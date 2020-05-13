BOOM!
Judge in Flynn Case Appoints Retired Judge to Determine if a New Criminal Contempt Charge for Perjury is Warranted
The federal judge in the government’s case against Mike Flynn has responded to the Dept. of Justice’s motion to drop all charges against the former National Security Advisor with two unexpected moves.
Judge Emmet Sullivan has announced he is appointing a retired judge to “present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”
Sullivan says Judge John Gleeson has also been directed to determine if Flynn should be held in criminal contempt of court for perjury.
Flynn, under oath, pleaded guilty twice, to two different judges. He subsequently withdrew his guilty plea before the DOJ requested to drop the charges against him.
Judge in Flynn case appoints retired federal judge to present arguments in opposition to DOJ motion to dismiss case against Flynn….and to address whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury pic.twitter.com/htvXHEioR4
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) May 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
BOOM!
Unpublished Bolton Manuscript Exposes Trump’s Ukraine ‘Drug Deal’ Tying Military Aid to Dirt on Biden: New NYT Report
The unpublished manuscript of John Bolton‘s forthcoming book exposes what the former Trump National Security Advisor allegedly had called a “drug deal,” when referring to the president’s extortion scheme of Ukraine, a New York Times report reveals. Trump, according to the draft, personally told Bolton of the illegal act, including tying congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine manufacturing “dirt” against former Vice President Joe Biden, who early emerged as Trump’s top political opponent.
“President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the former adviser, John R. Bolton,” the Times reported late Sunday.
Those facts wholly destroy the president’s defense which his legal team have been arguing before and now during his Senate impeachment trial. The revelation, just before the trial resumes Monday afternoon, might make it extraordinarily difficult for Trump’s defense team to continue that line of defense.
“Mr. Bolton’s explosive account of the matter at the center of Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial, the third in American history, was included in drafts of a manuscript he has circulated in recent weeks to close associates.”
Senate Democrats tried last week to subpoena Bolton to testify, but Republicans killed all such efforts.
The Times’ report also states Bolton submitted the manuscript to the White House, which means they are aware of the existence of the allegation – and continue to engage in obstruction of Congress, one of the two Articles of Impeachment.
Maggie Haberman, one of the author’s of Sunday night’s bombshell, posted this tweet:
SCOOP: Bolton book draft, circulated to associates and sent to WH for review process, describes a convo w POTUS where he says he doesn’t want to release withheld aid till Ukraine turned over material related to investigations @nytmike and me https://t.co/N3Tsce4gR7
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 26, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
BOOM!
Sondland: ‘Giuliani’s Requests Were a Quid Pro Quo’ and He Was ‘Expressing the Desires of the President’
United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland delivered blockbuster testimony Wednesday morning directly charging President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, directed a “quid pro quo” scheme to extort Ukraine.
“Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky,” Sondland testified before the House Intelligence Committee, saying that he worked on the Ukraine scheme at the “express direction of the president of the United States.”
Sondland: “Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for Pres. Zelensky…Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president.” https://t.co/tye8u20xkC pic.twitter.com/x97lonECcm
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 20, 2019
He added: “Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President.”
EARLIER: Sondland: ‘We Followed the President’s Orders’
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
BOOM!
Feds Now Probing Giuliani’s Links to Ukrainian Natural Gas Projects – and if He Profited From Them
Federal investigators are now probing the ties of the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, into Ukrainian energy projects, and if he stood to gain financially in a business venture headed by his two “henchmen” who are now in jail.
The two associates infamously aided Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine to launch investigations into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in an attempt to assist President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman “pitched their new company, and plans for a Poland-to-Ukraine pipeline carrying U.S. natural gas, in meetings with Ukrainian officials and energy executives this year.”
This is the latest federal investigation launched into Giuliani’s dealings.
Federal authorities are also conducting a criminal investigation into the relationship between Giuliani and his two Ukrainian-born “henchmen” arrested last month night fleeing the country with one-way tickets to Vienna. Giuliani was scheduled to travel to Vienna also hours later, until the arrests.
Giuliani’s financial dealings with those same two associates who were indicted on campaign finance-related charges are under scrutiny by investigators as well.
