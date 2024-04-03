News
Jack Smith’s ‘Blistering’ Response to Judge Cannon Could ‘Remove Her From the Case’: Experts
Special Counsel Jack Smith in a near-midnight filing Tuesday responded to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s request to “engage with” two possible scenarios for jury instructions in the Espionage Act case against Donald Trump even before she has set a trial date.
Legal experts say Smith had no choice but to respond as strongly as he did given Judge Cannon’s proposed jury instructions are – they and Smith say – ““fundamentally flawed,” and based on a misinterpretation of law. Some noted if the case were to go to trial under a false legal theory held by the judge, the Special Counsel could not appeal any possible “not guilty” verdict.
“It’s unusual for [federal] prosecutors to be this aggressive with a judge & well warranted here. She left them with no other choice,” observes professor of law, MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “The Special Counsel cites law from the 11th Circuit’s sister circuit, the Fifth, that lets them bring a writ of mandamus asking the appellate court to correct a district judge’s decision to use a clearly erroneous jury instruction that could lead to acquittal.”
4/The Special Counsel cites law from the 11th Circuit’s sister circuit, the Fifth, that lets them bring a writ of mandamus asking the appellate court to correct a district judge’s decision to use a clearly erroneous jury instruction that could lead to acquittal. pic.twitter.com/IlzFSn3Vf4
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 3, 2024
Vance also says Smith had to “spoon feed” Judge Cannon.
5/Smith spoon feeds the Judge the law, giving her the opportunity to get it right even at this late date. If she doesn’t, expect the 11th Cir to bench slap her when he appeals in a way that makes last year’s decision look mild (& they weren’t) pic.twitter.com/TmLZun6mew
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 3, 2024
MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says acquittal is Cannon’s goal: “In a new court filing, Jack Smith goes directly after Judge Cannon’s lawless proposed jury instructions. And he threatens to appeal (mandamus) her. He’s right – Cannon is trying to nefariously orchestrate an acquittal for Trump.”
In his filing Smith threatened he would go over Cannon’s head to ask the higher court rule against her, to avoid a faulty acquittal.
“In Jack Smith’s blistering filing yesterday on Judge Cannon’s aberrant proposed jury instructions, Jack tells her she ‘must’ rule ‘promptly’ so he can weigh appellate options,” writes Lawfare senior editor Roger Parloff.
“Extraordinary late night filing by Special Counsel Smith sets forth how Judge Aileen Cannon could doom the prosecution by delaying ruling on her legally flawed jury instructions until after the trial starts (when Double Jeopardy attaches) thus depriving prosecution of any ability to cure,” writes former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu.
The Special Counsel’s Office “team explicitly states that this kind of scenario is what a writ of mandamus exists to address – implicitly warning Cannon that they view her position as not only indefensibly flawed legally but saying the quiet part aloud that that they are on to the possibility that the timing of her ruling could be substantively fatal to successful prosecution of Trump – ever,” he continued. “Now the question becomes whether Judge Cannon will quickly rule or delay further.”
National security attorney Brad Moss says, “Jack Smith puts Cannon on notice that he has had enough with his weird game,” apparently referring to Trump’s legal strategy of invoking the Presidential Records Act as a defense. “The PRA angle is a question of law, not fact, and if she believes Trump’s PRA defense she should grant his motion and let Smith take this to the 11th circuit already.”
“Oh,” Moss adds, “and they make clear Tom Fitton [i]s the source of Trump’s ridiculous legal theories, as all the reporting made clear ages ago.”
Fitton is conservative activist Tom Fitton, who is not an attorney but a right-wing pro-Trump activist, president of Judicial Watch, and reportedly a member of the far-right Council for National Policy.
Former federal prosecutor Randall Eliason, who teaches white collar crime law at The George Washington University Law School adds more insight into the Fitton connection.
“One interesting thing in this pleading is the history of how the bogus defense that these were personal records Trump was allowed to keep was invented by Judicial Watch and shared in a Tweet w/ Trump, who then adopted it even though his own people said it was wrong.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney sums up Smith’s filing.
