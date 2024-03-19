News
‘Bizarre’ Order Warrants Judge Cannon’s Removal: Experts
Legal experts are urging Special Counsel Jack Smith to file for the removal of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, calling her recent order in the Trump Espionage Act/classified documents case “bizarre,” “legal inanity,” and saying it is an inaccurate interpretation of the law.
Judge Cannon “issued an unusual order late Monday regarding jury instructions at the end of the trial — even though she has not yet ruled on when the trial will be held, or a host of other issues,” The Washington Post reports. The paper adds that she “instructed lawyers to file proposed jury instructions by April 2 on two topics that are related to defense motions to have the indictment dismissed outright.”
Calling her order an “ultimatum,” The Daily Beast‘s Jose Pagliery explains, “as she has done repeatedly, Cannon used this otherwise innocuous legal step as yet another way to swing the case wildly in favor of the man who appointed her while he was president.”
“Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith must now choose whether to allow jurors at the upcoming criminal trial to peruse the many classified records found at the former president’s South Florida mansion or give jurors instructions that would effectively order them to acquit him.”
“Alternatively, Smith could appeal to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, where more experienced judges have already overturned Cannon and reined her in. But doing that will only further delay a trial that’s at least three months behind schedule, entirely by the judge’s own design,” The Daily Beast adds.
Diving a bit further into Cannon’s order, Pagliery adds: “Cannon’s evening order alerted federal prosecutors and Trump’s legal team that they ‘must engage with the following competing scenarios’ when considering whether Trump can be charged with ‘unauthorized possession’: Either ‘a jury is permitted to examine’ every record a former president swipes and claims as ‘personal’ to determine whether it is, or jurors must be told that ‘a president has sole authority… to categorize records as personal or presidential during his/her presidency.'”
Some in the legal community are vociferously denouncing Judge Cannon’s order.
Professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, usually reserved in her commentary, called Cannon’s order “two pages of crazy stemming from the Judge’s apparent inability to tell Trump no when it comes to his argument that he turned the nation’s secrets into his personal records by designating them as such under the Presidential Records Act.”
She writes that each of Cannon’s “two ‘legal scenarios’ … seems to assume that the Presidential Records Act gives Trump the ability to morph national secrets into personal papers.”
“Her two scenarios involve two different ways the Presidential Records Act could help Trump out, but they’re both wrong,” Vance says, noting that “Judge Cannon misses the fact that these items were government property, not Trump’s personal possessions.”
Attorney George Conway, who has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and received a unanimous ruling, called Cannon’s order, “the most bizarre order I’ve ever seen issued by a federal judge. What makes that all the more amazing is that the second and third most bizarre orders I’ve ever seen in federal court were also issued by Judge Cannon in this case.”
He later called for Cannon’s removal:
“Okay, I’ve seen enough. Not only should Aileen Cannon not be sitting on this case, but she should not be sitting on the federal bench at all. This is utterly nuts.”
Professor of law and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann says Cannon’s order should be the last straw:
“This is the kind of legal inanity that could lead Jack Smith to seek to mandamus Judge Cannon- ie to get the 11th Circuit appeals court to hear this and reverse her for the third time- which could also be the proverbial three strikes and you’re out.”
Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe, a top constitutional law scholar, agreed, responding to Weissmann: “This is outrageous. It’s what the writ of mandamus is there for.”
Minutes later, Tribe also wrote: “OMG! Judge Cannon clearly cannot be permitted to preside over this case. Whether she should be removed from the federal judiciary altogether is another matter. She probably should. Her ruling makes utter nonsense of the Presidential Records Act.”
CNN legal analyst and former U.S. Ambassador Norm Eisen, who served as the House Judiciary Committee’s co-counsel during the first trump impeachment, served up an analysis of Cannon’s order.
“Cannon seems inclined to push the case to trial but is basically asking if she can stack the deck so Trump wins,” he writes.
And he says the Special Counsel can use this to have her removed:
“If she persists in this course, special counsel Jack Smith can & will go to the 11th Circuit And while he is there, this & several other recent (threatened) blunders give him ammo to have her reversed & removed.”
Former federal prosecutor Alan Lieberman declares: “Smith must petition the 11th Circuit to remove her.”
McConnell Rips Johnson Again Over Ukraine
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is again taking GOP Speaker Mike Johnson to the woodshed – although this time not by name – for refusing to put on the floor for a vote the Senate’s bipartisan bill that would provide critical aid to Ukraine. Some political experts have said the legislation would easily pass by a wide margin, and others have blasted the Speaker for his refusal, noting his history as a backbencher of voting against supporting Ukraine.
