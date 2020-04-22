OPINION
McConnell to States: Drop Dead – GOP Leader Says No ‘Blue State Bailouts’
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is suggesting all 50 states should drop dead, just like former President Gerald Ford infamously said to New York decades ago. The Kentucky Republican fully backed bills giving corporations large and small trillions of dollars in coronavirus bailouts, but now he’s drawing the line.
As Senate Majority Leader throughout the entire Trump administration McConnell fully backed the GOP’s trillions of dollars in tax cuts for the rich, while falsely claiming they would pay for themselves, and proclaiming the ensuing deficits were “not a Republican problem.”
McConnell, meanwhile, has done nothing to rein in this administration’s explosion in spending.
Late last year he also managed to corral “more than $1 billion worth of federal spending and tax breaks to his Kentucky constituents, just in time for Christmas and ahead of a potentially tough reelection campaign.”
But now that states are experiencing probably the largest loss of revenue since the Great Depression and are spending massive amounts to protect front line workers and the citizenry as a whole – in part thanks to the federal government refusing to provide and then out-bidding them of items like face masks and ventilators – the Republican Senate Majority Leader says the well is dry.
And to him the well is very partisan.
McConnell sat down, virtually, presumably, with right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt Wednesday morning, and the topic quickly moved to money for states.
McConnell’s answer?
No.
The 78-year old Kentucky Republican whose net worth in 2018 was estimated at over $34 million, told Hewitt governors “would love to have free money,” and said he’d like the states to declare bankruptcy – which they cannot currently do.
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” the Republican Majority Leader said. “It’s saved some cities, and there’s no good reason for it not to be available. My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”
On his Senate website, a press release calls money for states “Blue State Bailouts,” even though his own very red state is exceedingly poor: “Kentucky is ranked the second most federally dependent state in the nation.”
McConnell also told Hewitt, “I said yesterday we’re going to push the pause button here, because I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments need to be thoroughly evaluated.”
And he decided to frame his answer by attacking state pensions – a topic Hewitt himself introduced for reasons unknown.
“There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations,” said McConnell.
OPINION
Columnist Explains How Trump’s Flawed Thinking Makes Him Unfit for a Crisis: ‘His Prefrontal Cortex…Is Entirely Offline’
President Donald Trump has never been able to look at the big picture where coronavirus is concerned. Back in January and February — when coronavirus was ravaging China — he failed to acknowledge that it could viciously attack the United States as well. And even though Trump now acknowledges how deadly coronavirus has become, he is concerned that too much social distancing will hurt the U.S. economy — not realizing that too little social distancing could hurt the U.S. economy a lot more. Journalist Jennifer Senior, in her New York Times column, discusses Trump’s short attention span and how it has affected his views on coronavirus — and a recurring theme in her piece is Trump’s inability to see the big picture.
“From the beginning,” Senior observes, “Donald J. Trump has taken a rather peculiar view of the new coronavirus: if he can’t see the damage it’s doing, it’s not doing any damage.”
According to Senior, that short attention span explains why Trump had no problem with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being slow to issue a stay-at-home order in his state — as well as his desire to reopen the U.S. economy when tests for coronavirus “remain in short supply.” Trump, on April 10, asserted, “You don’t need testing where you have a state with a small number of cases.”
Senior writes, “The hole in this reasoning is not terribly difficult to spot. It’s like offering to use a condom after you’ve already gotten a woman pregnant. Horse-has-left-the-barnism as national policy. Yet this is now the logic for reopening the United States, zip code by zip code.”
Of course, the fact that a state has only a small number of coronavirus cases now doesn’t mean that it won’t have a lot more in the future. No one in the United States died from coronavirus until late February, but it has since killed more than 31,500 people in the U.S., according to researchers at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.
“Executive function is an essential requirement for executive office,” Senior asserts.
She added: “His prefrontal cortex — the very part of the brain that controls executive function, anticipating and regulating and decision-making — is entirely offline.”
