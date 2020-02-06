Pelosi on Fire Says Trump Looked ‘Sedated’ and Insists It’s ‘Imperative’ That ‘Next Year We Will Have a New President’

A fired up Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered strong words about President Donald Trump, hours after he attacked and threatened her at the National Prayer Breakfast, and just days after he snubbed her during the State of the Union.

“That wasn’t a State of the Union, it was a state of his mind,” Speaker Pelosi said of Trump’s speech to Congress and the nation Tuesday night.

“I extended the hand of friendship” and he refused it, she said of his refusal to shake her hand.

“He looked to me a little sedated,” she added. “He looked like that last year too.”

“Next year we will have a new President – that is an absolute imperative,” Pelosi promised.

She also said “it was necessary” to tear up her copy of his State of the Union speech “to get the attention of the American people, to say, ‘This is not true.'”

“I don’t need any lessons from anybody,” especially Trump, “about ‘dignity.'”

“I feel very liberated,” she noted.