One week ago McConnell told reporters, “I want to encourage the Speaker again to allow a vote – let the House speak” on the Senate’s Ukraine aid bill.
More than a month ago, on February 13, the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package, known as the national security supplemental, with funding for Ukraine and Israel. As soon as it passed Johnson made clear it would not see a vote in the House. Donald Trump opposes the legislation.
“The foreign aid package includes billions of dollars to support Ukraine and for security assistance for Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities,” CNN reported at the time. The vote was 70-29, and included 22 Republicans, among them, McConnell.
“Every day that the national security supplemental stands as a Senate-passed bill and not a law is the day that America’s adversaries smile,” McConnell declared in a five-minute speech Tuesday on the Senate floor (video below). “The decision before Congress both in annual appropriations as well as the supplemental are about more than Ukraine or Israel. They are about whether America has the will to defend our interests and uphold our influence.”
Punchbowl News senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio called McConnell’s remarks an “implicit jab at Johnson — though not by name.”
McConnell also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “on track to pass Joseph Stalin as the longest ruling despot in modern Russian history.”
“For the past two years, Putin has sacrifice tens of thousands of his countrymen on the altar of an obscene neo-Soviet fantasy of Stalinist empire building. The human cost of Russia’s war progression to Russians and Ukrainians alike is truly treacherous.”
He also noted that “former Russian President Medvedev laid out exactly how Putin intends for his lawless conquest to end. Here’s what he said: The entire territory of Ukraine is the territory of the Russian Federation. As he sees it Ukraine’s complete and unconditional surrender, full demilitarization and reparations to Russia will help forge a benevolent consensus of peace.”
McConnell added that “Putin and his allies are emboldened precisely because the West is hesitating, because America is hesitating. They’re spelling out their true intentions because they sense that we might not have the resolve to actually resist them. Here’s the truth. Russia is playing for keeps. It’s set on subjugating its sovereign democracy. Whole hog. There is every reason to believe the war ends with a negotiated outcome, most wars do. But it’s absurd and self defeating to insist on negotiations without preparing Ukraine to operate from a position of strength. Whether or when Putin ever decides to turn from his bid for total conquest to the negotiating table, it will be lethal Western assistance that determines what comes next.”
“That is why Congress does need to influence the eventual outcome of the conflict. What we do will determine whether an administration that wants to facilitate negotiations has the leverage to produce terms favorable to America and our allies. Our next move will either reaffirm America’s global influence, or kneecap both Washington and Kyiv.”
“If Congress does its job, it’ll be American weapons in Ukrainian hands, and stronger forces and intense industrial capacity. here at home that determines what conclusions the world draws from the first major landmark in Europe since 1945.”
Watch below or at this link.
‘Target on the Back of Every Brown Person’: SCOTUS Slammed for ‘Show Me Your Papers’ Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Biden administration emergency request and is allowing the State of Texas to enforce Governor Greg Abbott’s new anti-immigrant law that some say is largely similar to Arizona’s highly-controversial “show me your papers” law. SCOTUS struck down Arizona’s SB 1070 a dozen years ago, and a lower court has already ruled the Texas law is likely unconstitutional.
Calling it “one of the nation’s harshest immigration laws,” The Washington Post reports the “divided decision was preliminary and urged a lower court to quickly decide whether to allow the law to remain in effect while appeals continue. That approach drew dissent from the three liberal justices, two of whom said the majority was inviting ‘further chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement.'”
SB 4 allows “Texas police to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border,” The Texas Tribune reports, noting in an explainer that the law allows people to “be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a punishment of up to six months in jail. For subsequent offenses, the person could be charged with a second-degree felony and face up to 20 years in prison.”
“Immigration advocacy organizations and the Department of Justice say the law encroaches on the federal government’s sole authority over immigration and will lead to racial profiling by police.”
Former Dept. of Homeland Security Deputy General Counsel Tom Jawetz, now a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP), took Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh to task, saying they “ben[t] over backwards to explain they are absolutely not evaluating the likelihood that Texas will succeed in appealing the order enjoining SB4.”
“They know it’s illegal. Not a hard call. I expect both of them–and maybe Roberts–ultimately will rule that way.”
Hope Border Institute executive director Dylan Corbett, wrote: “SCOTUS is greenlighting SB4, Texas’ extra-constitutional immigration regime, transparently fueled by dehumanizing xenophobia and disregard for federal and international law. All Texans are less safe today because the state will weaponize law enforcement against local communities.”
