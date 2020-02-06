WHAM!
Pelosi on Fire Says Trump Looked ‘Sedated’ and Insists It’s ‘Imperative’ That ‘Next Year We Will Have a New President’
A fired up Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered strong words about President Donald Trump, hours after he attacked and threatened her at the National Prayer Breakfast, and just days after he snubbed her during the State of the Union.
“That wasn’t a State of the Union, it was a state of his mind,” Speaker Pelosi said of Trump’s speech to Congress and the nation Tuesday night.
“I extended the hand of friendship” and he refused it, she said of his refusal to shake her hand.
“He looked to me a little sedated,” she added. “He looked like that last year too.”
Pelosi on Trump rebuffing her attempt to shake hands before SOTU: “It was also an act of kindness, because he looked to me like he was a little bit sedated.” pic.twitter.com/iP9x28oMh2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
“Next year we will have a new President – that is an absolute imperative,” Pelosi promised.
She also said “it was necessary” to tear up her copy of his State of the Union speech “to get the attention of the American people, to say, ‘This is not true.'”
“I don’t need any lessons from anybody,” especially Trump, “about ‘dignity.'”
PELOSI on ripping up the SOTU: “It’s appalling the things that he says, and then you say to me, ‘tearing up his falsehoods, isn’t that the wrong message?’ No, it isn’t. I have tried to be gracious with him. I am always dignified. I thought that was a very dignified act.” pic.twitter.com/cpa0rGrLfJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
“I feel very liberated,” she noted.
House Democrat: Bolton ‘Strongly Implied Something Improper’ to Me in Firing of Ukraine Ambassador Back in September
A top House Democrat has just revealed former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton “strongly implied” there had been “something improper” about President Trump’s firing of Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
“He and I spoke by telephone on September 23,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says in a statement. “On that call, Ambassador Bolton suggested to me—unprompted—that the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.”
Engel corrected the President as well.
“President Trump is wrong that John Bolton didn’t say anything about the Trump-Ukraine Scandal at the time the President fired him. He said something to me,” Engel says.
Full statement:
Engel reveals a 2019 phone call in which he says Bolton suggested that the committee look into Yovanovitch ouster and “strongly implied that something improper had occurred” about her ouster pic.twitter.com/pkaWp27TLr
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 29, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Pelosi Slams ‘Rogue’ Attorney General Bill Barr: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s the Puppet – Trump or the Attorney General’
‘All of the President’s Henchmen’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is going after Bill Barr, calling the “rogue” Attorney General a “puppet” of President Donald Trump – or vice versa.
“This testimony” of former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas, Pelosi told reporters, “implicated the rogue Attorney General, who has been the puppet of – I don’t know who’s the puppet – Trump or the Attorney General.”
Wednesday night Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Barr was “basically on the team” of players working to extort Ukraine, “had to know about everything,” and that the team members were all “best friends.”
Pelosi also slammed President Trump.
“He says, ‘This is my Attorney General. This is my Department of Justice.’ Really?”
The Speaker mimicked the President, waving her fist in the air.
Earlier she slammed Barr, suggesting she does not believe he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Parnas’ credible claims.
“Does anybody think that the rogue Attorney General is going to appoint a special prosecutor? No, because he’s implicated in all of this. This is an example of all of the President’s henchmen, and I hope that [GOP] senators do not become part of the president’s henchmen.”
Watch:
PELOSI: “Does anybody think that the rogue attorney general is going to appoint a special prosecutor? No, because he’s implicated in all of this. This is an example of all of the president’s henchmen, and I hope that [GOP] senators do not become part of the president’s henchmen.” pic.twitter.com/BEoyz0V6Cg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2020
‘Don’t Mess With Me’: Speaker Pelosi Destroys Reporter for Asking if She ‘Hates’ Trump (Video)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addressed reporters late Thursday morning, and after concluding her remarks and answering their questions she walked off the stage, but stopped in her tracks when one reporter asked: “Do you hate the President, Madam Speaker?”
The Speaker whipped around, pointed her finger at him and responded, “I don’t hate anybody.”
“Don’t you accuse me,” Pelosi railed.
“I still pray for the president all the time,” she continued, a statement she has made repeatedly over the past few years.
“I was raised in a Catholic house. I don’t hate anybody,” the Speaker said, chastising the reporter. “Not anybody in the world.”
“As a Catholic I resent you using the word ‘hate,'” she added. “So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”
When asked by a reporter if she hates the president, Nancy Pelosi fires back saying, "I don't hate anybody." https://t.co/09vLJkZ7GP pic.twitter.com/9zXrckzDce
— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 5, 2019
A Vice News senior political reporter says, “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen her this visibly angry.”
I've been covering Pelosi off and on for a decade. I'm not sure I've ever seen her this visibly angry. https://t.co/z1vVLXAniV
— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) December 5, 2019
One Washington Post and CNN reporter tweeted she has never seen the Speaker that upset.
Wow Pelosi, leaving her presser, pauses and scolds a reporter for asking if she "hates" Trump.
She says "we don't hate anyone! …. As a Catholic i resent you using the word 'hate' … don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."
i have never seen Pelosi so upset.
— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 5, 2019
Another Politico reporter called it a “very tense moment.”
Wow. Very tense moment just now as reporter in front row shouts question to Pelosi: Do you hate Trump?
"As a Catholic, I resent you using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me," Pelosi says, clearly agitated.
"Don't mess with me when it comes to a word like that."
— Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) December 5, 2019
UPDATE:
The reporter who asked the question reportedly works for the right-wing Sinclair Broadcast Group:
Sinclair reporter James Rosen who asked Pelosi if she "hates the president" left Fox News last year after allegations he made sexual advances toward three female Fox News journalists, including two reporters and a producer. https://t.co/2V25ZEuD0p pic.twitter.com/XqS7pVGl09
— Anthony DeRosa? (@Anthony) December 5, 2019
