OPINION
Kellyanne Admits President ‘I Alone Can Fix It’ Can’t on COVID-19 – Blasts Biden for Not Calling Trump ‘To Offer Support’
Kellyanne Conway says former Vice President Joe Biden should be helping President Donald Trump manage the coronavirus pandemic – a crisis made exponentially worse by his own bad decisions and utter mismanagement.
Trump infamously has said about many problems, “I alone can fix it.” He is likely the first U.S. president (not counting George Washington) – at least in modern times – who has not reached out to his predecessor for help or advice. And he attacked Biden, just weeks ago, on how the former Vice President managed the H1N1 influenza virus (aka, “swine flu,”) outbreak and the threat of Ebola. (Fact check: Biden did very well.)
“I think it’s really disappointing to have President Obama’s number two, who apparently doesn’t talk much to him, out there criticizing instead of saying, ‘Hey, here’s what we did that we thought was effective,’” Conway told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday, as The Hill reported.
“Why doesn’t Vice President Biden call the White House today to offer some support? He’s in his bunker in Wilmington,” she said, ignoring the Surgeon General’s direction, and her own words, that everyone should stay at home to stop the spread.
“I have to tell you we’re not talking about politics here at the White House at all. We’re talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie.”
That is false, as numerous reports have made clear President Trump has politicized the coronavirus pandemic. For example, he’s sent medical supplies and equipment to Florida over blue states in an attempt to grab their 29 electoral votes. He’s ordered Vice President Mike Pence to not call Democratic governors, like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer. And he’s laughed at how he punked the press, telling White House aides to watch how media outlets reported on his supposed change of tone.
“I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much more small and so much more shrill and unhelpful and petty than they ever have,” the President’s Senior Counselor told Fox News.
Biden ended up more than happy to offer to call Trump to offer his help.
What did Trump do in return? His campaign tweeted out manipulated audio that makes it sound like Biden called the coronavirus a “hoax” – which he did not.
Biden will call Trump. But chances are President “I alone can fix it” won’t follow his advice.
OPINION
One Month Ago Today Trump Said US Coronavirus Cases Would Soon Be ‘Close to Zero’ – We Just Beat China for the Most Cases
It was exactly one month ago today, February 26, that President Donald Trump proclaimed the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. would soon drop from 15 to almost none. Today, the U.S. beat China (and Italy, and every other country) for number of coronavirus cases.
Back in February, taking the opportunity to pat himself on the back, Trump told reporters that “when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
One month ago today… pic.twitter.com/QwbikJ7gCy
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 26, 2020
The number of cases did not drop, in fact, they rose. Exponentially.
Perhaps ironically, the United States today reached that new, horrific milestone, exactly one month after President Trump’s prognostication of “close to zero” cases “within a couple of days.”
The stunning news just broke.
“There were 82,404 confirmed cases throughout the country, which is 622 more than China, where the outbreak began,” ABC News reports. “The total number of deaths from the virus in the country was 1,178.”
China is a nation of more than 1.4 billion people. The U.S. has just under 330 million.
The United States now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world. https://t.co/Lytl2cz0Ph pic.twitter.com/1GI7Y3xaFF
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 26, 2020
OPINION
GOP’s Coronavirus Bill Offers Billions in Gov’t. Loans – But Bans Nonprofits Likely Catering to Low-Income People
Senate Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle over the latest coronavirus economic rescue package, but what each party is fighting for reveals what is at the center of their universes.
Democrats are focused on getting money into the hands of the poor and those displaced by “stay at home,” “shelter in place,” and other work stoppages vital to helping halt the pandemic.
Republicans are focused on bailouts and secret slush funds for their corporate BFFs.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, makes clear what the GOP’s motivation is – and goes so far as to call it “graft.”
Why might Republicans be using the Coronavirus as cover to funnel billions to corporations? That’s an easy one: Republicans are about to lose power, big time. So they’re buying insurance policies w/corporate America so they can land positions as lobbyists & board members. #graft https://t.co/nctfsN63X4
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 22, 2020
And now we learn the GOP is once again waging war against the poor during a time that their lives are hardest hit. And they’re serving two of their masters by using their coronavirus package to wage a culture war as well.
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent writes there’s a “hidden” provision “in the massive stimulus bill, which was drafted by Senate Republicans.”
The GOP bill offers $350 billion in small business loans to businesses if they don’t lay off their workers.
But there’s a catch.
Those loans exclude “nonprofits receiving Medicaid expenditures.” In other words, organizations like Planned Parenthood.
If that weren’t bad enough (it is – Planned Parenthood is vital now more than ever) it goes further than that, as Sargent reveals.
“Democratic aides believe this language would exclude from eligibility for this funding a big range of other nonprofits that get Medicaid funding, such as home and community-based disability providers; community-based nursing homes, mental health providers and health centers; group homes for the disabled; and even rape crisis centers.”
The legislation, if passed as is, could harm tens of millions of people, according to Mara Youdelman, the managing attorney of the National Health Law Program’s D.C. office.
“We should be doing everything possible to keep them in businesses, both to help manage the pandemic and to keep people needing routine care healthy and out of overwhelmed hospitals,” Youdelman told Sargent.
