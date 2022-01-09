LOL
Ron Johnson Tells Fox News Why He Lied About Term Limits to Run Again: ‘I’m Just One of Those Truth-Tellers’
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday explained why he has decided to run for Senate again despite promising to impose term limits on himself.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo spoke to Johnson soon after he announced he is running again.
“There are many factors,” Johnson asserted. “It wasn’t an easy decision. But I think probably the easiest way to put it is that I love America dearly. I love the American people. I love the folks in Wisconsin and I think this country is in trouble. I think Democrats in power in Washington have put us on a very dangerous path and I think I’m in a position to help improve things.”
“It really just boils down — it’s that simple,” he continued. “We need to restore confidence in so many institutions within — throughout America, whether it’s in governmental agencies, whether it’s in media, in big tech. People have lost confidence. And the only way I can see restoring confidence is we need to ask a lot of questions, we need to get some answers, we need accountability.”
Johnson added: “We need the truth and unfortunately the truth is being censored today at an alarming, very disconcerting rate. And so, I’m just one of those truth-tellers. I ask tough questions, I try and get answers. But when I tell the truth, the truths that the media elite, the governing elite don’t want to hear, I get censored, I get attacked, I get vilified but it doesn’t deter me. And I think we need people who are willing to seek the truth.”
Hydroxychloroquine-Promoting Ex-Journalist Launches AZ Governor Bid With Unhinged Video Attacking the Press
Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake is running as a Republican for governor of Arizona.
Earlier this year, Lake left the Phoenix network after 22 years, in part because she was upset that her employer would not let her do segments promoting Bitcoin and hydroxychloroquine.
Bill Goodykoontz, the media critic for The Arizona Republic, explained the dynamics surrounding Lake’s departure from journalism in a March analysis.
“While Lake has done her share of responsible journalism, the past few years of her career have been notable for controversies. Lake shared disinformation about the First Amendment after Twitter and Facebook suspended Trump’s accounts for his posting of misleading information and lies after his words inspired the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Goodykoontz wrote. “It wasn’t a First Amendment issue, despite conservative talking points meant to frame it as one.”
After Lake announced her gubernatorial bid, Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts reminded readers of her coronavirus misinformation.
“Lake was a longtime Fox 10 news anchor who in recent years has taken to peddling conspiracy theories and spreading outright misinformation,” Roberts wrote.
She noted “that time in April 2020 when she tweeted a debunked COVID-19 video, calling it ‘one of the most HONEST COVID-19 briefings I’ve seen to date.’ The video – featuring two California doctors who advised that staying home during a global pandemic would weaken your immune system – was condemned by the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and the American College of Emergency Physicians as ‘reckless and untested musings” that are “inconsistent with current science and epidemiology regarding COVID-19.'”
“Somewhere along the line, Lake lost her way as a journalist, believing that it’s OK to pass along lies and misinformation but it’s an ‘attack’ to question a high-profile, long-time news anchor about her sudden and mysterious disappearance from the airwaves,” Roberts explained. “I will say this. She’s certainly on brand at the moment for our beloved Arizona, the birthplace of bamboo ballots and unending election audits. Lake should play well on the far-right fringe of the Republican Party.”
In an apparent effort to solidify the far-right fringe, Lake released a video where she smashes TVs with a sledgehammer to show her hatred of the media.
The TV’s in the video feature CNN reporters Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, and Brian Stelter among others.
Lockdowns, Masks, Weak Border Policies, Sketchy Elections & FAKE News Media — I’m taking a Sledgehammer to ALL of it
Elect the Conservative Outsider as Governor to drain the Arizona Swamp
DONATE: https://t.co/ULQ4knpsKR pic.twitter.com/wfG1IS27kO
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 22, 2021
Lake will be speaking at Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Phoenix pushing his “Big Lie” of election fraud which resulted in the widely panned Arizona audit.
I’m excited to speak at the Rally to Save our Elections with President Donald J Trump this Saturday in downtown Phoenix.
Looking forward to seeing everyone there. #SaveOurElections #PresidentTrump #TurningPointAction #MAGA #KARIZONA pic.twitter.com/DfICOvwHmD
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 22, 2021
Image via Facebook
‘Welcome Back’: Jen Psaki Perfectly Mocks Fox News’ Peter Doocy for Pushing Political Agenda Attacking Texas Dems
Fox News’ Peter Doocy wasted no time upon returning to the White House Press Briefing Room Wednesday, offering his highly-partisan take on Texas Democrats working to block an extreme voter suppression bill in the Lone Star State. Press Secretary Jen Psaki served up the best possible response mocking his attack.
Doocy had asked Psaki if she knew of “any examples of his 36 years in the Senate” when now-President Joe Biden “just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?”
Psaki, holding back a smirk, replied by saying, “Welcome back.”
The other reporters in the room broke out in laughter.
“Look, I think that the President’s view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people’s fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state, [to] go ahead and vote.”
The vast majority of Democrats in the Texas House on Monday got on a plane and flew to Washington, D.C. to try to block the House from forming a quorum in a last-ditch effort to kill Governor Greg Abbott’s extreme voter suppression bill. They now face arrest after their colleagues voted to invoke an option in the House rules that allows law enforcement to literally hunt them down, capture them, and force their attendance in the House chamber.
“Welcome back” pic.twitter.com/JABrv2p0LO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2021
WATCH: Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Quits ‘Corrupted’ GOP Live on Air
One former Trump elections lawyer is fed up with the Republican Party and announced on “Real America’s Voice” she is quitting the GOP.
During an appearance on the conservative news platform, Ellis attacked the party for not going enough to defend the honor of former President Donald Trump.
“Sure, the Republicans claim to be keeping Democrats in check, but only a handful of outsiders are actually speaking up,” she fumed. “The rest are compromising on everything. The infrastructure bill, for example. Or the second impeachment hoax, where [Senate GOP Leader Mitch] McConnell actually stood up and ranted against President Trump for his own political gain, not for the truth.”
She continued to complain about how the Republican National Committee was being operated.
“What happened to the millions raised by the RNC in November and December of 2020 — the Trump team never saw a dime of that help,” she argued. “All of them, including [RNC Chair] Ronna McDaniel, should resign now. Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party… A compromised, corrupted majority is not a majority worth being a part of.”
BREAKING: @JennaEllisEsq announces she is leaving the Republican Party.
“Even if I stand alone for the Truth, I will stand for the Truth.” – Jenna Ellis
Watch the full segment here: https://t.co/hc88hn3Ytt pic.twitter.com/Kv29y1tyQI
— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 12, 2021
