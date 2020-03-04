OPINION
It Took Speaker Pelosi Just Hours to Get an $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Bill Passed in the House, Mr. President
The U.S. House of Representatives just passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to help protect Americans from the impending coronavirus pandemic. It took Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to go from a draft of the legislation to passage just four hours.
Early Wednesday afternoon news broke that House and Senate lawmakers had agreed to the legislation, at that point $7.76 billion – or three times what President Donald Trump had proposed, which by all accounts was grossly deficient.
The bill passed in a 415-2 vote, sending a clear message to the White House that there is bipartisan agreement President Donald Trump is not doing anywhere near enough to control the virus, to test for the virus, and to put containment plans in place.
Eleven people in the US. have already died. The CDC has stopped publishing the number of people who have been tested. That number never broke 500.
The bill moves to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.
Meanwhile, here’s what President Trump has been doing during that same time:
OPINION
WH Attorney’s Defense of Trump Debunked and Discredited by Nearly Everyone on Social Media With Readily Available Facts
After three days of House impeachment managers’ brilliant prosecution of President Donald Trump – and “prebuttal” of the arguments the president’s team was expected to make – White House attorneys Saturday morning began their defense of President Trump.
It’s not going well.
Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura (photo) has been making the majority of today’s arguments – they have decided that not enough people will be watching on TV so Saturday’s defense will last not eight but just two hours.
Purpura is not doing a good job – unless his job is to lie to U.S. Senators and the American people.
Republican Senators are likely glad to hear yet again the lies spread on Fox News by the White House and its allies, but the American people know better. They know they are lies, and they were only too happy to discredit and debunk them in real time moments after Purpura uttered them on the Senate floor.
It doesn’t take an expert (or a blue check mark from Twitter) to understand facts in this case. In fact, the House’s delay in transmitting the Articles of Impeachment gave the American people more time to digest what they had learned during the impeachment inquiry.
And the American people are very well versed in what facts are – and what the facts in this case are. The president’s attorneys think they can gaslight the America people. Clearly they are wrong.
Take a look.
Dear Mike Purpura. It was not an actual transcript. That’s what Trump called it. You sir, are already lying.
— Mama Tried Honey (@MamaTriedHoney) January 25, 2020
FACT CHECK: Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer CAUGHT Lying to The US Senate Today. Mike Purpura said: Trump Released The TRANSCRIPT of His July 25th Phone Call with President Zelinsky… FALSE… Trump Has NOT… It’s Hidden in a Secret Server in the White House. https://t.co/n1C4AsGkBu
— Gregory Laan (@GregoryLaan) January 25, 2020
Purpura is once again lying about the public record.
The public record clearly shows that Ukraine did know aid was being withheld as early as late July: https://t.co/PNdq50W3Ue
— The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) January 25, 2020
Just to help out my Senator, Purpura is lying about Ukraine not knowing about the hold on the aid until late August, they knew it weeks before that. @senrobportman
— ?????? (@RichardGJP) January 25, 2020
#AmericansWantWitnesses
Why is Purpura lying with John Roberts sitting behind him?
Ukraine Knew of Aid Freeze in July, Says Ex-Top Official in Kyivhttps://t.co/33zcWz5moH
— Conrad Sieber (@conrad1058) January 25, 2020
They did discuss European burden- sharing and the lack of proof it was a part of the cause. @patcipollone was lying. And Mike Purpura, is lying now it was testified UA checked on the same day of the Ukrainian call.
Here’s what European embassies had to say ?? pic.twitter.com/cLx2wAz2tj
— ????????? ??????? (@TravanderBurse) January 25, 2020
Mike Purpura claims Trump was concerned with corruption in Ukraine. Lie!https://t.co/M5A3RoSPqq
— Love Humanity (@LoveHumanity68) January 25, 2020
Lying, twisting truth, not showing real evidence andbhsing selected video clips of the House Hearings Mike Purpura cynically states that “Ukraine was not even aware of the (illegal) retention of the security aid” until was published an article in Politico, in August. pic.twitter.com/miNNDbrvME
— Gregorio Meraz (@GregorioMeraz1) January 25, 2020
They are lying again. Mike Purpura is saying they should get a gold star for declassifying a call transcript and releasing it when it shouldn’t have been classified in the first place. We live in a republic and the people have a right to know what their government is doing
— angelavigil (@angelavigil) January 25, 2020
Purpura is lying. He selectively played testimony of witnesses who did not have knowledge of Ukraine’s early queries on the aid hold. He will not play the testimony of DoD’s Laura Cooper, who testified that Ukrainians were asking about the delay ON THE DAY OF THE 7/25 CALL.
— Pádraig Ó Séa??a (@poshea) January 25, 2020
Hey Michael Purpura! So funny starting with the parody! Schiff called it didn’t he! Then attacking the republicans own house process that they used during Clinton impeachment. By the way, Sondland linked security assistance and meeting directly to Trump! So you’re lying!!!!
— Laurie Evans (@leraborg) January 25, 2020
Now Purpura is lying about Germany’s contribution of aid to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/lRGfmYyDTt
— John Swinford (@AG2Pearl) January 25, 2020
Ukraine KNEW of the aid freeze in JULY, says ex-top official in Kyiv. So, Purpura is LYING AGAIN. https://t.co/fa15jsdmKV
— Wiseronenow~~#AYFKM Kinda Day (@Wiseronenow) January 25, 2020
It’s not a transcript purpura, it’s merely a call summary. Stop lying.
