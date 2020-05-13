Judge in Flynn Case Appoints Retired Judge to Determine if a New Criminal Contempt Charge for Perjury is Warranted

The federal judge in the government’s case against Mike Flynn has responded to the Dept. of Justice’s motion to drop all charges against the former National Security Advisor with two unexpected moves.

Judge Emmet Sullivan has announced he is appointing a retired judge to “present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”

Sullivan says Judge John Gleeson has also been directed to determine if Flynn should be held in criminal contempt of court for perjury.

Flynn, under oath, pleaded guilty twice, to two different judges. He subsequently withdrew his guilty plea before the DOJ requested to drop the charges against him.

Judge in Flynn case appoints retired federal judge to present arguments in opposition to DOJ motion to dismiss case against Flynn….and to address whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury

