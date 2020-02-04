SHAME SHAME SHAME
Watch: Trump Snubs Pelosi as She Offers to Shake His Hand During State of the Union Address
President Donald Trump walked slowed into the chamber of the House of Representatives and took the time to shake the hands of several members of Congress, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, each justice present including Elana Kagan, his generals, and made his way to the Speaker’s desk.
As he handed Speaker Nancy Pelosi a copy of his speech, she stretched out her hand, offering to shake his.
He ignored her, turned, and looked at the audience.
Watch:
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi extends her hand to President Trump before his State of the Union address, but he does not shake it https://t.co/C3Wm2ERpwP pic.twitter.com/wOWk6m2Vl4
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020
This was Speaker Pelosi’s expression after being snubbed:
