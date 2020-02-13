Comey Claps Back at Trump After Deranged Oval Office Rant Asking Why He Isn’t in Jail

Former FBI Director James Comey is clapping back against President Donald Trump’s false allegations and attacks on him.

Trump said that it was unfair that prosecutors recommended such a high sentence for Roger Stone when Comey hadn’t been jailed. Comey not only hasn’t been convicted of a crime or even charged with one, so it’s unclear what Comey would be jailed for.

“You have murderers and drug addicts that don’t get nine years,” the president said during a press availability Wednesday. “Nine years for doing something that no one can even define what he did.”

Stone was convicted of seven felonies involving obstruction of justice and aggravated witness tampering for his threats to kill one of the witnesses.

“In the meantime, Comey walks around making book deals,” Trump closed.

“Mr. President, a couple minor corrections: (1) I have never committed a crime, which is an important pre-req for jail in most countries, still including ours; and (2) there’s just one book, but I think there is a movie coming and I hope you get to see it,” Comey replied.

“What really matters today is the crisis at the Justice Department. ‘This is not normal and it is not right, and it is dangerous territory for the rule of law,’” he said citing a Washington Post editorial from former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg.