Sawyer Hackett, a Democratic strategist and senior advisor to Obama Cabinet Secretary Julián Castro, also blasted the decision.
“Incredible. One day after extending the injunction on SB4, the Supreme Court is now allowing the blatantly unconstitutional ‘show me your papers’ law to be enforced while litigation continues.”
“The Supreme Court just put a target on the back of every brown person in Texas,” Hackett warned, as he pointed to a portion of the dissent:
Incredible. One day after extending the injunction on SB4, the Supreme Court is now allowing the blatantly unconstitutional “show me your papers” law to be enforced while litigation continues.
The Supreme Court just put a target on the back of every brown person in Texas. pic.twitter.com/LNkx42e2my
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 19, 2024
He also pointed out that the Supreme Court overturned Arizona’s anti-immigrant law, and asked, “How the hell does [Chief Justice] John Roberts square his decision not to dissent with his concurrence in Arizona v. U.S.?”
“This Court is losing all legitimacy,” Hackett laments.
How the hell does John Roberts square his decision not to dissent with his concurrence in Arizona v. U.S.?
This Court is losing all legitimacy. pic.twitter.com/uRtTOnMyRb
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 19, 2024
Hackett believes this is an issue Democrats should take on, and noted the Biden administration just hours ago launched “Latinos con Biden-Harris.”
“Democrats have a big opportunity to pick a fight on SB4,” he writes. “The Supreme Court just gave Texas its blessing to arrest, detain, and deport ANYONE suspected of being undocumented. They’ve put a target on the back of every brown person in the state.”
“It’s cruel. It’s dangerous. It’s unconstitutional. And it’s political overreach. Latino voters need to see Dems go to the mat to defend people who look like them from this insanity. It’s also a critical part of exposing the Court’s massive legitimacy crisis,” he says.
“My advice to Dems: pick the damn fight,” Hackett concludes.
American Immigration Council policy director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick also blasted the decision.
“Beginning this moment, Texas law enforcement officers can arrest any person in the state they believe crossed illegally,” he writes. “And judges can now order people to walk back into Mexico at threat of 20 years in prison if they don’t—even if the person has federal permission to be here.”
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) warns, “Today’s decision by #SCOTUS gives the green light to Texas to racially profile & harass Brown communities across our state while #SB4 makes its way through the courts. No one deserves to live in fear. We must not back down until this anti-immigrant law is gone once & for all.”
Ramaswamy Eyed for Homeland Security Head if Trump Re-Elected: Report
Vivek Ramaswamy, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur, hedge fund investment partner, and former GOP presidential candidate, will not be Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate but could be his nominee to head the Dept. of Homeland Security despite having few qualifications for the job and having promoted dangerous and racist conspiracy theories.
“Why am I the only person, on the stage at least,” Ramaswamy said at an RNC debate in December, “who can say that January 6 now does look like it was an inside job; that the government lied to us for 20 years about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11; that the ‘great replacement’ theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform; that the 2020 election was indeed stolen by big tech; that the 2016 election, the one that Trump won for sure, was also one that was stolen from him by the National Security Establishment that actually put out the Trump-Russia collusion hoax that they knew was false?”
Vivek Ramaswamy declares that “January 6th now does look like it was an inside job” and “that the Great Replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.” pic.twitter.com/8wyXdOAsS0
— The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2023
Bloomberg News reports that “Trump personally told Ramaswamy he won’t be his vice presidential pick, according to people briefed on the discussion, but is considering him for posts including Homeland Security secretary. Some Trump allies see Ramaswamy as ideal for the job because they say he excels at public speaking and, as an Indian-American son of an immigrant, could neutralize criticism of sweeping immigration restrictions.”
The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security was created two decades ago as a massive umbrella of approximately two dozen agencies and offices of the federal government in response to the 9/11 terror attacks. It is now “the third largest Cabinet agency, with a workforce of 260,000 dedicated professionals who have more direct contact with the American public daily than any other federal government agency,” according to the DHS website.
Were the American people to return Trump to the White House as President, and should he nominate and have Ramaswamy confirmed to head DHS, he would be in charge of a tremendous network of law enforcement, security, intelligence, and protection agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Other agencies under DHS include: Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, Office of Homeland Security Situational Awareness, Office for State and Local Law Enforcement, Science and Technology Directorate, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.
“Loyalty, ideological compatibility and perceived electoral power are the metrics by which Trump is evaluating possible picks, according to people familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity,” Bloomberg noted.
Watch the video above or at this link.