“Prosecutors are emphatic: Trump’s treatment of presidential/personal records is both a ‘fiction’ he invented belatedly (at urging of Tom Fitton) to justify keeping records he was plainly not authorized to have,” Cheney writes. “And whether he designated them ‘personal’ is irrelevant.”
MSNBC host and legal contributor Katie Phang writes, “Judge Cannon has been given fair warning over and over again by Special Counsel Jack Smith. I guess some folks have to learn the hard way.”
NYU Law professor, MSNBC legal analyst, and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissman, suggesting a three strikes rule, says Judge Cannon could be removed from the case. He writes that if Smith’s motion “gets to the 11th Circuit, it will both reverse Cannon again — AND I think it will remove her from the case- 3 reversals is more than enough for this inexperienced judge, who gets the law wrong and always in Trump’s favor.”
Buttigieg Schools Fox News Reporter Upset Biden Is ‘Shoving’ EVs ‘Down Consumers’ Throats’
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg explained why President Joe Biden is enthusiastically pushing for more electric vehicles, and it’s not just for environmental reasons.
Fox News’ John Roberts, talking about Tesla’s deep sales plunge, on Tuesday noted the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s “sales fell 8.5% the first quarter of this year, Ford this week is laying off two-thirds of its workforce at the F-150 Electric Lightning plant. It’s also scaling back a battery production facility because of sagging sales. EV sales are nowhere near what this president wanted or expected, yet the administration continues to shove them down consumers’ throats. Why?”
“Well, let’s be clear,” Buttigieg responded. “Consumers have wanted and purchased more EVs every single year than the year before. And you know, Tesla is facing more competition as GM and Ford and Stellantis and other competitive players start to make sure they get a piece of the EV market.”
“Let’s be clear that the automotive sector is moving toward EVs, and we can’t pretend otherwise,” the Secretary continued. “Sometimes when these debates happen, I feel like it’s the early 2000s and I’m talking to some people who think that we can just have landline phones forever. The reality is that the automotive sector is moving toward EVs, and the U.S. can either fall behind China or we can claim the lead.”
“President Biden wants to make sure that those EVs are made in America, especially again, as more Americans choose EVs every single year than the year before. We’ve got to make sure that those are made on American soil in places like Northern Indiana where I grew up. Places like Michigan where I live right now. During the Trump administration, China was really able to build an advantage in the EV market, obviously not because there are big environmental silver in China, but just because that’s the economically smart play. We’ve been working to make sure that that advantage comes back onto American soil.”
Watch below or at this link.
Pete Buttigieg on Fox News on EVs: “Sometimes when these debates happen, I feel like it’s the early 2000s and I’m talking to people who think we can just have landline phones forever.” pic.twitter.com/zrJHsaxjz4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2024
‘Says You!’: Kirby Smacks Down Doocy
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby blasted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and Speaker Mike Johnson over the bipartisan border security bill that includes Ukraine aid. The legislation has been “languishing” for months, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage his illegal war and Ukraine’s access to weapons continues to diminish.
Nearly two weeks ago The Washington Post reported, “In recent weeks, Ukraine’s troops have lost ground in the east, as they struggle with dwindling numbers of shells, bullets and even soldiers. And the situation could soon become much worse. U.S. intelligence has predicted that Ukraine may run out air defense missiles by the end of the month.”
During Tuesday’s White House daily press briefing, referring to the border bill, Doocy told Admiral Kirby, “Everybody in this room knows that the bill that you guys keep talking about as a solution is dead at the moment.”
“Says you,” Kirby shot back. “It doesn’t need to be dead, does it?”
“The bill’s dead,” Doocy insisted.
“Says you!” Kirby replied
“When’s the vote?” Doocy demanded.
“You ask Speaker Johnson that. It doesn’t need to be –”
Doocy lamented there are “real problems at the border while that bill just languishes, right? The chief of the Border Patrol is saying, 140,000 got aways, if we don’t know who is coming into our country and we don’t know what their intent is, that is a threat. Does President Biden agree?”
