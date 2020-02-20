Connect with us

Trump Confidant Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months After Judge Spends Hours Ensuring President Has No Room to Interfere

Judge: Stone’s Obstruction of House Intel Russia Probe ‘Led to an Inaccurate, Incomplete and Incorrect Report’

Trump confidant and former campaign advisor Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve 40 months in jail after Judge Amy Berman Jackson passed judgment on actions of the self described “dirty trickster,” “mendacious windbag,” and political fixer. Stone was convicted last year of lying to Congress, obstructing Congress, and witness tampering.

Judge Jackson spent three hours examining both the defense and the prosecution’s arguments and requests and went over each of the seven felony counts for which Stone was convicted. She clearly explained her reasoning in a precise manner, as reporters in the court revealed. She has left President Trump with zero room to cry her sentence is unfair.

Politico’s Darren Samuelsohn reports out a this damning bombshell:

Judge Jackson appears to have ignored Attorney General Barr’s efforts to get a reduced sentence for Stone. As Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman reports, the DOJ’s attorney has backed off Barr’s revised recommendation of a reduced sentence entirely:

She also dismissed Barr’s claim that the threat Stone made to Randy Credico should not be considered since he said it did not bother him. Federal guidelines allow for an “enhancement” to the sentence to be added for the threat.

Politico Senior Legal Affairs Contributor Josh Gerstein reports “Jackson says she’s applying the enhancement. She doesn’t seem to think it is a close call.”

 

Judge Jackson also made clear Stone will pay for his post-sentencing actions:

Stone’s attorneys asked for leniency.

Stone is just one of many Trump associates who have been convicted in connection with the Mueller investigation, as the Washington Post noted, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos..

