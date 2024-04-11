News
Trump Focuses on Another Federal Judge – This Time Defending ‘Impartial’ Aileen Cannon
Donald Trump’s long history of targeting judges took a rare turn on Thursday when the four-times indicted ex-president praised and defended U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed and who is overseeing Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Espionage Act, national security, and classified documents case against him.
On his Truth Social platform Trump baselessly accused President Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Special Counsel Smith of trying “to illegally intimidate and harass respected Federal Judge Aileen Cannon.” He also alleged Garland and Smith are calling Cannon “terrible names, wrongfully threatening her with Impeachment, and disrespecting her,” while Trump deemed her “fair and impartial.”
“These Persecutors are using Third World tactics in a corrupt ploy to ‘play the ref,'” Trump wrote, as he decried the “Weaponization of Law Enforcement, the Harassment of Fair Judges, and rampant Election Interference.”
On Friday Trump will hold a joint press conference on “election integrity” at his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort with embattled Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
Trump previously has praised Judge Cannon”s actions in his case, calling her “a brilliant and courageous Judge whose words of wisdom rang true throughout our Nation,” as USA Today reported earlier this month.
The paper also pointed out Judge Cannon has been overruled twice by a higher court in the Trump case, including in a scathing rebuke which came from a three-judge 11th Circuit panel. Two of the three judges had been appointed by Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review the overturning of one of those decisions.
Cannon has also been rebuked by numerous legal experts and commentators.
Attorney and Sirius XM host Dean Obeidallah last week wrote: “The conduct of Trump owned Judge Aileen Cannon in Trump’s Espionage case is what judicial corruption looks like. She’s giving him special treatment in hope he wins in 2024 and in exchange Trump puts her on US Supreme Court or US Court of Appeals. The Court of Appeals should swiftly remove her from case.”
MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor of 30 years, on Monday wrote, “Judge Cannon isn’t even trying to hide her special treatment of Trump. Just look at her two-page pamphlet (I can’t call it ‘ruling’), in which she reserves her right to dismiss the charges during the trial, at which point Jack Smith CAN’T APPEAL!”
On Saturday Kirschner had called her biased and called for her removal from the case.
Watch below or at this link.
Once again, Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s bias is showing. The only way the American people will ever be able to have confidence in the outcome of the Florida prosecution is if a motion to remove her is filed, litigated & decided by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. #BJM pic.twitter.com/oJJxr0mxky
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 6, 2024
News
Pro-Trump RFK Jr. Campaign Staff Member Fired for ‘Misrepresentation’: Report
Rita Palma, a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential campaign New York State staffer and pro-Trump election denier who attended the pre-insurrection January 6, 2021 rally, has been terminated for “misrepresentation,” according to multiple news outlets and the campaign.
Palma made headlines earlier this week when unearthed video of her promoting a plan to “get rid” of President Joe Biden to help elect Donald Trump went viral.
Palma was identified as the campaign’s New York State director, but RFK Jr.’s national campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, on social media claimed Palma is “a ballot access consultant” and distanced the campaign from Palma’s remarks, saying she was “speaking as a private citizen and her statements in no way reflect campaign strategy.”
Fox Kennedy, CNN reports, “said on Wednesday that New York campaign staff member Rita Palma was fired after she told GOP voters in a meeting last week that preventing President Joe Biden’s victory was her ‘number one priority’ and encouraged them to volunteer for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.”
Fox Kennedy Wednesday night, in response to an RFK Jr. supporter angered by Palma’s remarks, wrote on X: “We terminated her contract for misrepresentation immediately upon seeing the longer video in which she gave an inaccurate job title and described a conversation that did not happen.”
Palma had told Kennedy supporters the goal is to use RFK. Jr. to block President Joe Biden from obtaining 270 Electoral College votes, throw the election to the Republican-majority House of Representatives, which she said would put Trump back in the White House. She also declared President Joe Biden the “enemy” of both the Trump voter and the “Bobby” Kennedy voter.
