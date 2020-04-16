OPINION
Columnist Explains How Trump’s Flawed Thinking Makes Him Unfit for a Crisis: ‘His Prefrontal Cortex…Is Entirely Offline’
President Donald Trump has never been able to look at the big picture where coronavirus is concerned. Back in January and February — when coronavirus was ravaging China — he failed to acknowledge that it could viciously attack the United States as well. And even though Trump now acknowledges how deadly coronavirus has become, he is concerned that too much social distancing will hurt the U.S. economy — not realizing that too little social distancing could hurt the U.S. economy a lot more. Journalist Jennifer Senior, in her New York Times column, discusses Trump’s short attention span and how it has affected his views on coronavirus — and a recurring theme in her piece is Trump’s inability to see the big picture.
“From the beginning,” Senior observes, “Donald J. Trump has taken a rather peculiar view of the new coronavirus: if he can’t see the damage it’s doing, it’s not doing any damage.”
According to Senior, that short attention span explains why Trump had no problem with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being slow to issue a stay-at-home order in his state — as well as his desire to reopen the U.S. economy when tests for coronavirus “remain in short supply.” Trump, on April 10, asserted, “You don’t need testing where you have a state with a small number of cases.”
Senior writes, “The hole in this reasoning is not terribly difficult to spot. It’s like offering to use a condom after you’ve already gotten a woman pregnant. Horse-has-left-the-barnism as national policy. Yet this is now the logic for reopening the United States, zip code by zip code.”
Of course, the fact that a state has only a small number of coronavirus cases now doesn’t mean that it won’t have a lot more in the future. No one in the United States died from coronavirus until late February, but it has since killed more than 31,500 people in the U.S., according to researchers at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.
“Executive function is an essential requirement for executive office,” Senior asserts.
She added: “His prefrontal cortex — the very part of the brain that controls executive function, anticipating and regulating and decision-making — is entirely offline.”
Senior asserts, however, that being a conservative Republican doesn’t automatically mean that one approaches coronavirus with a short attention span: she applauds right-wing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for acting quickly in his state. During an interview, the 73-year-old DeWine told Senior, “I’ve spent over 40 years in public office. When I’ve made mistakes, it’s usually because I didn’t have enough information. I didn’t ask enough questions, I didn’t ask the right people, I didn’t drill down deep enough into the facts. That experience was helpful in regard to this.”
The Times journalist concludes her column by lamenting that Trump cannot case a “wide net” when it comes to coronavirus testing and reopening the U.S. economy.
“Now, he wants to reopen the country,” Senior writes. “It’s essential to our economic health, it’s true. But the president refuses to concede there’s a testing problem — and absent testing, it may be hard to get many people to go back outside.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Kellyanne Admits President ‘I Alone Can Fix It’ Can’t on COVID-19 – Blasts Biden for Not Calling Trump ‘To Offer Support’
Kellyanne Conway says former Vice President Joe Biden should be helping President Donald Trump manage the coronavirus pandemic – a crisis made exponentially worse by his own bad decisions and utter mismanagement.
Trump infamously has said about many problems, “I alone can fix it.” He is likely the first U.S. president (not counting George Washington) – at least in modern times – who has not reached out to his predecessor for help or advice. And he attacked Biden, just weeks ago, on how the former Vice President managed the H1N1 influenza virus (aka, “swine flu,”) outbreak and the threat of Ebola. (Fact check: Biden did very well.)
“I think it’s really disappointing to have President Obama’s number two, who apparently doesn’t talk much to him, out there criticizing instead of saying, ‘Hey, here’s what we did that we thought was effective,’” Conway told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday, as The Hill reported.
“Why doesn’t Vice President Biden call the White House today to offer some support? He’s in his bunker in Wilmington,” she said, ignoring the Surgeon General’s direction, and her own words, that everyone should stay at home to stop the spread.
“I have to tell you we’re not talking about politics here at the White House at all. We’re talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie.”
That is false, as numerous reports have made clear President Trump has politicized the coronavirus pandemic. For example, he’s sent medical supplies and equipment to Florida over blue states in an attempt to grab their 29 electoral votes. He’s ordered Vice President Mike Pence to not call Democratic governors, like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer. And he’s laughed at how he punked the press, telling White House aides to watch how media outlets reported on his supposed change of tone.
“I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much more small and so much more shrill and unhelpful and petty than they ever have,” the President’s Senior Counselor told Fox News.
Biden ended up more than happy to offer to call Trump to offer his help.
