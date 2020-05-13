GO TO JAIL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL?
New Jurist in Flynn Case Said DOJ ‘Reeks of Improper Political Influence’ and Warned of Corruption in Scathing Op-Ed
The judge in the Mike Flynn case has just appointed a retired judge to argue against Attorney General Bill Barr’s motion to drop all charges, and determine if a charge of contempt of court for perjury should be added.
It was a stunning and unexpectedly ironic move.
The idea to appoint the retired judge, John Gleeson, may have come in another ironic way.
Bill Barr is said to have “auditioned” for the job of Attorney General by penning a dissertation attacking Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
He got the job.
On Monday The Washington Post published an op-ed titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over.”
It was co-authored by retired judge John Gleeson, who Judge Emmet Sullivan just appointed.
Gleeson’s op-ed is scathing, suggesting the Dept. of Justice is a party to corruption and political influence.
“The independence of the court protects us all when executive-branch decisions smack of impropriety; it also protects the judiciary itself from becoming a party to corruption,” Gleeson wrote in his damning op-ed, adding that the DOJ’s “record reeks of improper political influence.”
“The department now says it cannot prove its case,” Gleeson adds. “But Flynn had already admitted his guilt to lying to the FBI, and the court had accepted his plea.”
In what could become extremely damaging not only for AG Barr, but for President Donald Trump, Gleeson suggests the transcripts from Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak should be released, to “empower the American public to judge for itself — and assess why the department is trying to walk away from this important case.”
“Flynn’s guilt has already been adjudicated. So if the court finds dismissal would result in a miscarriage of justice, it can deny the motion, refuse to permit withdrawal of the guilty plea and proceed to sentencing.”
Read the entire op-ed here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
Watch: Fox News Host Ends Segment After Attorney Destroys Fake Obamagate ‘Scandal’ in 4 Words Right Before Her Eyes
- WHAM!1 day ago
Listen: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Burns Trump’s Solicitor General During Landmark Tax Return Case
- RELIGION1 day ago
Jerry Falwell Jr’s Liberty University Guts Entire Philosophy Dept – Notifies Faculty by Mail, Professor Says
- News2 days ago
‘Why Are We Losing Everywhere?’ Trump Thinks His Re-Election Is Circling the Drain — and Wants to Replace His Team
- RACISM1 day ago
‘Whitesplaining’: Donald Trump Jr Scorched for Saying That Calling Out Racism ‘Diminishes the Effect of Real Racism’
- ABUSE OF POWER1 day ago
‘We May See an Accomplice’: Ex-FBI Official Warns Barr Could Try to Indict Obama Team to Win the 2020 Election
- WHAM!1 day ago
Watch: Dr. Fauci Turns Tables on Rand Paul, Smacks Down Senator for Pushing for Kids to Go Back to School
- WHO DOES THIS?15 hours ago
Jared Kushner Blasted for Refusing to Commit to Following the Constitution and Holding the 2020 Election