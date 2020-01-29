House Democrat: Bolton ‘Strongly Implied Something Improper’ to Me in Firing of Ukraine Ambassador Back in September

A top House Democrat has just revealed former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton “strongly implied” there had been “something improper” about President Trump’s firing of Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“He and I spoke by telephone on September 23,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says in a statement. “On that call, Ambassador Bolton suggested to me—unprompted—that the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.”

Engel corrected the President as well.

“President Trump is wrong that John Bolton didn’t say anything about the Trump-Ukraine Scandal at the time the President fired him. He said something to me,” Engel says.

Full statement:

Engel reveals a 2019 phone call in which he says Bolton suggested that the committee look into Yovanovitch ouster and “strongly implied that something improper had occurred” about her ouster pic.twitter.com/pkaWp27TLr — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 29, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.