“The President absolutely believes that along that border we do have significant national security concerns that have to be met,” Kirby replied. “But you said something really good in your question that I loved, that while these concerns are going on the bill ‘languishes.’ So what’s needed? It’s not, it’s not anything more from the President. What’s needed is for Speaker Johnson to do his job and get that thing on the floor. Let’s get it voted on. They had a chance and decided not to act because certain people in House Republican world wanted a problem rather than a solution.”
Not satisfied, Doocy continued.
“As the person in charge of preventing a terrorist attack in the homeland, does President Biden think that some of these border crossers could be in the United States right now plotting a terrorist attack?” Doocy asked.
“The President’s confident that throughout the interagency, DHS, intelligence community,” Kirby said, “that we’re doing everything we can to be as vigilant as we can to ensure the safety and security of the American people here at home.”
Earlier, Kirby told Doocy, “Peter, to folks that are concerned about border security, the President would be the first one to stand up here and say he agrees that the border does need some security capabilities, that we do need more border patrol agents. And all that has to happen is for the Speaker to do his job.”
Watch below or at this link.
White House’s John Kirby schools Fox News’ Peter Doocy.
Doocy: “Everybody in this room knows that the bill that you guys keep talking about as a solution is dead.”
Kirby: “Says you. It doesn’t need to be dead, does it?”pic.twitter.com/NHTnjnrJyn
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 2, 2024
GOP Bill Would Require Blood Donor’s COVID Vaccination Status Disclosure
A Louisiana Republican state lawmaker wants to require anyone in the state donating blood to disclose their COVID vaccination status, and wants to allow blood donation recipients to be given a choice of blood from donors who have or have not been vaccinated against the deadly virus.
The CDC says “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of millions of people in the United States received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
State Rep. Peter Egan, a freshman GOP lawmaker, has said he has a “background in healthcare,” including as a hospital administrator.
On Monday as reported by the Louisiana Illuminator’s Piper Hutchinson, Egan filed HB 822. The bill reads: “Any person who collects human blood donations for the purpose of providing blood for human blood transfusion shall require blood donors to disclose whether the blood donor has received a COVID-19 vaccine or a messenger ribonucleic acid vaccine during the donor’s lifetime.”
Louisiana is not the only state in the country with a bill requiring vaccination status disclosure. Similar bills have been introduced in Illinois, Rhode Island, and Wyoming. An Alaska bill adds a penalty of a fine up to $1000, up to six months in jail, or both.
“Amid vaccine skepticism and blood shortages, House Bill 115 would require asking the COVID-19/mRNA vaccine status of blood donors, providing some patients a choice to use blood from the unvaccinated,” Wyoming’s WyoFile reported in February. “House Bill 115 – Donated blood-mRNA disclosure dictates that this decision would only apply in non-emergency situations, but the bill is part of a movement in the U.S. to give patients opposed to COVID vaccines an option.”
The news outlet notes, “multiple blood transfusion groups and the FDA say there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines harm people via blood transfusions.”
The sponsor of the Wyoming bill, Republican Rep. Sarah Penn, told WyoFile, “Many have strived to keep their bodies free of this technology.”
In Kentucky, Republican state Rep. Jennifer Henson Decker’s bill, HB 163, requires disclosure of COVID vaccination status and the name of the COVID vaccine manufacturer. It also requires a two-week waiting period after being vaccinated, and requires the blood tested for “COVID-19 antibodies, evidence of lipid nanoparticles, and spike protein.”
Last year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement “advising consumers and health care providers that directed blood donations requested for certain donor characteristics (e.g., vaccination status, gender, sexual orientation, religion) lack scientific support and to be cautious about websites that offer memberships for delivery of blood and blood components from individuals who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.”
And in February the Red Cross published a fact check: “You can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”
In the United States over 1.2 million have died from COVID-19, while studies suggest that number could be much higher.
The title of this article has been updated to clarify blood donor.
