I mean, designing this.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
Many others had a good time as well:
“What if we just use the Star Trek logo?”
“We could never get away with that.”
“I dunno, the President’s pretty dumb.”
“You don’t think…”
“C’mon. Let’s try.”https://t.co/2a19FgI3yN
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 24, 2020
Anyone know who holds the copyright to the logo from Star Trek? They might want to call their lawyers.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 24, 2020
Donald Trump decided to rip off his Space Force logo from Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek, one day after everyone just watched Star Trek Picard and got reminded of what the Starfleet logo looks like.
Trump is the world’s dumbest criminal, and it’s not even close.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 24, 2020
Many people are saying Trump plagiarized the Space Farce logo from Star Trek… https://t.co/8OJL4XriTO
— William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) January 24, 2020
Space Force is apparently going to use the Starfleet insignia as its symbol because of course it is. https://t.co/3owXpNhWBD
— VICE (@VICE) January 24, 2020
Conservative national security commentator and analyst John Noonan weighed in enough to ruin some of the fun:
to be clear, the Air Force definitely stole the Star Trek logo. It just happened decades ago!
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020
For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo.
The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

‘The President Is Not Very Smart’: George Conway Tells CNN How Trump Played Right Into Adam Schiff’s Hands
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about withholding key documents from impeachment investigators — and conservative attorney George Conway said that statement would blow up in his face.
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats “don’t have all the material” that they need to make their case of the president’s guilt and also asserted that “we have all the material.”
While appearing on CNN, Conway predicted that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would use this statement as further evidence that the president has violated his oath of office by obstruction Congress, as the reason that impeachment investigators don’t have “all the material” is because the White House has refused to hand it over.
“The president is actually not a very smart man,” said Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “What he did here, he’s undercutting the arguments that he needs to make to keep the material from coming out. He’s not able to think one step beyond what’s coming out of his mouth — he’s just not that smart. That’s what he did here, he’s undercutting his own defense!”
Watch the video below.
