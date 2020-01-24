LOL
Trump Unveils New Oddly Familiar Space Force Logo – and Star Trek’s George Takei Jokes He’s ‘Expecting Some Royalties’
President Donald Trump unveiled his new Space Force logo Friday afternoon, and many immediately noticed a strong similarity to the Star Trek logo. Even the original “Star Trek” series’ actor George Takei had a lot of fun at Trump’s expense – including demanding some royalties.
I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi–I mean, designing this.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
Many others had a good time as well:
“What if we just use the Star Trek logo?”
“We could never get away with that.”
“I dunno, the President’s pretty dumb.”
“You don’t think…”
“C’mon. Let’s try.”https://t.co/2a19FgI3yN
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 24, 2020
Anyone know who holds the copyright to the logo from Star Trek? They might want to call their lawyers.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 24, 2020
Donald Trump decided to rip off his Space Force logo from Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek, one day after everyone just watched Star Trek Picard and got reminded of what the Starfleet logo looks like.
Trump is the world’s dumbest criminal, and it’s not even close.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 24, 2020
Many people are saying Trump plagiarized the Space Farce logo from Star Trek… https://t.co/8OJL4XriTO
— William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) January 24, 2020
Space Force is apparently going to use the Starfleet insignia as its symbol because of course it is. https://t.co/3owXpNhWBD
— VICE (@VICE) January 24, 2020
Conservative national security commentator and analyst John Noonan weighed in enough to ruin some of the fun:
to be clear, the Air Force definitely stole the Star Trek logo. It just happened decades ago!
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020
For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo.
The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020
‘The President Is Not Very Smart’: George Conway Tells CNN How Trump Played Right Into Adam Schiff’s Hands
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about withholding key documents from impeachment investigators — and conservative attorney George Conway said that statement would blow up in his face.
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats “don’t have all the material” that they need to make their case of the president’s guilt and also asserted that “we have all the material.”
While appearing on CNN, Conway predicted that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would use this statement as further evidence that the president has violated his oath of office by obstruction Congress, as the reason that impeachment investigators don’t have “all the material” is because the White House has refused to hand it over.
“The president is actually not a very smart man,” said Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “What he did here, he’s undercutting the arguments that he needs to make to keep the material from coming out. He’s not able to think one step beyond what’s coming out of his mouth — he’s just not that smart. That’s what he did here, he’s undercutting his own defense!”
Watch the video below.
Watch: Seth Meyers Does Epic Super-Cut of Trump’s Sniffling, Stuttering Mess of a Speech
“Late Night” comedian Seth Meyers came back from the holiday break to a country on the brink of war. In his Wednesday night show, Meyers reviewed the “sniffling” and “stuttering” mess of President Donald Trump’s address to the nation.
The problems began when Trump entered the hallway on the second floor of the White House from the double doors of the Blue Room. Behind him was a flood of light that Meyers said looked remarkably similar to nuclear Mr. Burns glowing with radiation poisoning.
“And like Mr. Burns, Trump claimed to want peace, but the whole thing was incoherent and bizarre,” Meyers continued. “For example, after he descended from his blue tractor beam, he launched into the speech before he addressed the audience.”
Instead of opening his press conference by saying, “good morning,” Trump proclaimed Iran would never get nuclear weapons. Then told the press, “good morning.”
“And good morning to you?” Meyers asked. “It would be fun if Trump started every conversation like that. ‘As long as I’m president, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. I’ll have a Filet-of-fish and six Big Macs.’ And if you were thrown off balance by Trump’s wild swings, from starting a conflict to claiming he stopped one, you’re not alone. Because Trump himself seemed off-kilter and had trouble reading the TelePrompter.”
Meyers played the clip of Trump struggling to say the word “tolerated,” instead pronouncing it “tolor-adeded.”
“Yes, tolaraddd,” Meyers said. “I love when he gets in trouble halfway through a word and then rather than just stop and reboot, reaches in his mind for what the rest of the word is. ‘Toleraded. Talleradded, Toblerone?’ Trump must have been blinded by that blue light. And it probably only got worse when the speech ended, and Trump had to go back through the doors and into the light again.”
Meyers described the speech as swinging “wildly” from “bluster to threats,” then flat-out lies. Since last week Fox News and the right-wing have tried to say that former President Barack Obama is to blame for the Iran attacks, saying he delivered cash to Iran for signing the treaty. In fact, the money was Irans, to begin with, and was held up in sanctions so the country couldn’t access it. The United States never gave Iran any money, that would require Congressional authorization.
Obama has been out of office for three years and pursued a peace treaty with Iran, something Trump has also criticized. So, it seems the right can’t decide whether Obama’s action or inaction was to blame.
“But it doesn’t matter to these guys,” Meyers said of the GOP members and Fox News hosts. “They’re obsessed with Obama.”
Meyers said that next, they’d blame Obama for telling Trump to breathe in through his nose like he’s about to go underwater.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Trump Mocked for ‘Reluctantly Agreeing Not to Commit War Crimes’ After Saying ‘I Like to Obey the Law’
“He certainly doesn’t”
President Donald Trump is appearing to back away from his repeated threats of destroying Iranian cultural and religious sites should that country retaliate for his assassinating one of their top generals. In a short Oval Office presser the president, asked if he would carry out his war crimes threat, said,”I like to obey the law.”
“We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage,” Trump told the press pool. “And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Trump laments that the U.S. has to be “gentle” with Iran’s cultural sites but adds, “if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Attacking cultural sites is an international war crime, according to the 1954 Hague treaty and a 2017 UN resolution. https://t.co/FB6Pld2aLu pic.twitter.com/dkxdEBJnWA
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 7, 2020
Many on social media were quick to point out he in fact has a long history of not obeying the law.
Trump reluctantly agrees not to commit war crimes: “We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 7, 2020
Except when I offer hush payments to a pórn staff I had sex with while my wife was giving birth to our son.
But you know… I love the law. Now please, Lay your hands on me and pray, I am your saviour.
— Ash (@beach_hermit) January 7, 2020
Trump backs off bombing cultural sites: “If that’s what the law is – I like to obey the law.”
Not sure what the current tally is of Trump’s lies and misleading statements, but add another one to it. Because he certainly doesn’t like obeying the law. https://t.co/A3JTcmhVaF
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” – The president who, just since taking office, has paid more than $27 million in legal settlements for business fraud and charity abuse https://t.co/THCto7QaSU
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 7, 2020
TRUMP: “If that is what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
SINCE WHEN!!?? pic.twitter.com/WSA2KQBAWk
— Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) January 7, 2020
Sorry, Daniel, we’re gonna need a fact check on the “I like to obey the law” part.
This won’t take long. https://t.co/HSCCm6IEsC
— Martin Neiman (@Tackspayer) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” might be the biggest lie President Trump has ever told. https://t.co/VQA4DWgzde
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” says man who recently was fined $2 million for stealing from his own charity.
— Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 7, 2020