What did Trump do in return? His campaign tweeted out manipulated audio that makes it sound like Biden called the coronavirus a “hoax” – which he did not.
Biden will call Trump. But chances are President “I alone can fix it” won’t follow his advice.
OPINION
One Month Ago Today Trump Said US Coronavirus Cases Would Soon Be ‘Close to Zero’ – We Just Beat China for the Most Cases
It was exactly one month ago today, February 26, that President Donald Trump proclaimed the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. would soon drop from 15 to almost none. Today, the U.S. beat China (and Italy, and every other country) for number of coronavirus cases.
Back in February, taking the opportunity to pat himself on the back, Trump told reporters that “when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
One month ago today… pic.twitter.com/QwbikJ7gCy
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 26, 2020
The number of cases did not drop, in fact, they rose. Exponentially.
Perhaps ironically, the United States today reached that new, horrific milestone, exactly one month after President Trump’s prognostication of “close to zero” cases “within a couple of days.”
The stunning news just broke.
“There were 82,404 confirmed cases throughout the country, which is 622 more than China, where the outbreak began,” ABC News reports. “The total number of deaths from the virus in the country was 1,178.”
China is a nation of more than 1.4 billion people. The U.S. has just under 330 million.
The United States now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world. https://t.co/Lytl2cz0Ph pic.twitter.com/1GI7Y3xaFF
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 26, 2020
OPINION
GOP’s Coronavirus Bill Offers Billions in Gov’t. Loans – But Bans Nonprofits Likely Catering to Low-Income People
Senate Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle over the latest coronavirus economic rescue package, but what each party is fighting for reveals what is at the center of their universes.
Democrats are focused on getting money into the hands of the poor and those displaced by “stay at home,” “shelter in place,” and other work stoppages vital to helping halt the pandemic.
Republicans are focused on bailouts and secret slush funds for their corporate BFFs.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, makes clear what the GOP’s motivation is – and goes so far as to call it “graft.”
Why might Republicans be using the Coronavirus as cover to funnel billions to corporations? That’s an easy one: Republicans are about to lose power, big time. So they’re buying insurance policies w/corporate America so they can land positions as lobbyists & board members. #graft https://t.co/nctfsN63X4
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 22, 2020
And now we learn the GOP is once again waging war against the poor during a time that their lives are hardest hit. And they’re serving two of their masters by using their coronavirus package to wage a culture war as well.
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent writes there’s a “hidden” provision “in the massive stimulus bill, which was drafted by Senate Republicans.”
The GOP bill offers $350 billion in small business loans to businesses if they don’t lay off their workers.
But there’s a catch.
Those loans exclude “nonprofits receiving Medicaid expenditures.” In other words, organizations like Planned Parenthood.
If that weren’t bad enough (it is – Planned Parenthood is vital now more than ever) it goes further than that, as Sargent reveals.
“Democratic aides believe this language would exclude from eligibility for this funding a big range of other nonprofits that get Medicaid funding, such as home and community-based disability providers; community-based nursing homes, mental health providers and health centers; group homes for the disabled; and even rape crisis centers.”
The legislation, if passed as is, could harm tens of millions of people, according to Mara Youdelman, the managing attorney of the National Health Law Program’s D.C. office.
“We should be doing everything possible to keep them in businesses, both to help manage the pandemic and to keep people needing routine care healthy and out of overwhelmed hospitals,” Youdelman told Sargent.
Trending
- MOCKING DEMOCRACY1 day ago
Kentucky Republicans Celebrate After Making It More Difficult for People to Vote During Coronavirus Crisis
- HOW IS THIS FOR REAL?3 days ago
‘Rage Against The Poor’: Americans Mock Trump’s New ‘Council to Reopen America Panel’
- NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES2 days ago
Watch: CNN Reporter Tells Trump ‘That Is Not True – Who Told You That?’ When He Declares ‘Total Authority’
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
‘My First Calling Is to My Savior’: Pompeo Brags He Is Using Role of Secretary of State to Evangelize World Leaders
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY1 day ago
‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response
- GRIFTERS2 days ago
Mnuchin’s Treasury Dept. Is Letting Banks Seize Coronavirus Relief Checks Up to Full $1200 to Pay Off Debts
- 25A3 days ago
Watch: Trump Declares ‘The Authority of the President Is Total’
- News3 days ago
‘Straight Up North Korea-Style Propaganda’: Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Air Taxpayer-Funded Campaign Ad