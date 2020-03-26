One Month Ago Today Trump Said US Coronavirus Cases Would Soon Be ‘Close to Zero’ – We Just Beat China for the Most Cases

President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is a more accurate reflection of his positions and beliefs than his White House press briefings. Since the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis the President has made clear he doesn’t believe it is a crisis, has worked to minimize the amount of testing that can be done, and worked to spread falsehoods and outright lies in an attempt to make Americans believe the pandemic is not a massive health emergency. It is.

So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that Sunday morning Trump kicked off the day with a lie. He retweeted this absolutely false claim by his re-election campaign’s national press secretary. No legitimate health expert would oppose testing as many people as possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus, if there were enough tests. But the Trump administration made sure there aren’t.

But McEnay’s tweet isn’t just bluster, it’s a lie.

There are not one million or four million coronavirus tests available, that can be processed. There are tests that don’t work, there are tests the CDC created, sent out, then directed the medical community to not use because they are invalid. Bottom line: The U.S. has reportedly performed less than 20,000 tests as of Saturday.

Closing up the shop for the night. We’re showing 19,066 tests. 2,182 positives. Here are the four states with the largest known outbreaks: WA, NY, CA, MA. pic.twitter.com/LrCchHRS3V — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 14, 2020

Trump’s next tweet showed what he actually cares about:

Thank you Sara. Keep writing, great talent! https://t.co/ZMYHzicBcR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Then he shared this lie. Student loan interest is not being waived, as The New York Times reports. Student loans still have to be paid, and even the amount due isn’t changing. The only difference is the amount of the payment will now, temporarily, be applied to the principal – the amount borrowed – and not to pay off interest accrued. One caveat:

“When borrowers pause their monthly payments because of a hardship — a status known as forbearance — the interest normally continues to pile up until they can start paying again,” the Times notes. “Now, no interest will accrue as long as the waiver is in effect. This is true both for people already in forbearance and for those who may be soon.”

Trump posted several tweets praising Trump, then this one showing the right wing war against Hillary Clinton is thriving:

Great Job by Judicial Watch. Potentially a treasure trove. Too bad you are not given more help, but it will all work out! https://t.co/rTYq9YCj2Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

And then, finally, this atrocity:

TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Given the coronavirus crisis, the intentional mishandling of the pandemic by President Trump, his administration’s daily inept actions making the disaster even worse, and Trump’s politicization of, well, everything, many were furious when he spewed lies, threw partisan grenades, then tried to hide behind a shield of religion – one that he himself constructed.

When is the National Day of Science? — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) March 15, 2020

When is National Day of COVID-19 Testing? — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 15, 2020

How about national day of SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND FUCKIN STATE. I’m a christian and this still angers me. You are not a religious leader, but the leader of a country NOT run by religion. DO YOUR JOB and stop inciting separation of the people during a pandemic. https://t.co/Xnql5lVY7c — Tori Rito (@torilynne4) March 15, 2020

I’d rather some leadership and responsibility…. https://t.co/jgztdTfU4X — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) March 15, 2020

He sent this tweet 4 minutes after one about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Yes, pray. https://t.co/4oYd6agsQy — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) March 15, 2020

National Day of Science, Reason and Informed Decision-Making still yet to be scheduled. https://t.co/Fm1mOPkbC5 — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 15, 2020

I don’t like people who use their faith to do things they shouldn’t do. Remember when you said that, like a month ago? https://t.co/w5q41urssX — TLC_Painting (@painting_tlc) March 15, 2020

What about a day of testing? — David Pakman (@dpakman) March 15, 2020

He really just hit us with “Thoughts and prayers” https://t.co/BgxlV5o5Ma — Alex (@_alex_joshua) March 15, 2020

Tests, ventilators and competent leadership. That’s what will stop coronavirus NOT prayers. — Chidi®? (@ChidiNwatu) March 15, 2020

We are all praying that Americans that need to get tested for this deadly virus can a get access to testing kits that @realdonaldtrump has been withholding immediately. He refused WHO testing kits. Where are the testing kits he keeps saying will be available by the millions? https://t.co/zCU3YERH81 — Mandy Thornton (@thornton_mandy) March 15, 2020

I pray that medical science and reason prevail over ignorance and selfishness during the coronavirus pandemic. I also pray that we can flatten the curve and save as many Americans who are elderly and with pre-existing conditions as possible. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 15, 2020

Praying won’t get us the COVID-19 testing kits that you promised would be widely available. You have failed the American people. — Jean L.P. Jaurès ????? (@larsp2740) March 15, 2020

I pray for a more informed electorate than the one that elected this fucking moron. https://t.co/ELikWiCKlr — Michael Dobozy (Expert in Social Distancing) (@dobozysaurus) March 15, 2020