“We’re all on the same team right now, and we’ll be on the same team later, as long as Trump or Kennedy wins,” Palma said, CNN had reported. “If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen.”
Responding to the video, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison wrote: “As we have been saying… RFK Jr. = Trump,” and added, “They share the same donors… the same extremist agenda.”
Earlier this week CNN’s KFile reported Palma “previously promoted false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and attended ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies after the election, including the rally on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC, that preceded the deadly riot at the US Capitol.”
She “also repeatedly called Trump her ‘favorite president,’ according to tweets along with comments she posted on the conservative social media site Parler that have since been made private.”
On Wednesday, Vanity Fair‘s Eric Lutz wrote, “The big question here is whether Kennedy is knowingly playing into Trump narratives, or if he’s actually buying into some of this as a noted conspiracy theorist himself.”
“But whether this is gullibility or bad faith, the effect in November could be the same: to create chaos in November that could ultimately help Trump, an aspiring authoritarian, reclaim the White House. ‘RFK Jr.’s campaign isn’t building a plan or a strategy to get 270 electoral votes,’ Matt Corridoni, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, told CNN. ‘They’re building one to help Trump return to the Oval Office.'”
News
Biden Takes Major Action on Guns Lawmakers Have Been Talking About Since Columbine
President Joe Biden is taking action on Thursday that will close the “gun show loophole” by requiring tens of thousands of unlicensed gun dealers to perform background checks. It is an effort to reduce gun violence and mass shootings that lawmakers have attempted for a quarter-century, since the 1999 Columbine, Colorado High School massacre, the deadliest school mass shooting in U.S. history at the time. Next week marks the 25th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, where 12 students and one teacher were murdered.
Last August the Biden administration announced the new proposed rule to add an estimated 23,000 unlicensed gun sellers to the category that already includes approximately 80,000 dealers required to perform background checks, according to CBS News. Politico calls it “the most sweeping expansion of firearms background checks in decades.” A bipartisan bill passed after the Uvalde, Texas elementary school mass shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two adults, made the rule change possible, Forbes reported last year.
The rule will become effective in 30 days.
In February, speaking at an NRA-sponsored event in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump vowed if elected in November he will immediately rescind all of President Biden’s efforts to curb gun violence.
“Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated my very first week back in office, perhaps my first day,” Trump said, Reuters reported at the time.
The American public strongly supports closing the gun show loophole and expanding background checks to include private sellers.
According to PolitiFact, a 2021 Pew poll found more than eight in ten Americans (81%) support expanding background checks to include private gun sellers. Two other polls that year found even stronger majorities (84% and 89%) saying they support background checks for all gun sales.
“I first heard about ‘closing the gun show loophole’ after Columbine. It’s finally been closed a quarter-century later, thanks to the bipartisan gun legislation Biden signed in 2022,” The Bulwark’s Tim Miller noted Thursday.
“Weeks after the Columbine shooting,” the LA Times reported in 2008, Democratic U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg “introduced a proposal to close the gun-show loophole in federal law. It passed the Senate on Vice President Al Gore’s tiebreaking vote, but did not survive the House.”
“President Biden saved lives today,” said former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) on Thursday. “Gabby” Giffords was the victim of a 2011 assassination attempt, and was shot in the head. In that mass shooting, outside a local supermarket during an official public “Congress on Your Corner” event, six people were murdered and 12 others were shot.
“Since 2013, I’ve fought to close this loophole in our background check system,” said Giffords, who now heads the nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives from gun violence,” that bears her name. “Now, more gun dealers will have to conduct background checks and fewer people intent on doing harm will be able to buy guns, no questions asked. Thank you, @POTUS.”
President Biden in video announcing this new rule called on Congress to take additional action and pass universal background checks.
Watch below or at this link.
Licensed gun dealers in America must run background checks on their customers.⁰
But not every gun dealer who ought to be licensed is licensed.