OPINION
‘When Is the National Day of Science?’: Trump Blasted After Spreading Lies Then Declaring ‘Today Is a National Day of Prayer’
President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is a more accurate reflection of his positions and beliefs than his White House press briefings. Since the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis the President has made clear he doesn’t believe it is a crisis, has worked to minimize the amount of testing that can be done, and worked to spread falsehoods and outright lies in an attempt to make Americans believe the pandemic is not a massive health emergency. It is.
So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that Sunday morning Trump kicked off the day with a lie. He retweeted this absolutely false claim by his re-election campaign’s national press secretary. No legitimate health expert would oppose testing as many people as possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus, if there were enough tests. But the Trump administration made sure there aren’t.
Thank you! https://t.co/fVGdP2Vxt8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
But McEnay’s tweet isn’t just bluster, it’s a lie.
There are not one million or four million coronavirus tests available, that can be processed. There are tests that don’t work, there are tests the CDC created, sent out, then directed the medical community to not use because they are invalid. Bottom line: The U.S. has reportedly performed less than 20,000 tests as of Saturday.
Closing up the shop for the night. We’re showing 19,066 tests. 2,182 positives. Here are the four states with the largest known outbreaks: WA, NY, CA, MA. pic.twitter.com/LrCchHRS3V
— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 14, 2020
Trump’s next tweet showed what he actually cares about:
Thank you Sara. Keep writing, great talent! https://t.co/ZMYHzicBcR
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
Then he shared this lie. Student loan interest is not being waived, as The New York Times reports. Student loans still have to be paid, and even the amount due isn’t changing. The only difference is the amount of the payment will now, temporarily, be applied to the principal – the amount borrowed – and not to pay off interest accrued. One caveat:
“When borrowers pause their monthly payments because of a hardship — a status known as forbearance — the interest normally continues to pile up until they can start paying again,” the Times notes. “Now, no interest will accrue as long as the waiver is in effect. This is true both for people already in forbearance and for those who may be soon.”
Trump posted several tweets praising Trump, then this one showing the right wing war against Hillary Clinton is thriving:
Great Job by Judicial Watch. Potentially a treasure trove. Too bad you are not given more help, but it will all work out! https://t.co/rTYq9YCj2Q
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
And then, finally, this atrocity:
TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
Given the coronavirus crisis, the intentional mishandling of the pandemic by President Trump, his administration’s daily inept actions making the disaster even worse, and Trump’s politicization of, well, everything, many were furious when he spewed lies, threw partisan grenades, then tried to hide behind a shield of religion – one that he himself constructed.
When is the National Day of Science?
— Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) March 15, 2020
When is National Day of COVID-19 Testing?
— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 15, 2020
How about national day of SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND FUCKIN STATE. I’m a christian and this still angers me. You are not a religious leader, but the leader of a country NOT run by religion. DO YOUR JOB and stop inciting separation of the people during a pandemic. https://t.co/Xnql5lVY7c
— Tori Rito (@torilynne4) March 15, 2020
I’d rather some leadership and responsibility…. https://t.co/jgztdTfU4X
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) March 15, 2020
He sent this tweet 4 minutes after one about Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Yes, pray. https://t.co/4oYd6agsQy
— Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) March 15, 2020
National Day of Science, Reason and Informed Decision-Making still yet to be scheduled. https://t.co/Fm1mOPkbC5
— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 15, 2020
I don’t like people who use their faith to do things they shouldn’t do. Remember when you said that, like a month ago? https://t.co/w5q41urssX
— TLC_Painting (@painting_tlc) March 15, 2020
What about a day of testing?
— David Pakman (@dpakman) March 15, 2020
He really just hit us with “Thoughts and prayers” https://t.co/BgxlV5o5Ma
— Alex (@_alex_joshua) March 15, 2020
Tests, ventilators and competent leadership. That’s what will stop coronavirus NOT prayers.
— Chidi®? (@ChidiNwatu) March 15, 2020
We are all praying that Americans that need to get tested for this deadly virus can a get access to testing kits that @realdonaldtrump has been withholding immediately.
He refused WHO testing kits.
Where are the testing kits he keeps saying will be available by the millions? https://t.co/zCU3YERH81
— Mandy Thornton (@thornton_mandy) March 15, 2020
I pray that medical science and reason prevail over ignorance and selfishness during the coronavirus pandemic. I also pray that we can flatten the curve and save as many Americans who are elderly and with pre-existing conditions as possible.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 15, 2020
Praying won’t get us the COVID-19 testing kits that you promised would be widely available.
You have failed the American people.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès ????? (@larsp2740) March 15, 2020
I pray for a more informed electorate than the one that elected this fucking moron. https://t.co/ELikWiCKlr
— Michael Dobozy (Expert in Social Distancing) (@dobozysaurus) March 15, 2020
Dear GOD,
I want to use this National Day of Prayer, to ask you to get this Charlatan, Impostor, Fake Christian, Heretic & Heathen removed from office. One Way or Another.
He is a Threat to Mankind. https://t.co/PXtt1XZipm
— Julie Pillay (@Julia3131) March 15, 2020