Senior asserts, however, that being a conservative Republican doesn’t automatically mean that one approaches coronavirus with a short attention span: she applauds right-wing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for acting quickly in his state. During an interview, the 73-year-old DeWine told Senior, “I’ve spent over 40 years in public office. When I’ve made mistakes, it’s usually because I didn’t have enough information. I didn’t ask enough questions, I didn’t ask the right people, I didn’t drill down deep enough into the facts. That experience was helpful in regard to this.”
The Times journalist concludes her column by lamenting that Trump cannot case a “wide net” when it comes to coronavirus testing and reopening the U.S. economy.
“Now, he wants to reopen the country,” Senior writes. “It’s essential to our economic health, it’s true. But the president refuses to concede there’s a testing problem — and absent testing, it may be hard to get many people to go back outside.”
OPINION
Kellyanne Admits President ‘I Alone Can Fix It’ Can’t on COVID-19 – Blasts Biden for Not Calling Trump ‘To Offer Support’
Kellyanne Conway says former Vice President Joe Biden should be helping President Donald Trump manage the coronavirus pandemic – a crisis made exponentially worse by his own bad decisions and utter mismanagement.
Trump infamously has said about many problems, “I alone can fix it.” He is likely the first U.S. president (not counting George Washington) – at least in modern times – who has not reached out to his predecessor for help or advice. And he attacked Biden, just weeks ago, on how the former Vice President managed the H1N1 influenza virus (aka, “swine flu,”) outbreak and the threat of Ebola. (Fact check: Biden did very well.)
“I think it’s really disappointing to have President Obama’s number two, who apparently doesn’t talk much to him, out there criticizing instead of saying, ‘Hey, here’s what we did that we thought was effective,’” Conway told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday, as The Hill reported.
“Why doesn’t Vice President Biden call the White House today to offer some support? He’s in his bunker in Wilmington,” she said, ignoring the Surgeon General’s direction, and her own words, that everyone should stay at home to stop the spread.
“I have to tell you we’re not talking about politics here at the White House at all. We’re talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie.”
That is false, as numerous reports have made clear President Trump has politicized the coronavirus pandemic. For example, he’s sent medical supplies and equipment to Florida over blue states in an attempt to grab their 29 electoral votes. He’s ordered Vice President Mike Pence to not call Democratic governors, like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer. And he’s laughed at how he punked the press, telling White House aides to watch how media outlets reported on his supposed change of tone.
“I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much more small and so much more shrill and unhelpful and petty than they ever have,” the President’s Senior Counselor told Fox News.
Biden ended up more than happy to offer to call Trump to offer his help.
What did Trump do in return? His campaign tweeted out manipulated audio that makes it sound like Biden called the coronavirus a “hoax” – which he did not.
Biden will call Trump. But chances are President “I alone can fix it” won’t follow his advice.
OPINION
One Month Ago Today Trump Said US Coronavirus Cases Would Soon Be ‘Close to Zero’ – We Just Beat China for the Most Cases
It was exactly one month ago today, February 26, that President Donald Trump proclaimed the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. would soon drop from 15 to almost none. Today, the U.S. beat China (and Italy, and every other country) for number of coronavirus cases.
Back in February, taking the opportunity to pat himself on the back, Trump told reporters that “when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
One month ago today… pic.twitter.com/QwbikJ7gCy
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 26, 2020
The number of cases did not drop, in fact, they rose. Exponentially.
Perhaps ironically, the United States today reached that new, horrific milestone, exactly one month after President Trump’s prognostication of “close to zero” cases “within a couple of days.”
The stunning news just broke.
“There were 82,404 confirmed cases throughout the country, which is 622 more than China, where the outbreak began,” ABC News reports. “The total number of deaths from the virus in the country was 1,178.”
China is a nation of more than 1.4 billion people. The U.S. has just under 330 million.
The United States now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world. https://t.co/Lytl2cz0Ph pic.twitter.com/1GI7Y3xaFF
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 26, 2020