Today, my Administration is clarifying when folks must get their license and run background checks, and ensuring that gun show and… pic.twitter.com/Wga2qazFFM
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 11, 2024
News
‘Bless Those Who Persecute You’: Johnson Invokes Bible Amid Greene’s Ouster Threat
Embattled Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is defending his leadership amid a threat to oust him by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and he’s invoking the Bible to try to save his job. Greene has threatened if Johnson puts a bill on the floor to help support Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal war she will move to have him replaced.
“I try to follow all the biblical admonitions as I do every day and one of them says, ‘Bless those who persecute you.’ I’m getting a lot of practice in that right now,” Speaker Johnson, smiling slightly, told David Brody (video below) after the Christian Broadcasting Network reporter mentioned Congresswoman Greene has attacked him personally, and attacked his faith.
“And that ‘a soft word turns away wrath,’ and that, you know, those who are opposing you, you don’t hate them and return you know, evil for evil, you return good for evil,” Johnson continued. “And so that’s the way I’ve lived my life. That’s the way I operate, and so I don’t harbor any ill will towards Marjorie. Never have. I like Marjorie.”
Asked if he’s spoken to Rep. Greene after she filed a motion to vacate, which allows her to call a vote to oust the Speaker of the House as Republicans did last year to Kevin McCarthy, Johnson said he “tried over the two week break.”
“She wasn’t interested in speaking,” he admitted. “And that’s okay.”
Johnson and Greene are now slated to meet some time on Wednesday.
“Look, Marjorie is upset about the spending bill. And guess what, so am I. It’s not the bill that I would have drafted or all of us would have drafted if we had the majority in the House and the Senate and had a Republican president that would sign it in law, but instead we have Democrats in those other two chambers,” Johnson explained, “in the Senate and of course the Oval Office, and so they know over here that we have a one vote margin so I have virtually zero leverage to be able to negotiate, get a better package.”
Brody, moving the interview back to Marjorie Taylor Greene, asked, “So you’ve reached out but she’s not returning your calls or something along those lines?”
“We exchanged text messages over the break, multiple times, and told her that I really would love to visit by phone, or her convenience and she said what she wasn’t interested in that so,” Johnson replied.
Johnson did warn that “it’s really a very dangerous thing to be waving around a motion to vacate right now, when we’ve got to demonstrate we can keep this country moving forward. And I hope that she’ll realize that in the end, and I think others are trying to make that case.”
He also warned, “if the chair is vacated, it’s certainly possible you get a Democrat speaker.”
On Wednesday, Johnson also spoke with congressional reporters about Rep. Greene, calling her a “friend,” and a “colleague,” but refused to say when Ukraine aid legislation would see a vote on the House floor. Both Greene and Donald Trump staunchly oppose Ukraine aid.
“There are a lot of different ideas on that, as you know, it’s a very complicated matter. At a very complicated time,” Johnson said. “And the clock is ticking on it and everyone here feels the urgency of that, but what’s required is that you reach consensus on it. And that’s what we’re working on.”
Greene, a self-professed “proud Christian nationalist” has been accused by some of her Republican colleagues of
Johnson’s Wednesday remarks came after Greene on Tuesday posted, “I spent time this weekend writing a letter to all of my Republican colleagues laying out clearly why we need a new Speaker of the House. Mike Johnson has surrendered to Joe Biden at every turn and is no different than Nancy Pelosi. He has funded the left’s radical agenda time and time again!”
Recently, Greene has been accused by Republican former U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of “getting her talking points from Russia.” Buck also called her, “Moscow Marjorie.”
Watch the video of Speaker Johnson below or at this link.
JUST IN: House Speaker Mike Johnson on reaching out to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene over her motion to vacate: “I tried over the two-week break. She wasn’t interested in speaking.” @SpeakerJohnson tells me, “pulling a motion to vacate or removing a speaker right now is… pic.twitter.com/vvmxiAf70t
— David Brody (@DBrodyReports) April 10, 2024