— ? ? CD ? ? (@Cynthia__Duke) January 25, 2020
Hey Mike Purpura, I point you to Michael Cohen’s testimony about how Donald Trump operates “by speaking in code” like a mob boss: #RemoveTrumpNow #TrumpCrimeFamily https://t.co/EsGVNcXeD7
— Crime Watch (@CrimeWa40534906) January 25, 2020
OPINION
Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 Million Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Exposes Exactly Why She Is Not the Leader America Needs
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a lower-tier presidential candidate with high aspirations, announced she is suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for $50 million after the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said Russia is grooming “somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary” for a third-party run, and reportedly called that person, “a favorite of the Russians” and “totally” a “Russian asset.” It does not appear Clinton ever named Gabbard directly.
“They’re also going to do third-party. I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton had said.
A Clinton spokesperson later did not deny the former Secretary of State and former U.S. Senator was referring to Gabbard.
Gabbard’s explanation for why she is suing Clinton exposes exactly why she is unfit to be president.
“This is my life that we’re talking about here,” The Hill reported Gabbard said on Fox News Thursday night to Tucker Carlson – three months after Clinton’s remarks. “When you have someone as powerful as Hillary Clinton seeking to smear my reputation and essentially implying that I’m a traitor to the country that I love, what she essentially is doing is taking my life away.”
Tulsi Gabbard appears on Tucker Carlson to discuss why she is suing Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/rFTWDV8N0T
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 24, 2020
We know that President Donald Trump would take to Twitter to attack anyone who made disparaging remarks against him, even private citizens, but most politicians would turn the other cheek and ignore the insult. Why dignify it with a response – much less a lawsuit?
What would Congresswoman Gabbard do if a Hillary Clinton, or a Vladimir Putin, or an Emmanuel Macron, or the head of the Republican Party, made similar comments about a President Gabbard? Would the nation have to witness and live through yet another thin-skinned president railing against being called a name, and turning to the courts for support? Haven’t Americans had enough of that already?
Gabbard’s thin-skin not only did not allow her to move on, she felt it appropriate to draw the U.S. Armed Forces into the controversy.
“For me as a soldier, as every service member does, I took an oath of loyalty to our country — the country that I love, willing to put my life on the line for our country — deploying twice to the Middle East to do so,” Gabbard added. She took a similar oath when she became a U.S. Congresswoman, but she had to drag our entire military into her battle.
Gabbard also told NBC News that her lawsuit “should have been for $50 billion.”
“What is your life worth to you? What is your honor and loyalty, your identity worth to you?” Gabbard asked a reporter. “What she has done has very directly attacked who I am as a person.”
Rep. Gabbard on her new $50M lawsuit against Hillary Clinton:
“It should have been for $50B. What is your life worth to you? What is your honor and loyalty, your identity, worth to you?” https://t.co/6jmfdwgnwp pic.twitter.com/UboUB7VBLy
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2020
Again, this happens to politicians – and certainly presidents – daily.
In fact, after Clinton’s remarks became public, Gabbard attacked Clinton, calling her “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.”
Clinton did not sue Gabbard.
No one likes to be smeared, whether or not the allegations are true. When you’re a prominent elected official, it comes with the job. Turning the other cheek, moving on, and being the bigger person is the sign of a good leader, a strong leader, a leader who shows good judgment and has the perspective to focus on what’s really important to those she or he is serving. Gabbard has exposed she is not that leader.
RELATED STORIES:
New Poll Shows Which Candidates Would Make Democratic Primary Voters Most – and Least – ‘Disappointed’ if They Won
‘Malevolent Kraken’: Tulsi Gabbard Mocked After Attacking Hillary Clinton Over Claim Russia Is Grooming a Woman Democrat
‘This Is a Real Warning’: Ex-Campaign Aide Bluntly States Clinton Didn’t Go Far Enough Criticizing Tulsi Gabbard
OPINION
Devastating Poll Destroys Trump on Syria and Proves Even GOP Voters Will Turn Against Him When Republicans Speak Out
A just-released USA Today/IPSOS poll may be a turning point for the Trump presidency – and could show Republican Senators they can vote to convict Trump, remove him from office, and keep their jobs.
More than half of Americans (54%) said President Trump’s withdrawing U.S. troops from northern Syria “is damaging the U.S.’ reputation as a trusted ally.”
That 54% includes 72% of Democrats, 50% of Independents, and 44% of Republicans. Just 36% of Republicans disagreed.
A whopping three out of four Americans who are familiar with the news of Trump withdrawing the troops said the U.S. has “an obligation to protect the Kurds, who fought alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.” Even among those not familiar with the news, 61% agreed.
Trump’s rash withdrawal of U.S. troops received wide condemnation, even among top Republicans who have blindly supported this president. It may prove to be one of the singular decisions most damaging to his presidency.
But condemnation by Republican lawmakers is critical in shaping opinions of GOP voters, as this poll suggests.
“The decision to pull troops from Syria was harshly criticized by Democrats as well as some Republicans, including Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C),” The Hill notes.
And given the grotesque corruption, law-breaking, self-dealing, and sheer destruction the Trump administration has engaged in, it’s time Republican lawmakers step up or quit.
