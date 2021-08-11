WHAM!
Psaki Shuts Down Doocy: Donald Trump Was ‘Suggesting People Inject Poison Into Their Veins’
Despite Fox News spending the better part of a year injecting anti-vaxx hysteria into America, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Wednesday tried to blame President Joe Biden for the “vaccine hesitancy” that exists almost exclusively among Republicans.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was not having any of it, and was forced to remind Doocy and America of the time Trump suggested injecting “disinfectant” into the veins of human beings to cure COVID-19:
“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute,” Trump said in April of 2020. “Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”
Doocy, in a clearly pre-written speech designed to be replayed on Fox News programming, told Psaki that “last year around this time the previous administration was rushing to get a vaccine authorized, and the-now president said, ‘I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment the American people can’t either.'”
“Well,” Psaki replied, “I think it’s safe to say he still doesn’t touch trust Donald Trump, so that hasn’t changed, but he does trust scientists, he does trust data experts, and he does trust the people leading the CDC, the FDA – which is the gold standard of approval for vaccines, I’d also note because this question often comes up, that the President has repeatedly given credit to scientists and experts from the prior administration, even as recently as just a few weeks ago, for their role in moving the vaccine forward.”
Doocy, refusing to concede to facts, retorted that “at the time, when Donald Trump is out there saying ‘we’re gonna have a vaccine in the next couple of weeks, next couple months,’ and Joe Biden is out on the campaign trail saying, ‘Don’t trust Donald Trump,’ did that create any kind of vaccine hesitancy?”
Many Americans at the time said they would not trust the vaccine because they believed Trump would force the FDA to approve a vaccine too soon, just so he could get re-elected. His own White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, in the middle of September all but promised the vaccine would be approved by the end of that month.
“Not that we’ve seen in the data. I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure COVID. So I think that’s a relevant point.”
Watch:
“I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure Covid” — Jen Psaki to Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/qdnySKMR3B
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021
‘We’re Here to State the Facts’: Psaki Smacks Down DeSantis for Calling Biden a ‘Power Hungry Tyrant’
Press Secretary Jen Psaki made clear the White House is not interested in partisan name calling as it responded to Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis calling President Joe Biden a “power hungry tyrant.”
“25% of hospitalizations in the country are in Florida,” Psaki told a reporter who brought up the DeSantis remark, which came from a fundraising email.
“It is also a fact that the governor has taken steps that are counter to public health recommendations,” Psaki continued. “So, we’re here to state the facts. Frankly, our view is that this is too serious, deadly serious to be doing partisan name calling. That’s what we’re not doing here, we’re focused on providing public health data information to the people of Florida, to make sure they understand what steps they should be taking, even if those are not steps taken at the top of the leadership in that state.
“This is too serious—deadly serious—to be doing partisan name-calling.”
Asked by @sramosABC about Florida Gov. DeSantis calling Pres. Biden a “power-hungry tyrant,” Psaki says DeSantis has taken steps “that are counter to public health recommendations.” https://t.co/4U2SC5B12L pic.twitter.com/iq7OihqfFo
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 5, 2021
Psaki Swats Down Doocy: ‘We Do Something New Here and Allow DOJ to Act Independently’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to expose Fox News’ Peter Doocy who continually asks irrelevant and partisan political questions during the daily press briefing.
On Tuesday Doocy asked four questions, each was swatted away by Psaki, but perhaps her most stunning yet appropriate response was when Doocy asked if the Biden administration wants the Justice Department “to initiate a civil rights investigation into these harassment allegations” against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
“We do something new here,” Psaki replied, “that feels foreign from the last four years and allow the Justice Department to act independently on investigations.”
Watch:
it’s time for Jen Psaki’s daily ownage of Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/C9Dij890bp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2021
Pelosi Swats Away McCarthy’s Attack by Saying ‘You Mistake Me for Somebody Who Would Care’ – Internet Cheers
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his fellow House Republicans have been attacking the Democrats – and especially Speaker Nancy Pelosi – all afternoon, after she refused to allow two of his nominees onto the Special Select Committee on the January 6 Attacks.
At one point Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of those booted from the committee, claimed Democrats were to blame for the 1/6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
McCarthy is now accusing Speaker Pelosi of “playing politics,” according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. McCarthy, within minutes of Pelosi announcing the two Republicans could not join the Committee, pulled all his nominees.
The Speaker was asked about McCarthy’s “playing politics” attack.
“Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.” Pelosi told PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins.
Pelosi when I asked her about McCarthy’s blast that she is playing politics with Jan 6 committee – a classic: “Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.”
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 21, 2021
Many on social media applauded Pelosi’s response, with some showing it reminded them of when she smacked down President Donald Trump.
